Why The Bears' Luck Won't Change Anytime Soon

The stock market momentum train continued its impressive surge to new highs last week, with the S&P 500 (SPX) gaining 1.2% for the week. By now you’d think Main Street would be all aboard and flushed with optimism bordering on giddiness toward equities. Surprisingly, that’s not the case as we’ll discuss in this commentary. We’ll also discuss how the lack of extreme optimism (according to a trusted investor sentiment poll) has allowed the bull market to maintain its vigor.

When posterity looks back on 2017, they’ll almost certainly remember it for being an incredibly benign year for equity investors. Although the year started on a tremulous note due to uncertainties concern the incoming President, it turned out to be one of great opportunities for the bulls. For the year to date, the S&P 500 (SPX) has gained almost 16%.

While the reasons for this stellar performance will be endlessly debate by pundits, I’d like to submit one such explanation for the market’s progress this year. This year has been one of the few times I can remember in the last 20 years in which a persistently rising stock market with no major setbacks has failed to generate the type of enthusiasm that normally accompanies such an impressive performance. There were even times this year when a market rally witnessed a decrease in the percentage of bullish investors and an increase in caution. This bears testimony to the lingering nervousness of many participants as the credit crisis still looms in their thoughts. The great irony of this mass apprehension among investors is that it has helped keep the stock market’s “wall of worry” firmly intact, allowing the bull to climb to greater heights on almost a monthly basis.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Indeed, the pattern has been a repetitive one: new highs in the major averages almost never witness the percentage of bullish investors, as measured by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), rising anywhere near 50 percent. Historically, a reading of about 50 percent or higher serves as a preliminary warning that the conservative investors polled by AAII have become overly enamored with the intermediate-term equity market outlook. From a contrarian perspective, this usually spells trouble for stocks. As it now stands, however, the AAII sentiment poll hasn’t seen the percentage of bullish investors rise to 50 since Nov. 24, 2016. And even that high bullish reading didn’t result in a market decline, but rather a 6-week lateral consolidation period for the S&P.

The latest AAII sentiment poll showed only a slight 2 percent increase in the percentage of bulls, to 35 percent (from 33 percent the previous week). Amazingly, the percentage of bears rose 4 percent to 33%. So the bears actually showed more of an increase than the bulls despite the strong performance of the stock market! What this reflects is a mass mentality of apprehension. As long as the persistence of investor cautiousness continues, then, the bull market has plenty of fuel for additional gains (intermediate-term) and the bears will only continue to be frustrated.

Turning our attention to the short-term technical outlook, traders should continue to focus on the fact that volatility remains low while internal momentum is still increasing on a short-term basis. This is clearly visible in the Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) indicator series, which is derived by taking the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE 52-week highs-new lows. This indicator is arguably one of the best ways of isolating the stock market’s internal path of least resistance on an intermediate-term basis. This is because the new highs-new lows measure the incremental demand for equities better than almost any other measure of broad market internal strength. Also the 4-week (20-day) rate of change in the new highs-new lows reflects one of the most basic of stock market cycles familiar to many investors. As such, it’s an excellent barometer for the overall internal health of the broad market.

For most of September and October to date, the short-term directional component of HILMO has been rising on a daily basis (below). This indicator is telling us that the path of least resistance for stocks is still up.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Normally we consider only the quantitative aspects of broad market internal strength. That is, how many stocks are making new highs compared with new lows? Another important question to ask is, Are there fewer than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows each day (a sign of a healthy market)? And what is the rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-new lows? But it can also be helpful to consider the qualitative aspects of the 52-week highs-lows. By that I mean which sectors and industries are responsible for the new highs and lows? For instance, if the number of new lows begins to creep upward toward the critical number of 40, it becomes vitally important to determine exactly which listed companies are leading the weakness and which sectors and industry groups they belong to.

Right now the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows is well under 40, so it’s not yet necessary to qualitatively analyze the new lows. I would note, though, that of the 19 stocks which made new lows on Oct. 6, roughly half of them were bond funds. This suggests continued rotation out of bond-related assets and into equities. One reason for the S&P 500’s stellar performance since September has been diminished competition from fixed income securities. This can be viewed as a positive development for the stock market in the short term, but it may also be paving the way for a rapid run-up in prices (i.e. a “blow-off”) later this month. It will be important then that we closely monitor this situation in the coming days.

However, as long as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) remains above its rising 15-day moving average (see chart above), and as long as the momentum of new 52-week highs and lows continues rising, I consider the broad market’s immediate-term uptrend to be intact. As such, I continue to recommend a bullish posture for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.