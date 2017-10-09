Ford: Rising With A Strong Foundation

Ford (F) is preparing for the autonomous BEV [Battery Electric Vehicle] revolution. Getting prepared will take lots of work and have lots of risks as well as opportunities. It will not be easy and consumers and unions are resistant to change, especially revolutionary change.

Industry Background

A year ago there were very few articles about BEVs [Battery Electric Vehicles] replacing ICE [Internal Combustion Engine]. This change was viewed as being unlikely and way in the future. What a difference a year makes! The global auto industry is being pushed toward a vision of rapid and radical change.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now mass producing a BEV that has over 550,000 pre-orders (including one from me).

General Motors (NYSE:GM) pledged on Oct. 2 to launch at least 20 new electric vehicles in the next six years.

China, the world’s largest car market, is "formulating a timetable to stop production and sales of traditional energy vehicles."

EV commitments in recent months include those from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Volvo, which is owned by China-based Geely (OTCPK:GELYY).

Honda (NYSE:HMC) announced factory overhauls, citing an industry that “is undergoing an unprecedented and significant turning point in its history.”

Falling cost of lithium-ion batteries is bringing a tipping point into view. By 2025 or even sooner, it’s possible that electric drivetrains will have no cost disadvantage compared with internal combustion engines, according to analysis by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

The rise of ride-sharing services like Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT), as an alternative or supplement to personal ownership, won’t go away. Nor will the trend toward cars with growing ability to drive themselves.

GM chief executive officer Mary Barra is eyeing a goal of “zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.”

This is a huge change from one year ago. Given the accelerating pace of technological advancements, my humble opinion is that the shift from ICE to BEVs will happen much faster than mainstream predictions. In my last three articles: Ford: Possibly A Good Investment In The Shift To Electric Vehicles, Ford: China And California Drive BEV Acceleration, Ford: Leaping Into The Future I first tentatively identified Ford as a good investment, then laid out the prediction that in 10 years almost all new vehicles will be BEVs. Even this optimistic prediction will leave most vehicles on the road as ICE given the 10 year plus life of ICE vehicles. Finally, I am convinced that at least for the next couple of months, Ford is an excellent investment. I'll be watching carefully for signs that Ford is executing its plans. Given their past track record I have a lot of confidence that Ford will execute better than their plans.

I get a lot of feedback that the grid is not ready for the demand resulting from all the electric vehicles. As electric vehicles are hitting the roads, roof top are getting more and more solar panels and larger and larger batteries are being used to store power from solar panels. By the time I get my Tesla Model 3, I'll have solar panels and batteries to charge it. A major component of rebuilding Puerto Rico's destroyed gird is a combination of solar panels and large batteries.

Even if you doubt the speed at which BEVs will come, the safe thing for the auto giants is not to be caught flat-footed when the tipping point cited by Bloomberg happens. Indeed, my calculations show that with my solar panels and batteries (that I already need for my house) my Tesla Model 3 will have a lower total cost of operation than a comparable size ICE even though it has a higher capital cost. A major factor is lower maintenance costs (no oil changes, no exhaust system, no radiator, no gas system) and a corresponding much longer vehicle life. My Honda is at 210,000 miles. I expect to get 400,000 miles out of my Tesla Model 3 with four battery changes.

The “safe” being ready carries lots of risk. The speed of BEV adoption will depend on everything from technology advancements, pricing, consumer tastes, likely glitches as automakers face both fierce competition – including from new entrants – and the need for billion-dollar factory investments (less for existing auto makers.

“Are there enough batteries?” asked Michael Liebreich, head of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, at a presentation in September. Despite abounding doubts today, he said “the answer is, there will be. There will be a huge investment in the supply chain. There's no natural limitation of availability of those elements.”

He projected that EVs will reach 54 percent of new-car sales by 2040, and soar still higher after that. Some other forecasters offer a similar outlook. I am much more optimistic given the pushing that China and California are pursuing. I see the tipping point happening in about 4-5 years and then 4-5 years to fully adopt BEV as the powertrain.

Already it’s clear that partnerships will be a path toward sharing the risks and costs. China may become not just a locus of EV demand but of production for export. But the transformation won’t necessarily be smooth or profitable, or its pace easily predictable.

“There's some balance between what consumers will accept and what regulators will require,” says Mr. Smith in Ann Arbor. If the two aren’t well enough aligned, “there can be some spectacular wipeouts here.”

Yet a shift has happened deep in the bowels of companies like GM, he says. Engineers who a few years ago didn’t see EVs as cost-competitive now seem open. “More and more people are saying it might happen.”

October 3 Ford Analyst Meeting Strategic Update

A big focus in the news following the October 3 CEO Strategic Update (see transcript here and slides here) was that Ford would be cutting costs by $14 b over five years. However, this was just the short term fast cuts and did not include the much longer discussion about rethinking the product development and production process. While these benefits are longer term, they are much more important in my mind.

CEO Hackett focused on Fitness: "Ford’s ability to compete, thrive, and grow, of course now but also in the future." Hackett is working hard to make Ford fit for the revolution that is coming without scaring consumers/unions and without losing sight of the need for short term profit growth (stockholders).

Hackett explains his approach: "Fitness redesign requires us to reallocate capital . . . from customers’ demands today to what they want tomorrow, but they don’t know that yet. That’s why we are reducing our internal combustion engine spending by a third and redeploying that capital into our electrification efforts."

