Ranger Energy Services: Priced To Perfection - A Possible Short?

The company will nearly double its high-spec rig count by year-end via an acquisition and its purchase of 21 new build drilling rigs.

Following a less than auspicious IPO, the company used proceeds to pay down debt and fund an acquisition.

Ranger Energy Services' (RNGR) owns and operates a fleet of "high-spec" rigs ideally designed to exploit shale oil and gas resources using the most up-to-date drilling and completions techniques. The company's recent IPO was profiled by Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones (see RNGR Finalizes $85 Million IPO Terms). Jones initiated coverage with an "avoid" rating. The company's first quarterly earnings report certainly supported Jones' outlook. But let's take a look at several developments which took place after the publication of Seeking Alpha's first article on the company and see if the company merits consideration as an investment - either long or short.



The IPO

First off, the IPO didn't quite come off as planned. As Jones reported, the initial plan was to off 5,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. At the midpoint price of $17 that equates to $85 million. What actually happened was the sale of 5,862,069 shares at $14.50 for gross proceeds of $85 million. Underwriters had a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 879,310 shares, but that apparently did not happen (according to the Q2 EPS report). Takeaway: although the gross proceeds were the same, the price was lowered and share count increased. Typically underwriters take advantage of the 30-day option - so the fact that the option was not exercised in this case indicates an obvious lack of demand for the shares. Note that after almost two months of trading the shares closed yesterday at exactly the IPO price: $14.50.

Source: September Johnson & Rice Energy Presentation

Total Share Count

The recent 10-Q filing shows there are more shares outstanding than the IPO indicates: additional Class A shares and Class B shares as well:

As of August 28, 2017, the registrant had 8,413,178 shares of Class A common stock and 6,866,154 shares of Class B common stock outstanding.

The Class B shares were issued to the previous owners of predecessor companies Ranger Services and Torrent Holdings, which were reorganized into Ranger Energy Services in February of this year.

The ESCO Acquisition

Shortly after its IPO Ranger closed on the ESCO acquisition. According to the S-1 filing, Ranger acquired 49 high-spec well service rigs (34 of which were in the 500-550 HP range - see below) and certain ancillary equipment for total consideration of $59.7 million, consisting of $47.7 million in cash, $7.0 million of secured seller notes and $5.0 million in shares of Class A common stock. The acquisition effectively tripled Ranger's rig count in the Permian Basin and also expanded its service coverage to the SCOOP & STACK plays of Oklahoma.



Source: S-1

The deal also added new customers for Ranger. These include Devon Energy (DVN) - which accounted for ~31% of ESCO's revenues during the year ended January 31, 2017 - and XTO Energy, a division of Exxon Mobil (XOM). ESCO's ~2% ownership stake in Class A shares is incentive for the ESCO to work for a smooth transition of personnel and equipment in order to facilitate success going forward.

As a result of the ESCO deal, Ranger is expected to own and operate a fleet of 143 high-spec rigs by year end. These include 21 "new-builds" by National Oil Well Varco (NOV) that are expected to be delivered by the end of Q4. Ranger has a relatively new fleet with approximately 1/3 of the rigs being built since 2014. Nearly all the rigs have the horsepower and mast height to pull 90' string tubing used on the extended laterals commonly used when drilling and completing today's modern shale oil wells.

The First Earnings Report

The first earnings report as a public company was released in late August. Highlights from the Q2 EPS report are shown below:

The company reports in two segments: Well Services and Processing Solutions - but it is clear that Well Services is the company's dominant business. Total revenue was up 15.8% yoy but the company still lost $6 million and its net loss was trimmed by only 3%. While quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million was more than 3x the year earlier period, overall the EPS report appears to have validated the "avoid" rating.

Enterprise Value



There are a total of 15.28 million common stock shares outstanding. At Friday's close of $14.58, that equates to a total market cap of $222.8 million. At the end of Q2, the company had $28.1 million in related party and long-term debt, and $4 million in cash. The results in a total enterprise value of $246.9 million.

Valuation

Typically energy service providers trade at a ~3x ratio of EV to EBITDA. If we annualize Q2 EBITDA of $3.4 million, we get a full-year EBITDA estimate of $13.6 million. That equates to a EV/EBITDA ratio of $246.9/$13.6 = ~18x. Clearly that is a rich valuation that not only confirms the "avoid" rating mentioned earlier, but implies a downright short position.



Potential

However, note the ESCO acquisition closed in August - after the Q2 report was issued. As a result, Ranger should show a dramatic increase in total revenue for Q3. Whether it is enough to swing the company to a profit - given the integration of the new assets and the expenses typically associated with an acquisition of this type - is another matter. But that is short-term issue. What is certain is that Ranger has a clear line of site to utilizing a fleet of 143 high-spec drilling rigs in the domestic shale oil patch. And what is highly probable is that EBITDA will increase. But the question is how much?



