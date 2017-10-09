Valero's Blending Costs: Ignore Q3, Focus On The Future

Investors in ethanol producer and refiner Valero (VLO) will be closely watching the company's Q3 earnings report, which is due at the end of the month, for signs of Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditure relief. This is especially true in the wake of August's report by Reuters that the company is waging a "secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates" despite nominally benefiting from those same mandates as a major domestic producer of corn ethanol. According to the Reuters investigation, Valero's lobbying campaign is driven by a motivation to have its RIN expenditures reduced via a proposal advocated for by activist investor and former White House adviser Carl Icahn even if it destabilizes the blending mandate (although the article does not claim that the company, unlike many of its larger peers in the integrated sector, wants to see the mandate eliminated).

Valero's Q3 earnings report will be published at a notable time for the company given that its share price has recently returned to pre-financial crisis levels on a nominal basis (see figure). The company's share price was a major beneficiary of the news of Mr. Icahn's White House appointment and, while the former adviser's specific proposal is not expected to be implemented, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] was recently reported by Bloomberg to be considering a change to the biofuels mandate that would have a similar effect on refiners' RIN expenditures. (Higher refined products prices in the wake of Hurricane Harvey also contributed to the Q3 rally in Valero's share price.)

VLO data by YCharts

Investors should not be surprised, however, if the Q3 earnings report does not entirely reflect this recent shareholder optimism. The company's management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it expected to spend up to a record $850 million on RINs in 2017 (management gave a range of $750 million-$850 million). While the volatility that has characterized the RIN market in recent months (see figure) could lead investors to believe that the company's Q3 RIN expenditures will be better than expected, a closer look at RIN prices during Q3 leads me to believe that some caution is warranted.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

Back in August, I wrote an article that presented investors with multiple methodologies for estimating refiners' future RIN expenditures and concluded by explaining how investors can calculate their own weighted cost estimates using publicly-available data. I used Valero's data as an example and, given everything that has occurred in the intervening two months, I am again using the company to develop updated expenditure estimates. (Please see the previous article for a full description of the methodology.) I have made one minor revision to the methodology by utilizing the EPA's finalized 2017 blending volumes to devise the weighting of the three main RIN price categories (D4 - biomass-based diesel; D5 - advanced biofuel; and D6 - total renewable fuel). Doing so resulted in a slight increase to weighted combined price as calculated in August from $0.70 to $0.71.

In August, I warned investors that my estimate of Valero's total RIN expenditures for 2017 would likely be revised higher since RIN prices in the first half of Q3 were up to 200% higher than the lows from the first half of the calendar year. While the news of the last few weeks has caused RIN prices to decline from their August highs, they continue to trade well above their 2017 lows. One result is that incorporating RIN prices through October 6 results in a weighted RIN price for the year of $0.73, or 4.3% higher than the one calculated in August.

My prior article estimated from Valero's past filings that the company will ultimately purchase 902 million RINs in 2017 in steady increments over the course of the year. If so, then the company can be expected to have purchased 226 million RINs in Q3 at a weighted average cost, based on the daily RIN prices reported for the quarter by EcoEngineers, of $0.89. This would equal a Q3 expenditure of $201 million. We can estimate that Valero spent $425 million on RINs in the first half of the year based on its Q2 earnings call, in which case the company is now on track to spend $827 million on RINs in 2017 ($425 million in the first half of the year and $402 million in the second half, assuming that the weighted Q3 average price holds in Q4). Not only is this higher than the annual RIN expenditure figure of $740 million that was calculated using the same methodology back in August, but it is also near the top end of the annual range given by management.

There are two caveats that Valero's investors should keep in mind when considering this result. The first is that RIN prices have been moving lower in recent weeks and, while it is very difficult to predict where Q4's RIN prices will end up, the weighted average RIN price for Q4 to date is $0.80 (compared to $0.89 in Q3). If this average price holds then Valero's total 2017 expenditure will be closer to the middle of management's guidance at $807 million. The second, and more important, caveat is that recent developments strongly suggest that the Trump administration's EPA is gearing up to make changes to the biofuels mandate that, while not identical to those proposed by Mr. Icahn and advocated for by Valero, would have the similar effect of pushing RIN prices down: just witness the 30% decline in the D6 RIN price that occurred between Mr. Icahn's resignation from his White House position and the immediate aftermath of the news reports about the EPA's plans. At a minimum, this can be expected to result in increased price volatility and, at least temporarily, lower RIN prices than were witnessed in August.

Based on this situation I encourage investors to take Valero's headline Q3 RIN expenditure number with a grain of salt. Q3's weighted average RIN price was the highest seen since Q4 2016 and, assuming that Valero continued to steadily purchase RINs throughout the quarter, can be expected to be one of its highest quarterly figures on record as a result (especially since the total blending volume under the mandate for 2017 is 6.5% higher than in 2016). This does not mean that the company's Q4 expenditures or, by extension, its 2018 expenditures, will continue to increase from recent levels even though such a trend has been firmly in place since 2014. Investors should expect regulatory rulemaking rather than past trends to determine these future expenditures and, given recent developments at the White House, a reversal of these trends is certainly feasible (albeit far from assured).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.