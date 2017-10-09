GE's John Flannery Makes The Move

This is good news in that he is moving on and assembling a team that will build the new GE and not try to extend the past.

John Flannery, the new GE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is now starting to assemble his team to turn General Electric around.

Friday, General Electric announced that three of its top management team would be leaving the company.

Not every change in leadership is a call for a corporate turnaround, but maybe they should be considered so.

A new leader coming into the top position in a business really needs to re-evaluate the company, the company’s business model, and the company’s management.

A new leader needs to be his- or herself and not the clone of whomever preceded her or him.

One cannot try to “be” the former leader - in most cases it never really works - and the past glory can never be recovered.

John Flannery, the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric (GE), just made some major changes to top level management, and the door had hardly closed on the exit of his predecessor whose name shall not be mentioned again here.

General Electric announced on Friday the departure of three of the top management of the company, the Chief Financial Officer, the head of marketing efforts, and the company’s top international executive.

Two of the individuals had experienced close to 40 years of service at General Electric and the third, who had been at GE for almost 30 years, had been considered to be a possible successor to the previous Chairman and CEO.

Were these the right moves? No one really knows right now.

The important thing is that Mr. Flannery can now form his own top team.

This is vital to the future of General Electric. Mr. Flannery needs people around him that can support the new, evolving vision of the company and that are not so tied to previous picture of the newly departed chief that they have a hard time focusing on the new future.

One could argue that the previous top gun did not really have this opportunity when he took over because his predecessor was a walking, talking legend and the board, at that time, was still enthralled by the vision the legend had used to create the monstrosity that he was leaving.

I have done three turnarounds. I was lucky enough to take over organizations, banks, that were in deep trouble and that were being closely watched by the regulators.

Because of this I was basically given a “clean slate” when I came into the leadership. Of course, one of the first things you have to do in such a situation is to “clean house” of the previous management. Executives that only knew how to do things one way, the way that had been instilled by the previous leader, had to be replaced. The culture of an organization must change if the organization is to “turn around” and move off into a successful direction.

Turning around a successful company or a partially successful company like General Electric can be more difficult. How do you replace someone that seems to be doing a job “adequately” and has been at the company for a long time.

Of course, Mr. Flannery can make his own bad decisions and just changing managers cannot guarantee a successful company.

Anyhow, I applaud Mr. Flannery for the fact that he is moving and is moving quickly. And, I applaud the GE board for standing behind Mr. Flannery in his efforts to make the changes he feels are needed. And, I applaud the previous Chairman and CEO for have having created a smooth transition that has allowed Mr. Flannery and the board to move ahead so rapidly.

I look forward to more changes, and I especially look forward to the reassessment presentation that Mr. Flannery and his team are scheduled to present in mid-November. To me, these are good signs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.