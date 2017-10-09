Alphabet Over Amazon, And Why It Matters Thematically

That AMZN gets much more hype than GOOGL may have implications for investors seeking alpha via stocks with superior relative values.

"Amazin' AMZN" engages in lower-margined businesses than GOOGL and has an unpredictable profit stream, yet has an extreme valuation.

GOOGL has amassed much greater profits in a shorter time than AMZN, has much higher margins, and has under-recognized rapid growth potential via its pipeline plus YouTube.

Introduction

This article begins with simple comparisons on several matters between two great companies. All data are as of 6/30/17 unless noted, such as forward data for 2018. Financial data are generally from ETrade's (ETFC) database. Comparisons are admittedly selective, as both companies are large, diversified and not directly competitive in all areas, so I'm not going to get into details of business lines where the companies cannot be directly compared. I admire both companies, but try to show below why I think one stock looks to me like a classic sound growth stock for long-term investors, while the other is priced too high to make sense for a new money investor who is coming in with something other than trading money.

Corporate age

Amazon.com (AMZN) was founded in 1995.

Alphabet was founded in 1998. Alphabet was founded as Google. It has two publicly-traded share classes, Class A (GOOGL) and Class C (GOOG). Alphabet's B shares do not trade on a public market.

Advantage: AMZN (more time to have grown)

Retained earnings

GOOGL: $111.5 B

AMZN: $6.5 B

Advantage: GOOGL

Shareholder equity

GOOGL: $148.3 B

AMZN: $23.2 B

Advantage: GOOGL

Net profit margin

GOOGL: 19.5%

AMZN: 1.3%

Advantage: GOOGL

FY 2016 GAAP profits and EPS

GOOGL: $19.5 B profits; $27.88 EPS

AMZN: $2.4 B profits; $5.00 EPS

Advantage: GOOGL

P/E and earnings yield (consensus 2018)

GOOGL: 25X, 4% earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E)

AMZN: 125X, 0.8% earnings yield

Advantage: GOOGL

Smartphone presence

GOOGL: Dominates the world's smartphone operating system ecosystem by numbers. With Android, it gains information on what hundreds of millions of people are doing throughout the day every day. With its improving line of high-end phones, GOOGL at least sets a standard for other Android manufacturers to observe and learn from.

AMZN: Had a costly flop with its Fire Phone. Its next-generation Ice Phone (in development) is said to be aimed initially at India.

Advantage: GOOGL

Artificial intelligence

GOOGL: Assistant, rated very highly for accuracy

AMZN: Alexa, rated very high for accuracy but below Assistant

Advantage: GOOGL (slight)

Home automation/Internet of things/etc.

AMZN: Broad product line, next-generation products

GOOGL: Broad product line, next-generation products

Advantage: AMZN (hard data lacking; young sector)

Media business



GOOGL: YouTube, bought for $1.65 B in stock years ago. May already annualize at 500 billion hours of viewing per year, growing rapidly. Being monetized slowly. If/when YT reaches 1 trillion hours per year, could it earn 5 cents per hour? That would be $50 B gross income per year. What GOOGL is accomplishing with YT might be studied in business schools years from now.

AMZN: Spends billions a year to produce content. For what return?

Advantage: GOOGL

Recent growth focus

GOOGL: Artificial intelligence/machine learning first and foremost throughout virtually all business efforts

AMZN: Selling groceries

Advantage: GOOGL

Plans for expansion into healthcare

GOOGL:

Inventing improved pharmaceuticals ("Calico"): Partnered with AbbVie (ABBV), which has made a multi-hundred-million-dollar cash investment

Reorganizing health information (probably data mining; "Verily"); partnered with large investment from Singapore's governmental investment fund, Temasek

AMZN: May distribute drugs invented by others

Advantage: GOOGL

Competitive position in core business

GOOGL:

Monopoly or near-monopoly in Search

Heavily dominant in operating system by number of units in mobile electronics

AMZN:

No monopoly in retailing; competition intensifying from Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT) and down to smaller players

First mover advantage in web services; nothing close to a monopoly

Advantage: GOOGL

Change-the-world vision (pipeline)



GOOGL:

Create a new paradigm for computing, moving beyond 1 and 0 based computing to quantum computing. Lead competitors include IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT); GOOGL may be in the driver's seat (true multi-year time frame for big-money commercialization)

Driverless cars

Bring Internet to remote parts of the world (Project Loon?); broader applicability to global Internet delivery than that niche semi-altruistic use

AMZN: Unclear

Advantage: GOOGL

Web services

AMZN: Amazon Web Services (trying to move beyond IaaS/PaaS to higher-margined SaaS)

GOOG: Google Cloud Platform

Advantage: AMZN

Consensus earnings trend (Yahoo Finance consensus EPS trend)

GOOGL:

2017: 60 days ago $30.59; today unchanged

2018: 60 days ago $39.93; today $40.12

AMZN:

2017: 60 days ago $3.84; today $3.66

2018: 60 days ago $8.16; today $7.94

Advantage: GOOGL (by a little)

Earnings predictability (Value Line data)

GOOGL: 95th percentile (highly predictable)

AMZN: 5th percentile (most unpredictable)

Advantage: GOOGL

Percent stock move needed to set 12-month high (= all-time high)

GOOGL: 1%

AMZN: 11%

Advantage: GOOGL

Last time the stock was in a downtrend and more than 10% below its high (correction)

GOOGL: June 2016

AMZN: Two weeks ago

Advantage: GOOGL

I will now sum up with three sections, one on each stock and then some implications for the market (SPY) of each stock.

