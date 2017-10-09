Global Medical REIT: Avoid The Common, Buy The 7.5% Preferred

In this article, I try to explain why investors should avoid Global Medical REIT’s (NYSEMKT:GMRE) common stock. Then I give a quick review of the new preferred issue and assess the safety of the preferred dividend.

External managers: A bad thing for common shareholders

As we can read in the company’s description, GMRE is an externally managed REIT:

“Global Medical REIT Inc. is an externally managed Maryland corporation, engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share.”

External managers are generally a bad thing for common shareholders. GMRE's case is no exception. Under the current contract with its manager, GMRE must pay a fee of 1.5% of equity. This is quite standard for an externally managed REIT. This type of contract provides a strong incentive to grow equity, but there is no incentive to grow shareholder value or value per share.

Typically, the behavior of external management is to grow equity through continuous issuance of shares, thus diluting previous common shareholders. To attract new investors, externally managed REITs often have outsized dividends and dividend yield that aren’t covered by FFO. Without surprise, GMRE's dividend isn't covered.

Furthermore, the manager fee is paid in common shares of GMRE. Here again, there is dilution on the common shares. However, there is no financial deterioration of the balance sheet for the preferred equity. Investors should really avoid commons of such REITs, but may consider their preferred issues. Maybe an example will better illustrate my point.

The Bluerock Residential Growth example

Bluerock Residential Growth (NYSEMKT:BRG) is an externally managed residential REIT that recently announced the internalization of management. Under the external manager, the preferred shareholders did just fine. The common shareholders didn’t do so well because of constant dilution, over-distribution of dividends uncovered by FFO, and divergence between management's interests and common shareholders'.

Source: company website

Source: company website

On August 4, 2017, they announced the internalization of management. They also announced a serious cut in dividend to a sounder level where it can be covered by FFO. It’s only now that investors should put the commons on their watch list.

Investors should really avoid the common of externally managed REITs in general, as their management doesn’t work for shareholders. However, preferred shares (and bonds) do not suffer from such misalignment of interest. As such, investors may have a look on the preferred class of GMRE.

GMRE’s new preferred

On September 15, 2017, GMRE issued its first preferred stock at par $25 and 7.50% yield. This issue is callable as of September 15, 2022. From the press release:

"Global Medical REIT Inc. (the “Company”), today announced that on September 15, 2017 it closed on the issuance of 3,105,000 shares of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Series A Preferred Stock”), inclusive of 405,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, raising aggregate net proceeds of approximately $75 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses paid or payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock has an initial liquidation preference of $25 per share. The Company expects trading of the Series A Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange to commence on October 16, 2017 under the symbol “GMRE PrA.”"

As the conditions of this new issue are standard, I will jump to the question whether or not the preferred are safe. You may find the prospectus here.

Preferred safety: Interest and preferred dividend coverage

To assess the safety of a preferred share, you should consider the coverage of interest and preferred dividends taken together. My calculation based on quarterly figures of Q2 is quite simple: Start with AFFO, add back the interest charge, and compare the results with the sum of interest and future quarterly preferred dividends.

Q2 coverage AFFO 2 535 375 Interest 1 990 499 2.27 Total 4 525 874 Pf dividend 1 455 469 Interest+div 3 445 968 1.31

We find out that GMRE earns 1.31 times the interest and future preferred dividends. That’s really poor. But remember that GMRE gets cash out of the preferred equity issuance and is likely to deploy it quickly. In fact, the company announced buying assets for $40m at an initial cap rate of 7.1%. The table below shows the same calculation of coverage than before but with the hypothesis that GMRE invests all the proceeds of the preferred equity issuance at a cap rate of 7.1%.

Q2 coverage AFFO 2 535 375 add. Yield 1 331 250 cap rate 7.10% Interest 1 990 499 2.94 Total 5 857 124 Pf dividend 1 455 469 Interest+div 3 445 968 1.70

Under this reasonable hypothesis, GMRE will earn 1.70 times the interest and preferred dividend. This is better but not ideal. However, the AFFO figure in the Q2 doesn’t reflect the current earnings power of the company mainly as they made acquisitions for $38m in total late June. It means that the rent of these properties will only be accounted in Q3. We can assume that coverage is going to improve near term.

On a longer term, the company will grow further. The safety of the preferred will be affected by how the management decides to grow. First, they will have to find financing sources. If they issue more common shares, good, the preferred will be safer. If they decide to issue debt or preferred shares, that’s a negative. Then they will need to find good assets with strong tenants to acquire. That depends on the management’s ability and diligence. Finally, the last thing to consider is the structure of the debt. Currently, the debt is medium term:

“The Company’s total debt, which includes outstanding borrowings on the revolving credit facility, third party debt (net of unamortized deferred financing costs), and related party debt, was $183.0 million as of June 30, 2017 […]. The Company’s weighted-average interest rate and term of its debt was 4.5% and 3.85 years.”

Source: Q2 press release

The average term is 3.85 years. To secure capital, they will eventually have to refinance with bonds of longer maturities, which will translate into higher interest rates. However, as the company grows, cost of capital and, especially, cost of borrowing should decrease with asset diversification. I don’t know what the combined effect of longer maturities and a bigger company will be as they offset each other.

Source: Investor Presentation - September 2017

Conclusion

GMRE’s external manager has a great incentive to grow the company but not to work for common shareholders. My advice is to avoid the common stock as long as the management isn’t internalized.

Should you buy preferred? The answer is up to you. GMRE’s new preferred doesn’t provide the greatest degree of safety currently, as interest and dividend coverage isn’t very high. However, I think the situation can improve as the company grows. Therefore, I bought a small position to complete my fixed-income investments and enjoy the 7.5% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.