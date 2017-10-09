3M: When The Price Isn't Right

By every metric imaginable, 3M (MMM) is an outstanding company. Among conglomerates, the company boasts margins that consistently beat others like Honeywell (HON), Danaher (DHR) or a United Technologies (UTX). Because of the short life cycle of its products, 3M is relatively inelastic to business cycles ensuring that the high return on equity is not volatile year-after-year. Every year, the company makes an atrocious 25% of its revenues from products which have a history of fewer than five years, securing margins and staying relevant for the future. 3M's stock has one problem though and it is a big one - the price. The stock is simply expensive and if investors are looking to earn above market returns, it is time to look somewhere else or else, wait.

I modeled a 2% - 4% growth in yearly revenues which let's face it is a little generous. Weakness in the Electronics & Energy segment gets more press and is well documented. But what about other segments? As seen in the graph below, not a single segment has posted a positive revenue CAGR over the last three years.

The company under its five-year plan outlined a 2% - 5% growth in organic sales between 2016 and 2021. Considering forex I think my projections are in line with the guidance provided. I would like to make it clear these are still too optimistic. In the most recent quarter, 3M's revenues were up by a measly 1.7%. Coming from two years of decline, one would have hoped for a much better rate. In its five-year plan, the company did not provide a guidance for operating margins. But it did outline an 8%-11% CAGR in earnings per share. A major part of the differential in growth between sales and EPS can be explained by share repurchases. Expansion in operating margins explains the rest of the equation. The assumptions again seemed a bit aggressive but they fit the guidance outlined by the firm. Assumptions were, the number of share outstanding is reduced by 20 million units each year and operating margins expand 300 basis points to 27% by FY2022.

Capex was at 5% of sales based on company's projection of a 100% free cash flow conversion. Based on these assumptions the company was valued at $209. Now, one could argue that this isn't far from the current stock price. But by considering overly optimistic projections, we eliminate returns from a positive margin of error. Therefore, I think investors should look out for some correction to give themselves a decent return on investment.

I can't claim to know more than the managers of the firm. So I assumed the share repurchases. But when I observe the firm's payout (dividends + share repurchases), it has been above 100% of free cash flows in the last two years. The company funded these repurchases by issuing debt with a deliberate intention of modifying its capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. Moody's consequently downgraded the company's senior unsecured debts once in 2015 and then again in 2016. I suspect the company henceforth, will limit its repurchases to resources generated internally to keep interest costs low. Historically the company has also issued shares in the $500 million - $1 billion range. Net-net the company reduced shares. But there's this risk that the company could utilize high prices to issue shares now to make their repurchases more affordable later. Obviously, this is speculation. From a capital allocation perspective though, it may make sense for 3M. But none whatsoever for investors looking to make investments at current levels.

Even whilst writing this article, I knew that my bearish tone will probably face a lot of flak in the comments section. A lot of income investors swear by this ticker for its dividends. Obviously, you guys are long-term investors, and tax is not incurred until a security is sold. So when we factor in the compounding effect of tax savings it may not be worth selling the instrument and buying another one that fetches say an additional return of 5%.

But there are investors out there seeking guidance for their decisions in the now and they are really the target audience for my piece. When prices are high, yields are low. For such investors, the prospect of a correction may leave a bitter aftertaste because of the already lower yields.