Glancing at the pro-forma numbers in the S-1, the ESCO deal should add ~$9.5 million in quarterly revenue and an incremental increase in EBITDA of roughly $2.1 million. On an annual basis, ESCO should account for incremental revenue of $38 million and incremental EBITDA of $8.4 million. Re-calculating the valuation ratio using the combined EBITDA estimate for 2018 ($13.6 million + $8.4 million = $22 million) results in a EV/EBITDA valuation of $246.9/$22 = ~11x Better, but still very rich.

But what is not taken into account in the above valuation is the company's growth potential. Ranger ended Q2 with an effective rig-count of 73. That immediately grows to 122 rigs as a result of the ESCO acquisition and to 143 by year-end as a result of the 21 new NOV rigs expected to be delivered. As a result, Ranger's total rig count will nearly double by year-end as compared to those in service during the most recent quarter. In addition, management said the company will focus more of its fleet on higher margin completion jobs (as opposed to workovers). This should increase margins. And there is a huge inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs") to work off. The EIA's most recent DUC estimate is 7,048:

Souce: EIA September Drilling Productivity Report

Note that Ranger is very active in all shale plays listed above with the exception of Appalachia, with a strong presence in the top two: the Permian and Eagle Ford:

Source: September Johnson & Rice Energy Presentation

In fact, blue-chip EOG Resources (EOG) along with PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Devon accounted for roughly 1/3 of pro-forma revenue last year. While everyone is aware of EOG, PDCE is an under-the-radar growth story operating in the Niobrara shale (see PDC Energy Economically Cores-Up In The Wattenberg). Both EOG and PDC Energy have excellent production growth trajectories.



Meantime, U.S. crude oil production continues to grow and is currently over 9.5 million bpd:

However, the oil rig count did move lower this week, albeit still up 412 rigs over this time last year:



Source: Baker Hughes

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal (see U.S. Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue) pointed out that while the number of rigs grew 6% in Q3, that was a significant deceleration from the previous 4 quarters where the rig count grew by an average of 20%. The point is this: while it is not a stretch to think Ranger will put its impressive high-spec rigs to work this year and next, neither is it a given.



A back of the envelop estimate for FY2017 adjusted EBITDA - taking into account the ESCO deal and additional completions work - would be in the neighborhood of $27 million this year and $80 million in 2018. Re-calculating the go-forward valuation using next year's EBITDA estimate yields $246.9/$80 or about a 3x multiple. Assuming my $80 million EBITDA estimate for next year is in the ballpark, this means the company is currently valued more or less inline with the industry peer-group.



Risks

The risks include efficient integration of ESCO assets, a lower oil price environment causing a reduction in overall drilling, and competition from the peer group - including companies like Pioneer Energy Services (PES), Basic Energy Services (BAS), and C&J Energy Services (CJ).

Risks to the valuation model include decent rig count utilization and penetration of the higher margin completions & DUCs business. The DUCs business would become particularly important in a commodity price slow-down where producers may want to concentrate on completing wells already drilled to fulfill hedge book commitments. That said, a protracted WTI price of below $50/bbl could cause an across the board reduction in E&P budgets and therefore negatively affect Ranger's ability to win incremental completions work.

Meantime, the stock is relatively ill-liquid and - at least in the short-term - the outlook is hazy considering the large impact of the ESCO deal, the additional rigs to be delivered by year-end, the uncertainty as to the number of rigs that will be put into service, and how many will be applied to higher margins completions.

The current valuation appears rich - that is, until you puts some numbers on the growth potential - which looks excellent yet may not materialize. As a result, the risk profile is relatively high.

Summary & Conclusion

Ranger is an interesting but very speculative company. It has one of the youngest and largest fleet of high-spec rigs in the business. The company used its IPO proceeds wisely by paying down debt and growing its fleet by an acquisition. The big question going forward is can Ranger put all or most of its new rigs to work and can it win a higher percentage of more profitable completions work versus workovers? But even if it can do so, the company could generate an estimated $80 million in EBITDA next year which equates to a EV/EBITDA ratio of an estimate ~3x. In other words, it would appear everything has to go right for Ranger Services next year simply to justify its current valuation.

RNGR appears priced to perfection. As a result, I would avoid the shares - or, possibly even short them. In a volatile and rather weak environment for all but the best energy companies, a weak Q3 EPS report could easily push these shares down into to $12 range (down 17%), and a Q4 EPS report that does not live up to very high expectations could easily see RNGR dip under $10/share (down 31%).



That said, for those investors who are bullish on the energy services sector and believe WTI will stay above $50/bbl, drilling will accelerate, and therefore energy service costs will rise due to additional demand, RNGR may be a company to keep on the "watch list". However, with the relatively large and unknown risks (rig utilization and integrating the ESCO assets), I advise waiting until the Q3 EPS report is released before initiating a long position in the company. That report is expected to be released later this month and should shine some light into the very uncertain status of Ranger Energy Services, a company that appears to be priced to perfection.



For other opinions, see Wells Fargo and Piper Jaffray - both of which have $18 price targets.





Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but which have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author makes no warranty as to its completeness or accuracy. All readers are advised to do their own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. The author is not responsible for investment decisions you make.