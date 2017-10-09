Consider Taking Profits In Any Larger Cap Dividend Staple Stocks You Own

Why not start with dividend performers that have done well over the last decade?

By Parke Shall

Dividends are a great commodity. Over the course of years, patient longer-term investors in a bull market can reap the rewards of compounding dividends over time, which can significantly contribute to any portfolio's overall total return, especially in a strong bull market. Theoretically, the best time to buy dividend stocks is on any type of larger dip in the market so that buyers may be rewarded with return on equity as well as returns gathered from dividends.

Dividend stocks throughout the midst of the last 10-year bull market have provided outsize returns. While the broader tide of the overall market has lifted equity prices, these companies continue to raise their dividends while all is prosperous and provide additional kickers to their shareholders each quarter. Look at how some dividend-paying staples stocks have performed over the last 10 years.

KO data by YCharts

While there is certainly a case for holding these types of stocks for much larger time periods, like 30 years or more, there is also a case for rebalancing your dividend portfolio at smaller cycle intervals, like about every 8 to 10 years, which is about as long as every shorter-term debt cycle, we believe. Most major bull markets have lasted between 5 and 8 years and so we think now, on the back end of a fantastic 10-year rally, it may not be the worst time to reconsider rebalancing some of your dividend holdings.

Like everything else on the market when it enters recession, dividend growth can start to grind to a halt when the overall market starts to stagnate or recess a little bit. The first clue is companies generally not growing their dividends as aggressively as they used to and the underlying equity beginning to stagnate or underperform the overall market. Just like with any other stocks, during a recession, dividend stocks also pull back, just generally with a little bit more beta to the overall market than other, higher-flying, non-dividend-paying stocks.

With staple stocks providing such a lucrative return over the last 10 years and with the Shiller PE now touching 31X, we not only think that it is a good time to rebalance your portfolio in general, but we also believe that some of the immense gains locked in from those smart enough to hold big dividend-paying staples over the last 8 to 10 years can be taken as profit. From there, going forward, we would look for the following as it pertains to dividends:

- Stocks with valuations near 10X to 12X, especially great names that may buck a trend in a weak sector, like retail.

- Stocks that may not be paying a huge dividend yield but have good coverage and appear to be consistent with growing cash flow.

- Stocks with little debt.

- Stocks with smaller market caps that the market has not fully valued yet.

With that said, taking some profit does not mean that you need to redeploy capital immediately afterwards either. Patience can be a virtue in the world of stocks. Just as it takes patience to reap the rewards of compounding over the course of many years, it may take several quarters or even several years for big cap staple dividend stocks to become cheap relative to their current valuation again.

At that point, during a correction or maybe even a broader recession, investors should look to scale back into companies that continue to look financially stable and don’t have large looming questions about dividend coverage or debt overhang.

It is no secret that over the last couple of quarters, we personally have been advocates for scaling out of long exposure and adding some additional short exposure as the market continues to move higher without too much rhyme or reason. With tax cuts left as the only catalyst on the table for the new administration and little else on the horizon to potentially catalyze a continued move higher, with the exception of simply euphoria, we still believe now is the time to be fearful as others are being greedy.

While a broader scope of our rebalancing efforts is focused on simply reducing long exposure, investors may want to consider looking at their larger cap dividend payers as a first area to address when reducing long exposure. Opportunity will undoubtedly come again and we believe the patience necessary to hold these dividend payers for the last decade should encourage a focus on discipline when it comes to locking in those profits first when rebalancing a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.