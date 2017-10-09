Buy Costco On The Earnings Dip

By Parke Shall

Costco shares were down in trading on Thursday and Friday last week after the company released an earnings report that we found to actually be quite impressive. In this article, we wanted to take a brief review of the company’s earnings report, talk about why we believe the stock has moved lower and reiterate why we think Costco (COST) is a brand that is worth paying up for and, why even at these aggressive multiples, it could wind up being a takeover target.



First, new business. The company released earnings last Thursday that pretty much beat expectations across the board, mostly in part to a fantastic September. Seeking Alpha reported the details of the company's earnings:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST): Q4 EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.06.

Revenue of $42.3B (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $750M.

Comp sales (excluding impacts from gas price changes and forex) for the 17 weeks were up 5.7%; up 5.8% in U.S., up 4.8% in Canada, and 6% elsewhere internationally.

Meanwhile, membership fees (which made up about 72% of operating income last year) were up 13% to $943M.

Net income was $919M, up 18% from $779M last year (this year's Q4 was 17 weeks, vs. 16 weeks a year ago).

The company wrapped the fiscal year with 741 warehouses: 514 in U.S./Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in UK, 26 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, nine in Australia, two in Spain, one in France and one in Iceland.

It had 49.4M members at fiscal year-end.

While we were fairly confident that the company was going to post good numbers, overall confidence in any retail name, even Costco, can wax and wane as time between earnings reports comes and goes. It seems as though the continued playbook we have seen for retail earnings reports is that the day prior there is lots of action in puts and the stock is generally under pressure.

Then, the company reports underwhelming earnings and/or lowers guidance and the stock continues lower on a longer-term down trend. This is the pattern we have seen with companies like Macy’s (M), Dillards (DDS) and Kohl's (KSS), as you can see from the chart below. For most brick and mortar retailers it has simply been one quarter after another of pain.

M data by YCharts

Costco is, and has been, different for a whole host of reasons. Not only did they continue to turn out numbers that continue to make them look “Amazon proof" but the company also trades with an aggressive multiple. This has led every quarter of recent to be of worry to analysts and investors, who fear that this upcoming quarter may finally be “the widow maker" courtesy of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, Costco has not only been able to avoid that but it has also been able to, in the interim, post fantastic monthly sales metrics and same store sales comparisons that we have documented throughout the course of the last six months or so that we have been writing about Costco.



What these quarterly numbers show us is that there is little to no change in how well the business has been performing. They reaffirm that Costco is holding up their end of the bargain when it comes to producing great results and what it tells us is that the company's expensive price may very well be warranted.



Without repeating ourselves, we wanted to reiterate our firmly held belief that Costco is worth its multiple. In this day and age, a brick-and-mortar retail store that is able to not only survive Amazon, but thrive in an environment where Amazon is dominating, is worth it to us because it is proof that there model is different and it works. In fact, in past articles, we have explained in detail why we believe Costco to be “the Amazon of brick and mortar". This elevates the company's prospects going forward as they may also siphon off some of the other lost customers from brick and mortar retailers who do not use the same membership model. It also elevates the company because it makes them more of a direct threat to Amazon.



Why is it relevant if the company is a more direct threat to Amazon? There are two big reasons that we believe this makes Costco even more of a coveted name. The first is that anybody looking to compete against Amazon directly may wind up having to look at Costco as a potential vehicle for a partnership or acquisition in order to truly be able to go head to head with Amazon. As we have said in the past, we believe Costco‘s brick and mortar membership model is very close to the gray area that Amazon is now touching on with starting to buy retail stores. We had predicted in the past that Amazon is eventually going to buy a ton of warehouse space and simply use them as distribution centers as well as points of sale. Costco is already running this model on the ground. Whether or not the two of them know it, with Costco expanding into online slowly and Amazon expanding into brick-and-mortar slowly, the two business models are getting closer and closer to one another.



If a direct competitor doesn’t want to come in and potentially by Costco to compete with Amazon, Amazon may consider an investment or a deal for Costco in order to smooth out its runway in the retail sector. Barring what would likely be a relatively intense regulatory burden, Costco cooperating with Amazon would, to us, essentially mean the end of most other brick-and-mortar retail completely as we know it.



When it comes to the valuation, this is what makes Costco shareholders a little skittish and why we saw the stock sell off despite the great earnings report. Costco trades in an aggressive multiple that is now at about 27X next year’s earnings. Without a substantial guidance raise, investors may believe that Costco remains near fair market value with its aggressive valuation. We believe because of the company's consistent history of improving operating results in an extraordinarily volatile industry environment that Costco has proven itself to be “Amazon proof" and that it deserves its rich valuation. If the company can continue to build on same-store sales at the rate that it has been, its growth is going to continue, allowing its estimates to eventually move higher. The company’s new initiatives to move into China shows that it is being aggressive and not sitting around “waiting to die". This type of aggressive expansion in the brick-and-mortar space when most other retail names are “swirling the drain" proves to us that Costco’s model is effective, unique, valuable and deserving of the company's aggressive multiple. We believe this earnings dip should be bought.

