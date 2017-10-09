Ford: I Am Not Bearish Anymore, But Not Bullish Either

Ford (NYSE: F) has outperformed the domestic auto and light truck sales for the first time in more than two years. Therefore, for the first time since October 2016, I am switching my view from bearish to neutral. Later, I will explain why I do not have a bullish position yet.

Over the past year, I have been advocating that Ford is not a good investment and that investors would get a better return elsewhere. Since I published the first bearish article in October 2016, Ford’s price per share has remained unchanged. Investors have only seen a 5% gain due to dividend payments. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has returned a whopping 18% plus a 2% dividend yield. The reason for my bearish sentiment was that Ford was significantly underperforming domestic auto sales at an alarming rate. However, the trend seems to have reversed.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 4.8% increase in vehicle sales on a SAAR basis for September 2017 compared to the same month a year ago. The increase in vehicle sales was due to improving light truck sales by 11.4% offset by a 5.8% decline in auto sales.

Domestic Auto Sales

One of the reasons why I am not bearish on Ford anymore is that Ford car sales outpaced the domestic auto sales. While the BEA reported a 4.7% decrease in domestic auto sales, Ford car sales only declined by 1.3%. The primary reason for the outperformance against the market in the domestic auto sales was a strong demand for the Focus and Fusion models, with sales increasing by 5.3% and 3.3% respectively.

Source: Ford Monthly Sales Report

Mid-priced SUVs have also experienced improving demand. Sales of the Ford Edge and the Ford Explorer, starting at $28,000 MSRP and $31,000 MSRP respectively, have grown significantly in September YOY. Meanwhile, the more expensive Ford Expedition saw falling sales by 52%. Last month, I also observed a surging demand for mid-priced SUVs in General Motors. I firmly believe that Ford should focus on increasing profits on the mid-priced SUVs. I think that SUVs will be a significant revenue source in the future.

Truck sales

The BEA reported a light truck sales increase of 11.4% to 11.93 million SAAR. The domestic light truck sales rose 8.7%, and the foreign light truck sales rose by 22%. I was surprised to see the increase in foreign light truck sales. I thought that the depreciation of the dollar against other major currencies would favor domestic over imported vehicles. Maybe the effect that I am expecting will be delayed. I will keep a close eye on the trend.

Regardless of the foreign vehicle outperformance versus the domestic automakers, the Ford F-series posted an outstanding 21% jump in vehicle sales YOY. There is no doubt that Ford is positioned to be one of the best truck manufacturers.

Source: Ford Monthly Sales Report

Why am I not bullish?

The reason that I am neutral and not bullish is that Ford is not a cheap investment compared to several of its competitors on an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. In fact, Ford is the most expensive stock by this measure. Similarly, Ford has the highest price-to-earnings ratio among the large manufacturers. Before I take a bullish stance in Ford, I want to see surging gross margins. Therefore, I believe that Ford will continue to underperform other automakers, and it is best to invest in another stock.

EV/EBITDA (TTM)

P/E (TTM)

What to look for in coming months

We do not know what the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma is on September’s numbers. Therefore, you must pay close attention to the October and November vehicle sales reported by the BEA to determine if the outperformance is due to sustained high demand for the Ford vehicles or it was mostly due to a one-time horrific event.

In brief

Ford has outperformed auto and light truck sales for the first time, and I believe that the bearish trend has reversed. However, we will have to wait until next month for confirmation. Even though Ford continues to be one of the most important manufacturers, the stock is not cheap by any means compared to other rivals in the industry. Therefore, I believe that Ford will continue to underperform other manufacturers. I think it is better to move along and find other investment opportunities. That being said, I do not believe that Ford deserves a short position either. Just leave it alone for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.