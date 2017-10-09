2017 Third Quarter Portfolio Review - Preparing For 'Passive Management'

We believe when finalized this portfolio can be managed "passively" with little effort.

We are putting the final touches on a portfolio that stresses defense and simplicity.

As we get ready for our first Required Minimum Distributions we are continuing to make changes in both positions and their size.

I'm pleased to announce that at the end of the 3rd quarter my portfolio income has increased by 8.7% when compared to the same quarter for 2016.

During the same period my wife enjoyed even stronger dividend growth. Our combined portfolio when compared to 3rd quarter 2016 increased by 11.1%.

If you have followed me in the past you know that are focus is on the safe and steady growth of our income. I'll be discussing the gains in capital enjoyed as part of our 4th Quarter, end of year review.

During this period please note that no new money was added to either account. Since we are both facing our first Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) this year, dividends have been collected to make those payments. Dividends in excess of that amount have been re-invested.

We are opening our first ever taxable investment account next week. RMDs will be taxed and the remaining dollars transferred to this account ready for investment. I am leaning toward low yield/high growth stocks for this account.

Here are the changes made since our last review. For those who missed my first ever one month portfolio review its available here.

Positions Increased and Reduced

The following Core positions received small increases this quarter:

Cisco (CSCO)

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Welltower (HCN)

General Mills (GIS)

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

Verizon (VZ)

I re-balanced Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) resulting in Altria now being the larger of the two positions. The move was made based on value and the continued strength of dividend growth enjoyed by MO.

I decide to remove Duke (DUK) for our Core positions selling about a third of our collective shares. I added to Southern (SO) and opened a small position in Reaves Utility (UTG).

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) was elevated to our Core and with shares increases is now near full size.

In the remaining months of this year we look forward to adding shares in the following Core positions still underweight:

Pepsi (PEP)

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

4th Quarter Watch List

We have two positions we are considering as we begin the final quarter:

International Business Machines (IBM)

We are considering adding to our three technology positions. IBM with its credit quality, current yield and dividend growth would make a good addition.

DNP Select Income (DNP)

DNP is a recession proven BDC. While currently over valued that just seems to be part of its history. It could be bought to boost stable income not with expectation of capital gain.

Below are the holdings making up my portfolio as of the end of this quarter. Most were purchased at fair value or better between 2011 and today. I have included credit ratings for each holding. On further review, you will find many of our holdings are not currently available at fair value. Please do your own due diligence.

I have listed both my wife's positions in bold, in addition to the ones I own exclusively and whose performance I traditionally track. I did this in part to give readers a better idea of what now makes up our entire family portfolio.

I consider a full position to be any holding at or above the average for the portfolio. I have placed an asterisk next to positions I consider core which are currently undersized.

The first four positions below are each double-sized ones. Each of these are under 5% of the portfolio's value. I have included a column for the most recently announced DGR to enable quick comparisons to 5-year rates.

Positions are listed in order of their current weight. Master Limited Partnerships (MLPS) and Business Development Corporations (BDCS) with the exception of MAIN all represent less than full positions with most half sized or less.

Stock Ticker Current Yield % 5-Year DGR MR DGR AT&T BBB+ (NYSE: T) 5.2 2.2 2.08 Verizon BBB+ (NYSE: VZ) 5.2 2.2 2.2 Dominion BBB+ D 4.0 7.3 7.9 Southern A- (NYSE: SO) 4.9 3.5 3.57 Philip Morris A (NYSE: PM) 3.5 8.8 2.9 Johnson & Johnson AAA (NYSE: JNJ) 2.8 7.0 6.67 Ventas BBB+ (NYSE: VTR) 4.7 8.2 6.16 AbbVie Inc. A- (NYSE: ABBV) 3.5 12.28 Altria A- (NYSE: MO) 3.3 8.3 8.2 Realty Income BBB+ O 4.6 6.06 6.0 Lockheed Martin A- (NYSE: LMT) 2.6 15.8 9.9 W.P. Carey BBB (NYSE: WPC) 6.1 8.1 3.7 Duke A- (NYSE: DUK) 4.1 2.5 3.6 Target A (NYSE: TGT) 4.7 16.1 3.33 Welltower BBB (NYSE: HCN) 4.7 3.9 4.24 Omega Healthcare Investors BBB- (NYSE: OHI) 7.6 8.8 6.7 Pfizer AA (NYSE: PFE) 3.9 7.14 7.14 General Mills BBB+ GIS 3.5 9.7 2.1 V.F. Corporation VFC 2.9 18.6 13.5 Digital Realty BBB (NYSE: DLR) 3.3 5.3 5.68 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 5.3 9.7 5.4 Wisconsin Energy A- (NYSE: WEC) 3.4 13.7 5.0 Main BBB (NYSE: MAIN) 5.8 7.0 Qualcomm A+ (NASDAQ: QCOM) 4.1 19.9 7.55 *Kimberly-Clark A KMB 3.0 6.3 5.43 *Pepsi A PEP 2.8 7.9 7.12 *Procter & Gamble AA- (NYSE: PG) 3.2 5.4 3.0 Microsoft AAA (NASDAQ: MSFT) 2.4 15.8 7.7 Cisco Systems AA- CSCO 3.7 31.6 11.54 Royal Dutch Shell A+ (NYSE: RDS.B) 6.0 McDonald's BBB+ (NYSE: MCD) 2.3 7.4 5.62 *Cracker Barrel Value Line 2 (NASDAQ: CBRL) 2.9 23.8 4.55 Hasbro BBB (NASDAQ: HAS) 2.0 11.6 11.76 Magellan Midstream Partners BBB+ (NYSE: MMP) 4.5 15.8 8.38 Energy Transfer Partners BBB- ETP 10.5 .4 7.0 Enterprise Products Partners BBB+ EPD 6.1 5.7 5.0 Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund TPZ 7.2 First Trust MLP FEI 9.0 Ares Capital BBB ARCC 9.0 Reaves Utility UTG 6.0

As always, I look forward to your feedback and discussion concerning the actions I have taken and those being considered.

