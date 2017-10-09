Retirement Portfolio: Kimberly-Clark Or Procter & Gamble?

Investment Thesis

When it comes to retirement and investing, the most important aspect to consider is that you will not run out of funds. I have been told that one should only invest either in a market leader or in a company which is able to increase market share organically. Procter & Gamble (PG) has historically and recently been able to produce far superior margins and growth to Kimberly-Clark (KMB). In addition, it is one of the biggest players in its industry. Therefore, PG is the better choice to a retirement portfolio.

General

KMB was incorporated in 1928. The company is currently organized into three following operating segments:

• Personal care segment includes products such as disposable diapers, training/youth/swim pants, baby wipes and feminine care products. These products are sold under Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex and Intimus brand names. (Segment generated 50% of sales in 2016.)

• Consumer tissue segment manufacturers facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels and napkins. These are sold under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, and Andrex brand names. (Segment generated 33% of sales in 2016.)

• K-C professional segment offers products for professional use. Product range comprises of wipers, tissue, towels, soaps and sanitizers. Kleenex, Scott, Kimtech and Jackson Safety, are some of the brands used to sell these products. (Segment generated 17% of sales in 2016.)

Source: KMB investor relations

PG was founded already in 1837. The company currently reports five different segments:

Fabric and home care segment focuses in air/dish care, fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents and surface care product categories. Ariel, Dawn, Downy, Febreze, Gain and Tide are examples of billion dollar brands in this segment. (Segment generated 32% of sales in 2016.)

Baby, feminine and family care segment includes baby wipes, diapers, pants, tissues, paper towels, toilet paper, adult incontinence and feminine care products. Most well know brands are Always, Bounty, Charmin and Pampers. (Segment generated 28% of sales in 2016.)

Beauty segment focuses in hair and skin care products, antiperspirants and deodorants and personal cleansing. Some of the billion dollar brands include Head & Shoulders, Olay, Pantene, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II. (Segment generated 18% of sales in 2016.)

Health care segment sells gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, supplements, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other oral care products. Crest, Oral-B and Vicks are examples of brands generating more than billion dollars in sales. (Segment generated 12% of sales in 2016.)

Grooming segment includes blades, razors, shaves and related appliances. Fusion, Gillette, Prestobarba and Mach3 are examples of household brand names in this segment. (Segment generated 10% of sales in 2016.)

Source: PG investor relations

Financial Comparison

As KMB and PG operate in similar market segments, their financial performance can easily be compared to each other. What we are mainly interested in is which company has better operational performance. To be more precise, we will be comparing revenue growth, return on sales and return on assets. The latter two metrics will be calculated using free cash flow instead of net income. This is simply because I consider free cash flow to be a more reliable metric than net income. All the following graphs are self-made using the applicable company SEC filings.

From the above graphs we can see that PG has been growing at a more rapid pace than KMB, meaning it has gained more global market share. In addition, PG's product margins are significantly higher than KMB's (see FCF to sales graph). However, this has been mainly due to the fact that PG has been relying on expensive brand acquisitions which usually have a high P/S price tag (see FCF to assets graph). Looking at PG's balance sheet, you can see that goodwill and intangibles account for 57% of total assets. KMB on the other hand, has a much leaner balance sheet of which only 11% comprises goodwill and intangibles. KMB has been historically relying more on organic brand building as it has built 5 of its 8 major product categories internally.

Both methods have their advantages but PG's makes it more agile to respond to changing customer preferences. The recent divestiture of its brand portfolio is a good example of how willing its management is to change the company. Even though both companies sell products where technological disruption is almost nonexistent, KMB's focus on mainly internal brand building might produce further issues in the face of deteriorating sales from disruptive products in the future.

From a financial performance point of view, PG has been able to produce much more stable cash flow, margins and growth. Of course the recent brand divestiture has hurt top line but a better focus on the faster growing and highest margin brands should provide better platform for future growth.

Outlook Comparison

PG is a $65 billion company while KMB is an $18 billion one. The smaller size of KMB makes it possible to achieve higher growth rates as can be seen from below table which compares the long-term financial targets for the two companies.

KMB PG Sales growth target 3-5% 2-3% EPS growth target 5-9% 5-7%

However, looking at the growth target for bottom line, you can see that there is not much of a difference to be expected - 7% versus 6%. PG has been able in recent years to grow its top line in organic terms 1-2% annually while KMB has had an opposite performance. This would clearly indicate that PG has positioned itself in a stronger position to gain global market share away from KMB with the help of better operational performance and brand offering.

The strong dollar has also had a significant effect on PG's bottom line performance. During the last five years, the stronger dollar has had a negative effect of more than 40% as more than half of sales are generated outside the U.S. KMB has been suffering from currencies as well but not as extensively as PG since less than half of its sales are generated outside the U.S. market. The biggest profit increase in the near term can be expected from weakening of the dollar which should as well provide a major boost dividend growth.

KMB's yield is currently 3.3% while PG's stands at 3%. If we were to assume no change in P/E ratio, KMB could offer investors an 8.3-12.3% return while PG could offer 8-10% return. If the dollar retreats back to levels where it was a few years ago, PG would get a slightly higher boost than KMB, making the return potential very identical for investors.

PG's forward P/FCF value 24 is much higher than KMB's 19. The higher multiple is however justified with stronger brands, better execution and margins. KMB has only five billion dollar brands while PG has around 20. This makes PG's business much more harder to penetrate as the failure of a single billion dollar brand is not a disaster.

After PG's restructuring, investors could have a chance to expect something more. PG is still on aggressive cost cuts which have boosted margins. The same cannot be said about KMB whose management has been touting increased gross and operating profit margin improvements for a long time. However, none of this has been visible in cash flow which has stagnated for over a decade. As a result, I would not expect much from KMB from cash flow point of view.

Summary

Even though PG is valued higher than its peer KMB, the valuation is completely justified due to PG's strong brand portfolio, higher margins, stable cash flow generation and cost cutting improvements. KMB is still a well-managed company but its business improvements plans have not been that successful. PG's 26% premium over KMB is not salty enough to consider adding KMB to my portfolio. Therefore, I regard PG to be more suitable for a retirement portfolio. I have already added PG to my watch list and consider purchasing it next year if the yield is still above 3%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.