Russia Continues To Buy Gold Year Over Year, Soon To Be 5th Biggest Holder Worldwide

We can safely posit that this trend of Russia and other Central Banks buying gold will continue.

Russia is accelerating the pace of its gold purchases which, since the 2014 US-led sanctions were installed, are made directly with domestic producers.

Central banks traditionally purchase gold because they consider it to be an asset that has a low correlation with other financial instruments and is not influenced by any single government.

Gold (GLD) is money. Hence, central banks purchase it to back their own currencies as it can be easily sold at any time and place. This is especially useful when they need to defend their currency in case of market turbulences. Using a recent example, in 1998 South Korea sold gold owned by its CB and the local population to help stabilise the Won during the Asian Crisis.

Nowadays, central banks generally prefer to own a diversified portfolio of currencies and financial instruments besides gold. This portfolio can be composed of foreign currencies, foreign government bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed bonds, shares in public companies both national and foreign and, in the case of the Bank of Japan, even ETFs (the Bank of Japan now holds an astounding 75% of the nation’s ETFs).

Nonetheless, gold is usually the center of central banks' strategy as it is perfectly liquid at any time and in any market condition, while the price and value of it cannot be influenced by foreign countries. This is important inasmuch as central banks' reserves are denominated in foreign currencies, the value of which - as well as the possibility of redeeming them - is dependent on foreign countries' willingness to make good on their promises. This, however, does not apply to gold, as gold does not carry any counterparty risk. Gold is just that: gold.

Two countries that have signalled a desire to be less dependent on foreign powers are China and Russia. Thus, it makes perfect sense for these two countries to try and allocate a bigger portion of their central banks' assets in gold, instead of foreign currency-denominated financial instruments.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks' demand was up 20% year over year in Q2 2017, totalling 94.5t for the quarter and 176.7t to date this year. The increase in global gold reserves was almost entirely driven by sizeable purchases from a small number of central banks. The biggest purchases this year were by the Central Bank of Russia, which added 100.6t in the first two quarters. Russian gold reserves stood at 1,715.8t at the end of June. In 2015 and 2016, the increase was around 200t per year and it looks like the Russian central bank wants to buy a similar amount for this year.

Notably, two other major buyers were also located in Eurasia: Kazakhstan extended its buying run to 57 consecutive months, with gold reserves growing by 11.3t during Q2, while the Central Bank of Turkey bought 21t during the quarter.

As you can see in the chart below, Russia is the only country that consistently buys gold every month and is completely transparent about it. China is less transparent and has, over the last few year, bought their gold covertly and has only announced the new number when it fits their own agenda.

Official gold reserves of selected countries (gold.org).

Russia’s interest in gold has reached new levels over the past decade. Over the past decade, the Russian central bank has added more than 1,250t to its gold reserves, taking its holdings to about 1,700 tonnes (an almost fourfold increase over ten years), or the sixth largest gold reserves in the world. Indeed, in Q2 2017 alone, Russia accounted for 38% of all gold purchased by the central banks.

Why has this happened? Here is the rationale expressed by Elvira Nabiullina, the Governor of the Bank of Russia and Dmitry Tulin, the First Deputy Governor, in a 2015 interview with Reuters:

We are adhering to the principle of reserve diversification. This principle remains unchanged. From this perspective, our reserves do include gold.” Tulin has also stated that the Bank of Russia has been increasing the amount of gold in its reserves, as only this reserve asset provides total protection against legal and political risks.

Matthew Turner, a metals analyst at Macquarie Group in London believes that the reason for this keen interest for the yellow metal is that:

"Gold is an asset that is independent of any government and, in effect, given what is usually held in reserves, any Western government," (...) "This might appeal given Russia has faced financial sanctions."

Here, Turner is referring to the sanctions that the US and its allies imposed on Russia after the annexation of the Crimea on March 18th, 2014, as well as the more recent sanctions mandated by the US Congress for the alleged interferences in the US Presidential election of 2016.

Russia is not only hoarding gold in order to protect itself from legal and political risks, another reason is that it is simply becoming easier for Russia to do so. The national gold production has almost doubled since 1995 and today, Russia ranks third on the list of global producers, behind only China and Australia. Production is expected to exceed 300 tonnes this year, with a projected growth to 400 tonnes by 2030, according to Sergey Kashuba, Chairman of the Union of Gold Producers of Russia. The Russian central bank thus purchases gold mainly from its domestic miners through commercial banks and not in the open market.

Below a more granular visualization of what is happening in Russia. As you can see, the pace of the purchases has been accelerating since the first round of sanctions in 2014.

Russia Gold Reserves (Trading Economics).

At its current pace, Moscow will overtake China as the fifth largest gold-holding nation by Q1 2018. This is specifically salient when one considers that China has been the world’s biggest gold producer for the last 10 years and the largest consumer of the metal for the last four years. Currently, it aims to increase its annual gold output to 500 tonnes by 2020 from around 450 tonnes currently.

All this is good news for the gold price. Central banks can print an infinite amount of their currencies and buy gold that is in limited and only slightly increasing supply. Hence, the only possible way forward is a higher USD denominated gold price as an infinite supply of currencies meet a finite amount of gold.

As I outlined in my last week article 'Gold Down This Week, Up Again Starting October The 9th: This Is Why,' the next days could be a good moment to start accumulating gold, just like these central banks are doing.

