My 86 Stock Portfolio Review- Q3 Dividends UP 16.8% From 2016

Dividend yield is 4% of the current portfolio value, right where I like it and want it.

Total return with portfolio value is up 10.6%- income is out performing the portfolio value increase which is welcome.

Raw numbers speak for themselves and Income is up nicely by 16.8% from 2016.

The Rose Portfolio

The following chart shows % Portfolio Value and % portfolio income by sectors and includes my 6 Mystery stocks for a total of 86 dividend paying stocks.

Any stocks with an * are dripped. Those in bold are found in a taxable account only. The sectors are also shown in bold and I sum up just the sectors and the % holdings in a following chart below this one with all the individual stocks.

I will explain the mystery stocks at the end of the article, any empty spot in the chart below is a mystery stock.

Note I do have a teensy speculative amount of Uniti (UNIT)- an equity REIT stock, obtained just this last week. I would write an article about it, but I think you have read enough about it already on SA along with its 15%+ yield. I will do so if needed or asked.

Name %PV %Income CONSUMER Staples-16 21.9% 16.6% Anh-Busch (BUD) 0.50% 0.37% Colgate-P (CL) 0.45% 0.25% CVS Health (CVS) 0.63% 0.56% Diageo (DEO) 1.91% 1.15% General Mills (GIS) 2.22% 1.79% Hershey (HSY) 0.66% 0.15% Kraft-Hnz (KHC) 0.38% 0.30% K-Clark (KMB) 2.25% 1.52% Coca-Cola (KO) 2.34% 1.89% Mondelez* (MDLZ) 0.64% 0.30% Altria* (MO) 1.89% 1.83% Pepsi Co* (PEP) 0.81% 0.59% P & Gamble (PG) 1.33% 0.97% Philip Mo* (PM) 3.00% 2.78% JM Smucker (SJM) 0.96% 0.27% Target (TGT) 1.88% 1.91% CONSUMER Disc -6 6.6% 3.3% Genuine P (GPC) 1.47% 0.62% Home Depot (HD) 1.53% 0.71% McDonald's (MCD) 1.31% 0.77% Nike (NKE) 1.29% 0.44% Starbucks (SBUX) 0.23% 0.23% VF Corp (VFC) 0.81% 0.54% ENERGY Energy-8 9.8% 12.7% Alerian Mlp (AMLP) 0.19% 0.23% Mystery 0.74% 1.92% BP (BP) 1.41% 2.21% Chevron (CVX) 0.72% 0.83% Occidental (OXY) 1.84% 2.11% Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 1.78% 2.65% Valero (VLO) 0.95% 0.79% Exxon (XOM) 2.18% 2.00% FINANCIAL Financl -9 6.0% 5.0% Mystery 0.07% 0.04% Mystery 0.88% 1.03% Blackstone (BXMT) 0.26% 0.13% Mystery 0.59% 0.63% Mastercard (MA) 1.77% 0.27% Metlife (MET) 0.16% 0.12% New Res (NRZ) 0.85% 2.38% Mystery 0.33% 0.20% Visa (V) 1.10% 0.17% BDC BDC -5 2.8% 4.9% Gladstone (GAIN) 0.39% 0.87% Hercules (HTGC) 0.31% 0.70% Monroe (MRCC) 0.71% 1.15% Newtek (NEWT) 0.88% 1.76% Triple Point (TPVG) 0.55% 0.44% HEALTH-C H-Care- 9 11.6% 7.5% AbbVie (ABBV) 2.32% 1.54% Amgen (AMGN) 1.14% 0.71% B Dickinson (BDX) 0.81% 0.30% Bristol-Myer (BMY) 0.53% 0.24% Cardinal H (CAH) 1.22% 0.72% Johnson & J (JNJ) 3.56% 2.24% Medtronic (MDT) 0.49% 0.27% Pfizer (PFE) 1.48% 1.31% Teva (TEVA) 0.07% 0.20% INDUSTRL Industr'l -7 7.0% 4.1% Boeing (BA) 2.92% 1.60% Cummins (CMI) 1.06% 0.65% Mystery 0.37% 0.31% WWGrainger (GWW) 0.37% 0.26% Lockheed M (LMT) 0.91% 0.52% 3M (MMM) 0.89% 0.48% Union Pacific (UNP) 0.47% 0.25% TECH Tech -3 2.4% 1.6% A Data Proc (ADP) 0.93% 0.55% Cisco (CSCO) 1.18% 0.96% Intel (INTC) 0.33% 0.11% TEL-CO Telco -2 6.9% 8.2% AT&T (T) 3.25% 4.11% Verizon (VZ) 3.61% 4.08% UTILITIES Ute -7 13.5% 12.5% Dominion (D) 3.00% 2.82% DNP Fund (DNP) 1.08% 1.83% Alliant (LNT) 0.69% 0.52% MGE Energy (MGEE) 2.17% 1.12% Southern Co (SO) 2.65% 3.15% WEC Energy (WEC) 1.58% 1.28% Xcel Energy* (XEL) 2.36% 1.77% R Estate H-Care -2 3.3% 5.7% Omega (OHI) 2.17% 4.43% Ventas (VTR) 1.17% 1.31% RE: MISC REIT -12 8.1% 10.2% Apple Hotel (APLE) 0.62% 0.65% CorEnergy (CORR) 0.29% 0.15% Digital R (DLR) 0.85% 0.84% Kimco (KIM) 0.47% 0.28% Tanger (SKT) 0.71% 0.56% Simon P Gr (SPG) 0.79% 0.55% Stag Ind (STAG) 0.80% 1.04% Store (STOR) 0.41% 0.42% Uniti (UNIT) 0.06% 0.00% W.P. Carey (WPC) 2.51% 4.08% W Prime Pref (WPGpH) 0.10% 0.05% Wash Prime (WPG) 0.51% 1.54% SOLD Income 7.7

DEFENSE or Defensive Sectors.

