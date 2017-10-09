AT&T: All That Glitters Isn't Gold

Many A&T (T) investors are enamored with its lofty dividend yield, but potential price losses in the stock, and a dividend increase slowdown could weigh on total returns. T’s share price in recent years has begun to roll over from record levels. Moreover, the company’s free cash flow is under pressure as competition in its operating environment intensifies. Lastly, the company’s debt load has risen in lockstep with its dividend distribution, signaling that higher interest rates could weigh on both. Overall pressure on the company’s share price, as well as its dividend payout could lead to a negative total return on A&T in coming years, deterring current and potential investors from holding positions in the telecom.

Price Action

AT&T’s price action has shown selling pressure in recent months, after forming a double top pattern from 2016 through early 2017, around its pre-financial crisis highs. There are two major reasons AT&T reached previous record highs in the decade following the financial crisis. For one, a low interest rate environment allowed the telecom to raise its debt load at a relatively cheaper cost than if rates were higher. Low interest rates allowed T to take out debt to not only service its capital allocation to shareholders, but also to take on the Time Warner deal, which will add more than $40 billion of debt to the balance sheet, on top of the nearly $2 billion needed for its annual dividend obligation. Moreover, investors, in search of higher yield amid the low rate environment enjoyed T’s steady payout. T pays a dividend nearly 400 basis points higher than the S&P 500, acting as a fixed-income proxy for many investors.

As the company’s operating environment has become more competitive however, with consolidation rumors around the industry, as well as rising interest rates, which will likely increase T’s debt servicing costs, selling pressure has increased on the company’s share price. Based on technical price projections, if T’s share price cracks $35, it could continue to sell off until it reaches another major support level around $31, a decline of nearly 20% from current levels.

Cash Flow Rolling Over

On top of pressure on the company’s share price, T’s free cash flow is also rolling over lower. To meet both its internal investment needs of the business and as well as shareholder return of capital in the form of dividends and share repurchases, the telecom will need to maintain stable cash flows. Declining cash flow, as is currently being seen in the chart below, will force AT&T to make difficult decisions. Risks to cash flow come in the form of increasing wireless competition, slowing pay-TV demand, worsening cable competition, as well as acquisition integration efforts potentially falling short of expected cost efficiencies.

Currently, competition for broadband Internet and pay TV customers is stiff with the likes of Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA), and T having all cited that competition is a headwind for operations on recent earnings calls. Moreover, cable companies are able to offer double- and triple-play deals at attractive prices, driving both margins and top-line growth down across the industry. Broadband Internet demand remains strong, based on recent earnings call information, but pay TV demand is waning as cheaper options proliferate, as well as simple cord-cutting by younger generations.

AT&T may also struggle to maintain margins as its fixed-line revenue base shifts from high-margin legacy voice and data services to less-profitable services, such as pay TV, according to management. This competition has led to slowing and even declining free cash flow, which if the trend persists could force the company to cut, or slow the growth of its vaunted dividend, thus leading the company’s share price lower.

Debt & Dividend Moving Together

Lastly, the company’s dividend has risen in lock-step with its outstanding long-term debt since the late 1980s. This has been aided by a falling interest rate environment over that time, as well as cash flow expansion, both of which could be reversing. Interest rates across the globe are beginning to rise from its zero-bound which could cause debt servicing payments to increase in coming years. Moreover, the company’s declining free cash flow, as discussed above, could also lead to difficulty servicing debt, and force the company to reduce its capital allocation expenditure.

For current shareholders, it is not wise to simply look at the company’s +5% dividend and stop your due diligence at that. The long-term trends have supported T’s share price and dividend payout up to present day. Low, and falling interest rates globally allowed T to raise debt, funding both business operations, as well as its capital return to shareholders. Moreover, its strong free cash flow from high margin business also led it to put cash back in the pockets of shareholders.

Conclusion

The landscape is now shifting and investors, as well as potential investors should be aware. Rising interest rates will likely increase the company’s debt servicing costs. Moreover, the company’s transition from high margin business, to lower margin business units will weigh on free cash flow generation.

Ultimately, the telecom is seeing increasing selling pressure on its share price, and it is a very real possibility that AT&T experiences negative annualized total returns in coming years. As a current shareholder, you need to think about whether this is something you are willing to endure, potential price losses, on top of slowing dividend payout growth, or even a cut. For potential investors, the stock price looks to be topping out at pre-financial crisis highs. Moreover, the company’s operations are in question as industry competition increases, leading to uncertainty around whether its dividend will remain intact over the next decade.

These are simply things to seriously consider for investors, not being lulled to sleep with a dividend yield well above the S&P 500’s paltry sub-2% yield. Currently, the stock looks like a sell, and for potential investors, it is important to understand why you want this stock in your portfolio. If you have trouble coming up with reasons beyond the attractive dividend yield, you should reconsider the investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.