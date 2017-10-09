The Truth Behind Coty Buybacks

However, when the insider buying is incentivized, the signal is far less transparent and the utility is reduced.

In my article Heavy Insider Buying At Coty, I made the case that investors ought to pay close attention to Coty (COTY). As the title suggests, insider buying seemed to indicate a strong positive upside. Here's how I ended that article:

COTY is running at about fair value. If it can hold its middle 20's PE and grow, total annual ROR is potentially significant; 25% projected. The 3.1% dividend yield is respectable. I'm not too happy with the BB credit rating. But, it's also got strong brands (Calvin Klein, CoverGirl, Clairol). It's looking interesting right now. The point is that you might want to continue to dig into COTY. The intense insider buying has brought COTY into focus. Also, because the buying is recent, and the stock is down a bit, you can buy in at a lower price than the insiders. That's always a nice kicker too.

However, I wanted to provide an important update, and to adjust my opinion.

The Power of Incentives

First, I want to point out that I never invest just because of one factor. Insider buying is merely one factor I consider. When I see insider buying, I tend to see it as a positive indicator. But, it isn't the only factor. That's why I didn't invest immediately and that's why I didn't call it a BUY or STRONG BUY. The point is that we must always be cautious and careful, and never depend on one signal.

Second, I want to pivot for a moment and talk about incentives. When I look at insider buying at Coty, I immediately start to think about how those executives will work harder to drive up value and price of the stock. I expect executives to be greedy. It's human nature.

As Charlie Munger says:

Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives.

The "Elite Share" Shocker

Nevertheless, I was shocked when Seeking Alpha Contributor Early Retiree pulled this information out the 14A proxy:

For each share of Class A Common Stock purchased (each, an “Elite Share”) up to the Subscription Amount, the executive receives three matching Elite Stock Options, which award of Elite Stock Options is made upon the executive’s entry into Elite, or three matching shares of Series A Preferred Stock that the executive purchases for par value of $0.01 per share. Each executive has a one-year investment period (the “Investment Period”) to purchase Elite Shares to meet his or her Subscription Amount.

Therefore, every "Elite Share" bought gives an insider three options or three preferred shares (for a nominal $0.01 each).

This explains why Coty executives are buying like crazy. In effect, they are getting massive leverage on every dollar invested in Coty in the open market. At the volume they are buying, this appears to signal that they see a strong positive future for Coty.

They don't need for Coty to do well, however. When they buy they instantly get rewarded with a fat pile of wealth. They don't need Coty to perform well at all, they just need enough time to unlock their options.

Because their leverage is so high (e.g., $0.01 options), the company doesn't have to do much at all. The stock could drop in price and they'd still make out extremely well. Their incentive is to buy Coty in the public, but in truth, their real incentive is getting the 3x leverage via matching preferred shares and dirt cheap options for every dollar invested.

This isn't greed that will power the performance of the company into the future. Instead, this is greed that instantly pays off. Coty at $15 versus $20 versus $30 doesn't matter much when you can enjoy a cost basis of $0.01, or some other nominal amount. Plus, it's rather "ingenious" because it create a perception - a buy signal - so investors think that executives believe in Coty.

Off My Watchlist and Added to the "Too Hard Pile"

Rather than bringing executives into alignment with non-executive investors, this appears to be a mechanism to drive market perception.

On a related note, there's very little about the "Elite Shares" in the 10-K. There's material in there, but it's mostly about Laurent Kleitman's deal:

In addition, the Employee is eligible for the Elite Program investment up to 5,000,000 USD . Detailed information on this grant shall be provided separately. The strike price is the price mentioned in the Brochure provided to the Employee.

I don't think any of this makes Coty a sell. I'm fully aware that executives are highly paid and have sweetheart deals. However, I will not be a buyer of Coty and I'm removing them from my watchlist. I've officially dropped Coty into my "Too Hard Pile" and will shuffle away for now. I just don't like how this smells.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.