I am keeping my defensive sector holdings at or above 50% of portfolio value.

Defensive sectors generally are considered Consumer staples, Healthcare, Utilities and Telecom.

These are the sectors many analysts suggest will do the best in recessions or corrections or have the lowest amount of movement called beta.

Defensive %PV %Income C- Staples 21.9 16.6 Healthcare 11.6 7.5 Utility 13.5 12.5 Tel-co 6.9 8.2 Total 53.9 44.8 HC-REIT 3.3 5.7 Total 57.2 50.5 Remainder %PV %Income Sectors Cons- D 6.6 3.3 Energy 9.8 12.7 Financial 6 5 Fin-BDC 2.8 4.9 Industrial 7 4.1 Tech 2.4 1.6 RE-Misc 8.1 10.2 Total 42.7 41.8 Sold 7.8

These defensive type stocks in general have some lower yields and are therefore difficult to accumulate appropriate matching income. If I include the Healthcare REITs in the chart, I can increase the desired level of income to 50%, so I show that in the chart.

The Income portion is a bit off as I have sold some stocks already this year and collected that income.

That income portion is 7.8% as noted in the chart. 21 stocks are involved and I will list them a bit later in the article.

Income

I am primarily an income investor, or dividend growth investor, but I also want to preserve portfolio value as well. I do watch both for better or worse as I manage the portfolio. I won't hesitate to trim a stock, or even sell one that is under performing, over priced or I find a way to improve the portfolio.

My last article here discussed most of my moves the last quarter. If you care to revisit some of my actions please give me some more income by clicking away on it.

It does not include options and I must consider writing about those as well as they do generate extra income.

Income is up and generally by the following means:

- dividend growth

- buying higher yielding stocks

- trimming high priced stocks

- options

I am not separating out the means, just the basic results are shown in the chart below.

I am an ordinary investor and not an accountant, so please keep that in mind. I offer the easiest and best evaluation I have the ability to provide.

I show the gains from 2016 to 2017 by quarters and the first Half or H1.

Then by Q3 and lastly by all 3 quarters including sold income in the totals.

Dividends % Gain Q1 26.2 Q2 14.4 H1 20.2 Q3 10.4 Total 3Q 16.8 Q4 H2 sold Income 7.8 Year 2017 Projected 14.2

Income sold of 7.8 % was from the first 3 quarters and is from the following stocks: Apollo (ARI), Ares (ARCC), Blackstone (BXMT), Care Capital (CCP), City Office (CIO), Chatham (CLDT), Centerpoint Energy (CNP), First Energy (FE), Hasbro (HAS), Welltower (HCN), Ladder (LADR), Mattel (MAT), National Health (NHI), Royal Dutch-a (RDS/A), Public Storage (PSA), Prospect (PSEC), New Senior (SNR), T Rowe (TROW), Lexington (LXP), Unilever (UL) and Starwood (STWD). I sold at a loss with Mattel only.

Projected Income is on track to provide a 4% dividend yield on the portfolio and an increase from 2016 of 14.2%. At the end of 2016 the portfolio ended with a 3.9% dividend yield.

Portfolio Value



Portfolio value "PV" is up each quarter but mostly because of the income generated.

The chart below shows the portfolio value gains with and without dividends - now the positive remainder could be from options or trading. Remember I do not hesitate to purchase new shares and average up in price. This gain also includes non productive cash and cash tucked in covered put options. Total for 3 quarters shows PV is up 10.6% from 2016 including dividends, but only 2.6% with them removed.

Quarter Gain w/o D Q1 1.68% Q2 3.86% Q3 2.56%

I like seeing green, is it enough green to suit someone else, perhaps not.

It is indeed enough to make life easy enough and income enough to suit our needs. As I do have some new holdings that haven't provided income as yet this year, I should see some nice results from those in quarter 4.

Mystery Stocks- 6

I have 6 mystery stocks that all pay dividends and they are new to the portfolio just this year.

They have not had time to grow in value and pretty much are pure income mostly high yield investments. 4 are in the Financial Sector, 1 is an Industrial and another in Energy. Happily they have all grown in value as well, excepting the Energy stock, which is close, and not surprising with crude oil price volatility.

Here is a summation mini chart of those holdings taken from the chart shown earlier in the article:

Mystery-6 % PV Financial-4 2.5 1.9 Energy 0.7 1.9 Industrial 0.4 0.3 Total 3.6 4.1

I am and wish you all:

Happy Investing.

