Ain't No Sunshine For The Sterling (GBP) Yet

Theresa May delivered a comprehensive speech in September with the aim of unlocking the stalled Brexit negotiations. In detail, May made clear that the UK government will seek a transitional deal of roughly two years that would provide at least some level of certainty for business for now. Also, this would give both the EU and the UK more time for ratification of a new trade deal. However, May ruled out both the EEA (Norwegian model) and a conventional free trade agreement as the one the EU recently signed with Canada. The speech was rather soft in language and showed a signal of the UK's government willingness to drive the negotiations on. However, the sterling depreciation risks are far from over. This is especially the case in this early period of negotiations during which both the EU and UK will probably insist on their toughest stance for negotiation purposes.

In spite of the increased uncertainty related to Brexit negotiations, sterling (GBP) managed to recover somewhat through the course of September as Bank of England (BOE) signaled a rate hike. In detail, the BoE stated the following: "All MPC members continue to judge that, if the economy follows a path broadly consistent with the August Inflation Report central projection, then monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than current market expectations. A majority of MPC members judge that, if the economy continues to follow a path consistent with the prospect of a continued erosion of slack and a gradual rise in underlying inflationary pressure then, with the further lessening in the trade-off that this would imply, some withdrawal of monetary stimulus is likely to be appropriate over the coming months in order to return inflation sustainably to target. All members agree that any prospective increases in Bank Rate would be expected to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent."

Indeed, the UK inflation has gone up to almost 3% in the recent period, reflecting mainly higher import prices due to lower sterling rate. Furthermore, unemployment declined to historically extremely low levels which might result in further upward pressures on wages and prices.

However, the wage growth is currently still modest and the fact that inflation is growing much faster than wages means that consumer purchasing power is decreasing. The latter combined with the expected investment postponement by companies (due to Brexit related uncertainties) suggests that the UK economic growth will remain subdued in spite of the low sterling rate. In return, further inflation acceleration potential remains limited. That being said, the Bank of England hike potential remains limited and therefore insufficient for sustainable sterling appreciation. The high level of uncertainty the British economy is currently facing imply that the support of an expansionary monetary policy is still highly needed.

Chart 1: UK average weekly earnings and unemployment rate

Source: UK Office for National Statistics

Chart 2: UK inflation and Bank of England base rate

Source: UK Office for National Statistics and BoE statistics

All in all, the risk and reward outlook for sterling longs still seems rather unfavorable. After all, the market is currently pricing Fed's December rate hike with more than 75% and in my view the Fed will hike rates more aggressively than market currently expects in 2018. At the same time, it is widely expected that the ECB will announce reduction of monthly asset purchases in October. Although I believe that we are still miles away from the ECB's first rate hike, the ECB's new monetary policy course should be sufficient to support the euro. All this implies that in spite of the expected BoE rate hike the EUR/GBP will inch higher by the year end while the GBP/USD is seen at somewhat lower levels in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.