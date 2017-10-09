Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 4: What I'm Buying And 10 Undervalued Stocks For You To Consider

There are 10 great dividend stocks trading at 52-week lows I'd recommend you consider.

After carefully analyzing the data from my other portfolios over the past year, I've decided to put all my efforts into my ultra value list, while taking an accelerated approach to deleveraging ahead of the next market correction.

I've also filled out my SRLP position, and added a low-risk REIT ETF for diversification purposes.

I'm now fully invested in UNIT with no further plans to add.

Due to some unexpected events, this was another busy week.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits.

I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

So after doing the monthly update for my Deep Value Dividend Growth Index or DVDGI, a virtual portfolio I track over at dividendsensei.com, I came to the realization that my approach should really be more tailored to what I call my "ultra values", those stocks on my buy list that are trading at 52-week lows.

After all, over the last 11 months and a week, that portfolio has generated unlevered annualized total returns of 35% compared to 19% for the S&P 500, nearly doubling the market (with 1.5 leverage, it would have been 51% net annualized total return).

While the specifics of that portfolio may not be exactly replicable for my real money portfolio going forward (history never repeats only rhymes), the ultimate trend is, at least in my eyes, proven beyond a shadow of a doubt and needs to be backed up by some real money, my entire life savings to be precise.

Of course, in order to tweak my current approach required some major moves, both in my buys of the week, and my long-term deleveraging plan.

Buys Of The Week

$3,000 UNIT: I filled out my position in Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), which I consider this year's best ultra value opportunity because of the ISDA panel's unanimous ruling that the Aurelius bond default claim is without merit. This removes the short-term Windstream (WIN) bankruptcy threat and should allow the stock to recover into earnings on November 2nd (after the market closes).

$3,600 SRLP: Fills out my Sprague Resources (SRLP) position, per my overall plan.

$6,000 iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) diversifies me away from a reliance on UNIT (my biggest position), while adding broad exposure to international blue chip REITs (2/3 US blue chips, 1/3 international blue chips), and also lowers my overall portfolio beta to 0.73.

$1,000 Shopify (SHOP) is the next MOTU (Masters of Universe) stock on my buy list, and my plan was to add it by the end of the month. However, due to the short attack by Citron Capital, it plunged 24% in two days, causing me to accelerate my plans and buy it early.

$8,000 CONE Midstream Partners (CNNX): Per my portfolio rules, I can't own two MOTUs without owning at least 20 overall positions, thus the Shopify buy forced me to buy the ultra value stock with the highest expected total return (yield + long-term payout growth projection) which in this case was CONE Midstream Partners.

Plan Update

As I explained in last week's update, my goals are threefold: diversify, take advantage of continuing undervalued dividend opportunities, and deleverage ahead of the inevitable (though impossible to predict) market correction.

After all, the market's relentless surge higher (6 straight record closes for the S&P 500) puts the S&P 500's forward PE ratio at 18.5, which is 27% above its historical median.

Now my previous deleveraging plan was designed to get me to a bomb proof safe (capable of withstanding a 60% market crash) leverage ratio of 1.5 with Portfolio Margin (15% maintenance requirement) by the end of 2019.

My new plan incorporates all my portfolio goals, while achieving this leverage ratio by the end of Q2 2018, give or take a quarter (depending on how the market fluctuates).

Now, I know what a lot of you may be thinking, "that's still way too long, you could be wiped out before that."

Indeed, that's a possibility, but here is the math behind my current plan, which is to buy just one new stock each month (from my ultra value list).

By the end of Q1 2018, I should have sufficient equity to get Portfolio Margin (15% maintenance vs. Reg T margin requirement of 25%), which, combined with the average leverage ratio in the first half of 2018 of 1.69, would require a 40% portfolio crash before triggering a margin call.

Now such an event isn't likely to occur during a market correction, but rather requires a severe bear market, one likely only possible during a recession.