Hackett plans to "build a sustainably profitable BEV business. And that has really fundamental impacts on our presence. We want to play and lean in to BEV segments where we have a strong revenue position already. That’s a very important priority for the company."

For lower price vehicles Hackett plans:

"We’re also going to explore value lower -priced points for the BEV business. We recently launched – signed a MoU with Zotye. They’re a leading volume BEV player in China. They make an $8,000 vehicle. They have one of the highest volumes, fully integrated. They make all of their electrical components internal. They have a battery swapping system, and they run almost all of their vehicles in a sharing model. It’s a very exciting, very capable company."

More from Hackett on BEV:

"Team Edison, and this team is intended to accelerate our work on battery electric in two ways, to define that lineup especially in those segments where we have great reputation and revenue power and audience already that loves the brand, but also to define that end -to -end business model. We’ll be looking for the best and brightest within Ford, but also some outside talent."

Hackett explains that "profitability in AVs is all about high utilization, and the best model to do that is to have a diverse group of businesses and services to utilize the vehicle all day long . . . and . . . more important to be ahead than fast."

What about BEVs for police vehicles?

"We also have huge experience in high mileage durable – durability from our fleet business like police all around the world. And we think that’s a really key strength for us. We also believe that the HEV system is important (fast electric drivetrain with small ICE to keep batteries charged), because if you are trying to maximize your utilization, having a BEV that has limited range because of the VES draw of a 100 -mile range is really restrictive for your business. As well, repeated high -speed charges will drain on the BEV battery. So we believe that at starting point, HEV is the right tech to start with. . . . you can expect more announcements from Ford in the weeks, months, and years ahead."

Retooling existing plants for BEV:

"Manufacturing footprint . . . we actually have been able to design the next system of our battery electric vehicle in the final assembly area for a 50% reduction in footprint, a 50% reduction in capital investment, and a 30% improvement in hours per unit or labor savings. . . . work together to make BEVs work, and we’re already deep into it, and this is actually part of our plan."

Meanwhile, how will the company profits look?

"We’re reaffirming our guidance for 2017. I will provide more texture and color on 2017 when we get to October 26 and the third quarter earnings call, but we’re on track for that. And in 2018, the work that we’ve shared with you today, that work is continuing. So I’d like to wait until we get to January to share our outlook for 2018."

How is Ford doing relative to other automakers?

"In electrified vehicles, we’re number two in North America. Number two in North America, not often reported that way. So shame on us for not getting the consciousness of that up there, but it gives us a lot of capabilities."

Competition form tech companies:

"The vehicle . . . industry is staring at the tech companies coming at it . . . These are companies flush with cash, flush with talent, flush with computer science. What I think we understand is the way people want to live and breathe and own vehicles, and so that’s the leverage that we’re going to use to compete."

Connected customers:

"When you’re thinking about the connected customer, let’s say close to 100 million of them today, those are Fords. what parts of the vehicle you’re connected to . . . ability to pull the data off, curate it, ingest it, and then do something with that data. And we think that’s the power of the organization we’ve set up, and also turning that into services that people will pay for. Smart vehicles - It is an ecosystem, and you have to partner and collaborate."

This transformation is a long range effort. 2018/19 will see some fitness savings. 2019/20 will see many new products and much more fitness savings.

Further out: "You can’t predict when all these things might happen, but you can be fit . . . fitness is the way you protect your broadsides from disruption."

Clock Speeds:

Vehicle making cycle (e.g., car’s clock speed, 5 to 7 years)

Computing hardware cycle (Moore’s Law. That’s 18 months)

Machine learning (quantum speed which is the nature of the way the AVs will learn in a simulated way, and that’s very fast)

"We’re going to speed up car development, but the revenue isn’t waiting just on that one workstream. The other two could be producing lots of value, and that’s the plan."

In closing Hackett explains:

one thing that was really a delightful surprise is that Ford means – our logo means trust. And we’re finding out that they view us as a trusted partner, eighth year in a row the world’s most ethical company. BEV's are arriving and we’ve got to be ready for it; in fact, we now have a plan. Team Edison owns this, Consumer has choices. Ford will be ready and fit to fulfill choices. I think we’ll look back in this 100 -day discussion and say it was a beginning of a very productive period at Ford, and humbly leading the Ford Motor Company into the next generation is one of the great privileges of my life. we’ve got a really precious opportunity with the Ford brand unlike anybody else. I’m not ready today to kind of explain the psychology of that.

Ford Rising

Ford stock will continue its current upward climb at least for the next couple of months and likely for the next several years. First let's look at the next couple of months.

The period from September to December is historically an upward market for Ford. Reasons for this include increased economic optimism as summer doldrums fade and Christmas approaches, increased commercial vehicle purchases to reduce company profits at year end and hurricane season increases in purchases.

To this historically strong season we add a new CEO with a vision for turning around Ford making it fit for what lies ahead. The CEO has a good track record of implementing changes to make a company more relevant and more profitable (Hackett was a long term CEO of Steelcase as it transformed its office furniture line to fit with new tech needs). He has not laid out the initial parts of Ford's plan and he has promised that more will follow in the coming weeks and months. This continuing and step by step reveal will keep Ford in the news in a good way and will support continued stock price increases.

Ford values the trust it has earned. My view is that the new CEO will be carefully implementing Ford's plan as appropriate getting buy-in from unions and be ready to provide customers what they want when they want it.

Ford stock going back to $17 in 2018 on the increasing expectation that trusted Ford is prepared for the switch to autonomous BEVs.

