Ford: Not Enough

Ford finally accepts that battery electric vehicles have advantages over internal combustion engine vehicles, but fails to present a credible plan.

Ford (NYSE:F) recently presented its long-awaited strategic plan. I won't comment on each slide, but let me point out the key flaws.

Acceptance...

Ford finally accepts that battery electric vehicles ("BEVs") have very significant advantages over internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles on slide 48:

The superiority of BEV over ICE, however, is not only true for the manufacturing process but also for consumers in terms of significantly lower fuel and maintenance costs over an average ownership period. Readers may refer to this study for further information on this very important comparison.

...Followed By Denial

Despite BEV's advantages, which Ford now accepts, management still expects ICE to play a significant role in the future, as far as 2030. The following graph is from slide 38:

As the above graph shows, Ford's management expects ICE to comprise one-third of the market in 2030. In addition, the management expects internal combustion engines to be included in at least another one-third of the market, which it allocates to "hybrid" vehicles.

This makes zero sense.

If BEV presents significant advantages for both manufacturers and consumers, then why would ICE have any role in the future?

Let's not forget that the battery cost is declining exponentially, so the relative advantages of manufacturing and owning BEVs will only grow over time.

Compare Ford management's expectation to that of Elon Musk, who recently said this:

I think things are going to grow exponentially. There’s a big difference between 5 and 10 years. My guess is probably in 10 years more than half of new vehicle production is electric in the United States.

When Elon Musk says "electric," he does not mean "electrified" or "hybrid electric" or "plug-in hybrid." He means no internal combustion engine. Period.

So Why Is Ford's Management Still In Denial?

I explained why three months ago in my article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition.

Traditional automakers simply do not have the battery production capacity to produce all-electric vehicles in volume, and they do not have the borrowing capacity to build scale battery manufacturing capacity.

As I explained in my recent articles, Ford May Be In Trouble and Ford's Only Way To Compete, in order to effectively compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford will need to make the same long-term investments into scale battery production that Tesla has been making for the last five years. The idea that traditional automakers can simply outsource lithium-ion battery production at a scale needed to stop Tesla in its tracks is simply a myth. As reported by Automotive News Europe:

A massive shortage of lithium ion battery cells could plague the global car industry in the coming decade if capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla gigafactories is not added by 2025, according to estimates from Volkswagen Group.

So what is Ford's multi-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to build out its battery production capacity?

We still don't know... but here's what Ford's management did include in the presentation:

That's reassuring (!)

Bottom Line

Given Ford's razor-thin margins and already levered balance sheet, as well as its tens of billions of dollars in property, plant and equipment that was designed to produce gasoline engines and may therefore depreciate quicker than expected in the fast approaching all-electric future, the company will need to take a quick and drastic action.

This strategic plan is not it.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line including years 2019 and beyond, as well as timely price target alerts, sign up for Tesla Forum. I'm confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to you joining the discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.