GOOGL

This looks to me like a superior investment opportunity.

Top-down, GOOGL has a rock-solid balance sheet, high profit and free cash flow generation, leading position in secular growth sectors, and does this with high R&D spending of about 16% of revenues.

Bottom-up, GOOGL offers an earnings yield of 4% on consensus 2018 earnings (I expect it to beat consensus). If GOOGL grows EPS at 15% per year for the next five years, then the earnings yield for 2023 will be 8%. If it then grows EPS at 10% per year for the next seven years, the earnings yield in 2030 will be 16% (I'm more optimistic than that).

This would far outperform SPY based on three decades of history in which the S&P 500 has grown EPS at a 5.5% CAGR. Given a 4.2% earnings yield on GAAP 2017 EPS and a 5.5% forward growth rate, then in 2030, the earnings yield on SPY would be 8.4%. In line with Mr. Buffett's recent observation, SPY has below-average attractiveness based on its history, but in my base case for the economy, SPY is more attractive than corporate bonds.

For GOOGL to offer the same total return as SPY under the above assumptions, its price today would have to be much higher than its approximate $990 price as of Friday's close.

So, without assuming change-the-world commercial success for YouTube or the pipeline projects of Waymo, quantum computing and the others, my projections, which of course could be wrong both for GOOGL and SPY, indicate that GOOGL is undervalued relative to other high quality investment alternatives.

AMZN

The sub-1% forward earnings yield on (unpredictable) 2018 EPS is unattractive on its face. What's worse is AMZN's purchase of Whole Foods plus the signals it has been sending the Street about its interest in distributing pharmaceuticals. These are low-margined and slow-growth efforts, not at all what I expect from a stock priced for perfection.

For AMZN to provide alpha in the foreseeable future, I believe that it will have to succeed nearly simultaneously on a number of fronts. With competitors in retail sales such as WMT and TGT fully engaged in the fray, and with heavyweights such as GOOGL, MSFT, IBM and now Oracle (ORCL) increasingly fighting against AWS, my judgment is that AMZN has headwinds now in both retailing and web services. First mover advantages only last for a while, and then if there has been no knockout punch by the first mover, anything can happen.

Thus I view AMZN as a highly speculative stock, notwithstanding the superior business that Jeff Bezos and team have built from a standing start.

Implications of the above reasoning for SPY

If two stocks trading near $1,000 have such different investment characteristics, each with substantial growth potential, but one actually having generated massive profits in a shorter corporate time frame and continuing to generate a predictable, growing stream of profits and the other with a much more speculative stock price and unpredictable earnings stream, are they representative of broader themes for investors?

I think so. I've been at least watching stocks since the 1960s. I even had an after-school job charting stocks for a 3-martini lunch stockbroker. Those were the days when "-tronics" stocks were the rage along with conglomerates. Momentum and incessant burbling in first the financial and later the general media led to great selling or "avoid" opportunities in the sectors. Little has changed since then on Wall Street and the media other than what sectors are favored. To make big percentage profits in CSCO in the '90s, one had to get in early enough before everyone was bombarded with the news of how it was going to own the future. Too late to enter, and the best one had was a trade. Buy and hold CSCO even at $27 on the way to tripling to its $82 high, and one was making a negative-alpha decision from then to now. That could be AMZN.

However, even the bubbliest of markets - in Y2K - had plenty of stock market opportunities, just not in tech, telecom or large cap growth. The forward strong returns were in stocks where the earnings numbers made sense, or commodities that had been dogs for 20 years. The less publicity about the sector the stock was in or the more forgotten and hated the commodity, the better.

My analysis of a number of companies today shows that whether it is tech, with GOOGL or AAPL, or others I own and have written about, strong relative values exist for a number of high quality names. In Y2K, it was the Old Economy stocks, preferably small caps but also including large companies, that had lost investor love for a long time. When the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) peaked in March 2000, numerous Old Economy stocks bottomed.

A similar situation may be true now, but it's not as sector-dependent as in 2000. It may really be that old chestnut, a stockpicker's market now. Alpha may lie ahead for investors who find the best companies whose stocks have not gotten ahead of fundamentals and who simultaneously avoid the stocks whose valuations assume more good news than can reasonably be foreseen, even if the companies are strong, such as AMZN.

With the Federal Reserve raising rates while shrinking the money supply, difficult times may lie ahead for overvalued stocks, and the pendulum may begin to swing, as it did in 2000, toward the stocks with the best relative values. I see GOOGL versus AMZN as representative of that larger point.

This is a broad thesis I plan to watch with a patient time frame.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, GOOG, AAPL, ORCL, ABBV, COST, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.