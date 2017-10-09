CEO Tim Sloan's Senate Testimony Shows Wells Fargo's Biggest Problem Remains Unresolved

However ultra-aggressive fee generation that led to the accounts scandal eventually comes back to bite, as Wells Fargo's performance this past year has shown.

Non interest-income generation from fees, particularly on retail accounts, has been an increasingly major bank earnings source in recent years.

At a time when retail banking is particularly sensitive to reputation concerns, Wells Fargo needs to find a way to fix itself or face continued stagnation and even possibly decline.

CEO Tim Sloan took office from long time CEO John Stumpf amid the scandal's revelation, but since then little progress has been made in repairing the bank's reputation and public image.

Wells Fargo continues to suffer financially, in terms of both assets and equity price, from its unauthorized accounts scandal and other consistent abuses with its retail customers.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) seems to be plagued by yet another series of its seemingly constant scandals with its retail customers, as this week Wells Fargo announced it would be refunding a substantial portion of the $98 million in mortgage interest-rate lock extension fees assessed on 110,000 retail customers between late 2013 and early 2017.

Wells Fargo apparently had fined those customers for being late with their mortgage applications, but in fact it was determined that often it was Wells Fargo's fault.

This follows another recent retail banking scandal in July of this year where Wells Fargo announced it would be paying over $80 M due to overcharging over 500,000 auto loan customers between 2012 and 2016.

And yet these scandals seem small when compared to the highly-publicized unauthorized accounts scandal which has been ongoing this past year, for which Wells Fargo was fined $185 M in the class-action lawsuit late last year and which was finalized in a $142 M settlement this July.

The unauthorized accounts scandal remains jaw-dropping for both the amount of accounts affected and the length of time over which it took place, as from 2002 to 2017 Wells Fargo opened up apparently over 3.5 million unauthorized checking accounts, savings accounts, lines of credit, and credit cards in customers' names.

(Source: Reuters)

Scandals More Than Isolated Events

When CEO Tim Sloan testified before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee last week (Tuesday October 3rd), he was grilled by Senators for his company's practices that were apparently less the result of any kind of technical errors but the result of an environment that focused on cross-selling and aggressive sales quotas that put shortcuts, and making money off of retail customers, above compliance and long-term relationships.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, while always a critic of financial services institutions, gave particularly harsh comments, telling CEO Sloan that:

At best, you are incompetent. At worst, you are complicit. Either way, you should be fired. Wells Fargo needs to start over and that won't happen until the bank rids itself of people like you who led it into this crisis.

While Wells Fargo has been in crisis the past few years, it is investors in Wells Fargo (Warren Buffet among them, who has been vocally critical recently of the bank's ethics as well) who have felt the pain from the company's mismanagement and seemingly endless flow of ethical scandals with its retail customers.

As other bulge bracket banks have rallied in equity price over the course of these past few years, Wells Fargo has remained a stagnant outlier.

WFC data by YCharts

CEO Tim Sloan took over in late 2016 after long-time CEO John Stumpf, who even led the bank through the rumps of the 2008 financial crisis, stepped down among increasing public hostility towards how the fake accounts scandal occurred on his watch.

However now almost a year after CEO Sloan has taken over, Wells Fargo has faced continuing significant public criticism for not taking accountability for its fake accounts scandal and other unsavory business practices but rather attempting to deflect from the scandal as much as possible.

It appears that Wells Fargo has at least made some progress in reviewing its internal procedures, including firing over 5,300 employees this past year over their role in the unauthorized accounts scandal, but the fact remains that the employees acted in a culture and under policies from higher-ups that encouraged them to act as they did.

Almost all of the major bulge bracket financial services institutions have had their fair share of scandals over the past few years. However Wells Fargo has faced more than most, and with a particular kind of series of scandals that is indicative of a culture that puts aggressive non-interest income fee generation from its retail banking customers over reliable business and customer loyalty.

While that has worked out fine for Wells Fargo for much of the past two decades, it appears now it has reached a turning point.

Why Do The Scandals Matter for Wells Fargo Investors?

This constant series of scandals are not devastating for Wells Fargo because of the size of their fine or the amount of fees that needs to be returned. After all, the $142 M settlement is only a drop in the bucket compared to Wells Fargo's roughly $5.81 B in profit in Q2 alone.

Rather, it is devastating for Wells Fargo's reputation in the retail banking business. With so many other major banks that offer essentially the same breadth of online banking, mobile banking, retail banking options, and financial products overall, with relative interchangeability in fees, for customers who are wary about whether they may fall victim to some unsavory practice at Wells Fargo it is too easy to look elsewhere.

While Wells Fargo gets the bulk of its profit from net interest income on loans in a typical financial services banking model, nonetheless it also gets a very large portion of its profit from non-interest sources.

(Source: The Motley Fool)

Indeed many U.S. financial services institutions have been increasingly relying on non-interest income to bolster their profit margins.

Wells Fargo remains one of the biggest non-interest income generators in the United States, making immense profits off of fees and other non-interest services.

(Source: http://bankregdata.com)

If Wells Fargo's reputation continues to get hammered, it may soon see a decline in asset growth or even a decline in overall assets, as customers look elsewhere to do their retail banking.

Indeed Wells Fargo is already seeing the effects of this, as its overall assets have in fact declined slightly since news of the scandal broke, while the assets of its peers have increased in the meantime.

WFC Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net income growth has already been slower as well compared to its peers.

WFC Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Based on this, it is clear that Wells Fargo is already feeling the reputation impact due to the unauthorized accounts scandal which many feel is a result of a systematic culture at the bank rather than rogue employees or internal control oversights, as is often the case in many other financial services scandals.

According to an Ernst and Young Global Consumer Banking Survey in 2016, retail banking customers are now particularly sensitive to relationships with their bank, especially in the aftermath of the financial crisis and recent credit crises.

Loyal customers have been shown to be far more profitable for an institution than a customer base with high-turnover.

Furthermore, as a variety of FinTech products and services begin to challenge retail customers' reliance on traditional financial services institutions, banks must become even more sensitive to relationships and reputation in order to keep their assets.

(Source: Ernst and Young)

What's Wells Fargo's Path From Here?

It is clear that Wells Fargo is already experiencing some financial damage from such a devastating scandal at a time when the financial services retail banking industry is experiencing massive disruption.

If Wells Fargo is to restore its reputation, it needs to figure out a way to seriously iron out its culture and make it so that retail customers are able to trust the bank when they do business with it.

If not, investors are likely to see continued stagnation, if not decline, for years to come.

The time for action for Wells Fargo has arrived, and it remains very questionable whether or not it will be able to make the necessary changes for the bank to move forward in a profitable fashion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.