Pursuit Of Claims On Behalf Of Puerto Rico's Constitutional Bondholders

Neither I, nor would have many other investors purchased the bonds with that risk. Not against default but to eliminate the possibility of a court sanctioned write-down, i.e. the extinguishment.

I would have appreciated inclusion in risk disclosure of the possibility of creation of a special bankruptcy court that could write down constitutional debt of the Commonwealth.

Does Congress have the power to permit one of its constitutional entities to sweep aside a constitutional proviso? Most like myself would answer no. But in Puerto Rico that is.

Has not Congress in approving the PROMESA Act presumed its plenary power somehow supersedes constitutional law? Each state is a constitutional entity and so is the Commonwealth. It is the only territory in the history of the Republic that has a congressionally approved constitution (1952) and, is not yet or may ever be, a state of the United States.

No other territory of the U.S. has a constitution and therefore they do not have the ability to issue constitutional semi-sovereign debt. As a result, conflict between plenary authority and constitutional law can only occur with respect to Puerto Rico.

Does Congress have the power to permit one of its constitutional entities the ability to sweep aside a constitutional proviso and grant a special court the authority to write-down constitutional debt when no such authority existed or was contemplated at any time before?

Consider the fact that of all the issuers in the municipal market, only holders of state AKA constitutional bonds are not subject to nor can a state avail themselves of the protection of any bankruptcy court and the debt write downs that follow.

Chapter 9 is referenced as a risk in all municipal and state corporation bond issues, including those of the Commonwealth. Bankruptcy is not referenced as a risk in any state or Commonwealth general obligation bond issue.

This, in my view, is the taking of property without just compensation. A denial of due process protected by the constitutions of Puerto Rico and the United States.

Severing GOB’s from PROMESA wouldn’t necessarily cure the GO default immediately, but it would leave all current parties with little choice but to completely write down or invalidate COFINA bonds as unconstitutional.

In that event, COFINA bondholders might receive $50 per $100 from COFINA bond underwriters and attorneys as a result settlement on claims of gross negligence that may include fraud. Taxpayers would pay nothing on COFINA bonds. COFINA investors do share responsibility because every issue of COFINA bonds contains the following risk advisory:

“The Supreme Court of Puerto Rico has not addressed the constitutional issues covered in the 2009 Opinion and the 2007 Opinion and could reach a different conclusion.” “Thus, if a court reached a different result than that expressed in such opinions, such as that the exclusion of the Pledged Sales Tax from the definition of available resources for purposes the Constitutional Debt Priority Provisions is unconstitutional, it would not necessarily constitute reversible error.” To the extent that a court determines that the Pledged Sales Tax constitutes “available resources” for purposes of the Constitutional Debt Priority Provisions, the Pledged Sales Tax may have to be applied to the payment of principal and interest on the Commonwealth’s public debt before being used to pay principal of and interest on the Bonds, including the Series 2009A Bonds. Should such application be required, the ratings on the Bonds may be adversely affected.”

Lastly, practicality can take precedence over law but only with just cause and not because other constitutional laws were broken. GOB P&I is eminently affordable having always stayed within the Constitutional limit (<= 15% average GF revenues). It is the obvious vehicle for market re-entry once their status is held to be the same as state general obligations bonds.

It is also important to note that in at least the last forty years no government entity of any size has defaulted on bonds because of natural disasters. The initial loss of revenue turns to strong revenue growth reflecting the billions of dollars of aid being poured into the economy. This should be a positive economic development for the Commonwealth in the long term.

Judge Swain, I think, lit a fuse in her 9/12/17 ruling regarding PREPA’s application for receivership. In denying the application it became clear that under Section 305 of the PROMESA Act, the powers of the Title III Court are subservient in important respects to those of the Oversight Board.

Without a successful constitutional challenge external to Title III, the odds for full recovery on GOB’s now appears nil to me.

