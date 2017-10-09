Farmers & Merchants Bancorp: High-Flying Shares Getting Harder To Justify

If you’ve found a bank putting together a better string of announcements than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMAO) of Ohio has over the past few years, please send me an instant message with the ticker…seriously. In the past few months, the bank landed in American Banker Magazine’s top 200 list (best-performing community banks based on three-year average ROE), had its stock moved from trading over the counter to NASDAQ, and at the end of June joined the Russell 3000 Index.

Unfortunately, though, this and a string of 57 consecutive quarters with profits make for an expensive stock that isn’t too welcoming for new investors. Shares have pulled back from their 52-week high, but at $37.95 per share, they still trade for an eye-popping P/TBV of 2.77 and for 28.5X annualized YTD earnings. In September the company declared a 2-1 stock split to accommodate higher trading volumes that are expected to come from the NASDAQ listing, but at this price, I don’t see demand for shares continuing to exceed supply by as much as it has.

FMAO data by YCharts

Portfolio and Growth Profile

True to its name, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a business-focused loan portfolio with 37.8% of all loans allocated to commercial real estate (CRE), 18% classified as agricultural, 15.5% in commercial and industrial (C&I), and 10% in residential loans. If you drill down into these lines you’ll find that CRE loans could be evenly sliced down the middle between owner-occupied and nonowner-occupied properties, with a slight edge given to nonowner (at 19.5%), and that 44% of aggregate agricultural loans are classified as farmland.

For comparisons throughout this article, I chose to include SB Financial Group (SBFG) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF). FMAO is the 5th the largest deposit holder in the cities it services, FDEF holds the 7th spot, and SBFG comes in at 15. Picking a regional peer is always more art than science, and these two were chosen because they were closest in size and market dependency – 40% of FDEF’s deposit-base and 61% of all SBFG’s deposits come from cities where FMAO has an office.

With these two peers in mind, the agricultural presence and small reliance on residential assets set FMAO’s portfolio apart. CRE levels are similar across the board, but where FMAO has chosen to focus on niche-regional assets (agricultural), FDEF and SBFG compete for traditional consumer products.

On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased 8.3% in 2Q17 to $790 million. This growth was led by a 17.8% increase in C&I loans, a 16.2% increase in consumer loans, a 10.3% increase in CRE, and a 6.3% increase in farmland.

Asset quality is extremely high, and consistently so. The balance of nonaccrual loans is low at $1.3 million, and the allowance account affords 502% coverage. Impressively, net loan charge-offs as a percent of total loans have fallen below 1% in all but 1 of the last 10 years (2010 - ~1.6%), and they have averaged only 0.23% in the last 5.5 years. I can’t say there’s untapped value hidden in an overloaded allowance account, and I wouldn’t argue with parties that think 0.89% of loan coverage isn’t adequate but based on past performance current levels seem sufficient. And, more importantly, favorable to profits – YTD net charge-offs of $24K justify provision charges of $98K, which is $518K less than the same period last year ($518K YTD is 6% of pre-tax income, and slightly more than half of this year’s 11.2% pre-tax improvement).

In addition to a favorable provision expense, the second-quarter report shows the yield on earning assets improving to 4.11% from 3.99% in 2Q16. This is offset by a 10 bps increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, but all told it was good enough to increase NIM to 3.61%. Per FDIC reports, all lines except for the yield earned on agricultural loans have been flat or trending down slightly this year, and because of this, it’s clear the main NIM driver has been a rotation from lower yielding assets (cash and securities) into higher earning ones (loans). Because reshuffling the deck can only go so far, the short-term uptick should be celebrated by investors, but not expected to continue indefinitely.

FMAO’s post-financial crisis portfolio-build started in 2013 when loans to deposits dipped below 70%. Hovering at 90% now and for the better part of last year, portfolio growth is starting to slow and track closer to deposits (2.49% 4-year CAGR). Higher rates will add value to margins when loan yields advance faster than the cost of deposits, but short-term I don’t expect this to be the case. Adding a large percentage of loans in recent years has pushed most of the company’s loan repricings out into the 3-5Yr (25%) and 5-15Yr (32%) buckets. A large percentage of the portfolio reprices this quarter (22%), which will help take some edge off an advancing cost of funds, but even so, I expect significant margin pressure over the next two years. 40% of FMAO’s loan portfolio reprices in more than 5-years, which compares to 22.3% for SBFG and 14.6% for FDEF.

Capacity Starting To Constrict Growth

Investors have benefited greatly from appreciating shares, but to be honest, I was expecting to find this backed by a stronger earnings growth profile. There is value in consistency and a healthy balance sheet, but earnings have only grown at a CAGR of 4.44% since the end of 2012. As I indicated in the last section, some of this year’s earnings growth is nonrecurring (below average provision expense), but the biggest upcoming challenge will be finding a way to add value when increasing the loan to deposit ratio isn’t an option. This is a slow growth company (4-year asset CAGR of 2.76%), and as you can see below the biggest contributor to earnings growth has been a shift from securities to higher yielding loans (L/D ratio up to 89.2% from 65% at the end of 2012).

Assets as a % of Total Assets





Source: FDIC

Bottom Line

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a lot to like, but I don’t see a more favorable valuation materializing anytime soon. Asset quality is high, and new bolt-on branches (averages one new branch opening a year) are helping to open demand for new loans, but deposits haven’t kept up, and now there is less room to improve yields by increasing the L/D ratio. In addition, adding so many new loans in the past two years has built a rather long-dated loan portfolio that is a disadvantage in a rising rate environment - and to this point, I find it interesting that FMAO’s portfolio has more loans repricing after five years than peers with a larger holding of residential assets (that traditionally correlate with longer duration).

I’ve pointed out a lot of granular data points to back up larger trends, but bottom line is that shares have grown much faster than the underlying business has for a very long time. I wouldn’t bet against FMAO, but it would be hard to argue for a higher valuation.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.