Fortunately, the chances of a recession in the next nine months is approximately 10%, based on all the current economic indicators and short- to medium-term trends.

Even should a bear market strike in this unlikely scenario, I estimate about a 50/50 probability that I would actually get a margin call (due to my monthly fresh equity infusions of approximately $7,500 and my ability to throw my emergency fund into the portfolio if need be).

In other words, a 5% chance of a margin call by the time needed to get my leverage down to that safe 1.5 level.

If I did get a margin call, that would represent forced selling that would, in a worst case scenario (sell everything) wipe out 67% of my equity.

On a risk-adjusted basis, that means I'm risking 3.35% of my life savings on this plan.

BUT the key to long-term investing success isn't to not risk anything (all investing is risk), but to make sure the reward/risk profile is favorable enough to make your overall strategy a winner over time.

Because my portfolio is nearly 100% undervalued dividend stocks, including ones with numerous strong short-term upside catalysts, I estimate the realistic 9-month portfolio profit potential is 5% to 15%.

The net levered return potential (taking into account interest) is 7.7% to 29.3%.

Thus, the Reward/Risk ratios are between 2.3 and 8.75, or an average of 5.5.

This basically means that my current portfolio plan (buy one new stock a month, and deleverage with new equity) is equivalent to betting on a coin flip; one in which heads you lose $1, tails you win $5.5.

Or to put another way, the current plan is one that stacks the decks so far in my favor that I am more than comfortable with the risks I'm taking on (risking 3.4% of my life savings).

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Thanks to my other additions this week, despite a good week, UNIT is now a slightly smaller portion of my portfolio, though its proportion of my annual dividend income remains about the same.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

The portfolio is now more diversified internationally. However, while I'm willing to own foreign stocks, I'm not eager to diversify overseas just for its own sake but remain selective with what foreign names I buy.

My focus remains firmly on US based small cap value stocks, which historically are the best performing class of equities, which are themselves the best asset class to own for long-term total returns (i.e., best possible investment you can make in the long term).





The core of my strategy is to buy what's on sale most right now. That means that my portfolio is VERY heavily weighted to beaten down sectors right now. In fact, 83.5% of my life savings are now invested in REITs and MLPs, making for some crazy high volatility (2% to 3% daily moves are not uncommon).

Again, most people couldn't handle this kind of daily volatility, but I am unphased by it because I am confident in the safety of all the dividends of my holdings.

The focus on the portfolio remains firmly in undervalued stocks, with slow growth projected. However, interestingly enough, in the last year, the organic growth of the portfolio (from dividend increases) was 6.9%, indicating that my long-term dividend growth projection could be overly conservative.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 20

Portfolio Size: $165,166

Equity: $76,613

Leverage Ratio: 2.16

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.13

Distance To Margin Call: 24.1%

Yield: 9.3%

Yield On Cost: 9.4%

Net Yield On Equity: 17.1%

Annual Dividends: $15,489

Annual Interest: $2,400

Annual Net Dividends: $13,089

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,091

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $35.86

Portfolio Beta: 0.73

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.89

FCF Margin: 40.8%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 3.8%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.2%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 25.4%

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value): 29.0%

Worst Performing Positions

Uniti Group: -10.9%

Genesis Energy (GEL): -9.5%

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG): -2.6%

Altria (MO): -0.1%

Best Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP): 16.8%

Gladstone Land (LAND): 10.6%

Qualcomm (QCOM): 5.0%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): 4.5%

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Very Excited To See The System Starting To Work

While it's way too early to expect any meaningful data from the portfolio thus far, I am noticing that the strategy of buying unloved stocks at their 52-week lows is starting to bear fruit.

In the coming months, barring the overdue market correction, I expect many of my ultra value names to start moving higher at a faster rate than the overall market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEL, UNIT, SRLP, REET, CNNX, KR, SHOP, DLNG, MO, GMLP, LAND, QCOM, NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.