Tesla: The Joke Ain't Funny Anymore

There's always been a saying in Wall Street that if you want to release bad news, do it after the close on Friday so you hope that people miss it by the time markets open on Monday. We've seen this happen before with Tesla (TSLA), such as releasing production/delivery shortfalls in the middle of a holiday weekend. Last Friday afternoon, Elon Musk announced another delay to the company's semi-truck reveal. While at this point another couple of weeks probably won't make a difference in the long run, it's the narrative Elon is detailing that's much more worrisome.

First of all, this isn't the first delay to the semi-truck reveal, as the product was supposed to be unveiled originally in September. Halfway through that month, however, Musk tweeted out that the new date would be October 26th. One of the reasons for the second push back is that the company wants to focus on Model 3 bottlenecks. While that seems logical at face value, it's not like these bottlenecks only happened in the last few weeks.

When Musk tweeted out on September 13th the unveil was set for late October, he obviously knew Model 3 production was well behind plan, since the company only hit 260 vehicles for the quarter. For the CEO who supposedly had a sleeping bag at the end of the production line, this is either gross incompetence or Musk just adding to his list of excuses. Hopefully we don't get another push back on the event, because then we are really close to the holidays, and we know how Tesla loves to use holidays for excuses.

Now let's think about the second half of the excuse, working to help Puerto Rico rebuild its energy infrastructure. This would seem like a good idea, and one that Tesla's Energy division should be perfectly ready to take advantage of on paper. Send in Powerwalls/Powerpacks and perhaps a lot of solar panels and the future there will be bright. Well, let's remember something that Elon said that I detailed in my recent article calling for Musk to be fired:

Tesla Energy - Supposed to deliver $400 million to $500 million of revenue in 2016 and 5-10 times that this year. Through the first half of this year, Tesla Energy revenues are approximately $25 million.

Those figures were based on the fact that when Tesla first started its Powerwall/Powerpack sales, Musk boasted that the company had reservations that were close to a billion dollars worth of sales. Since then, I'm not even sure the Tesla Energy division has topped a quarter of a billion in revenues, and it has come at very heavy losses. If there are so many orders for these products, and we keep hearing about Gigafactory and other production problems, then there really shouldn't be any supply that could be going to Puerto Rico. That is, of course, unless product sales have been absolutely dreadful, or Musk wants backordered customers to see further delays like we see with most Tesla products.

Investors also will have to consider the financial implications of Tesla being chosen to help rebuild Puerto Rico's energy infrastructure in a major way. While it would be good for revenues of the struggling Energy segment, a deal this size likely would require Tesla to take somewhat of a discount off regular pricing, meaning margins wouldn't be as great as management thinks they can be moving forward. Additionally, with the island's financial crisis right now, it might be hard for Tesla to get paid in a timely manner, meaning an increase to accounts receivable in the short term and another drain on cash flow.

This whole episode gets us to another problem with Musk and Tesla, and that is a lack of communication. How many times have we seen the company fall dramatically short of guidance/expectations and yet there is no disclosure of this material information? Almost everyone, including myself, applauded Tesla for getting such a low rate when it borrowed $1.8 billion in bonds in mid-August. How many of those investors would have piled in if they knew the Model 3 was way behind schedule? This isn't the first time that some form of capital raise has come right before major bad news.

In the end, it really isn't the delay with the semi-truck reveal that's the problem, but the reasons why that are less than impressive. It essentially reminds me of Yankees' manager Joe Girardi's terrible excuse for not challenging a bad call Friday night that may have cost the team its season. If Model 3 bottlenecks are so bad that Tesla fell more than 80% short of its production goal, why did Musk schedule the reveal when we were already two weeks into September? Also, if the Energy business had so many reservations that only about a quarter have been filled so far, where is the supply of the products that will be supporting Puerto Rico? I used to laugh when we got news like we did on Friday from Tesla, but a joke is only so funny the first few dozen times you hear it, if that.

