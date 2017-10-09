Citigroup's CFO Talks Buybacks, Dividends And Trading Revenue

The CFO also spoke about the bank's efficiency ratio and their capital plan as important drivers for Q3 earnings and the bank's $100 target price.

However, that number might be overly pessimistic as yield volatility has picked up since Gerspach made the comments.

Citigroup's CFO warned that trading revenue will likely be down by 15% in Q3.

During a recent financial conference, Citigroup's CFO gave investors an outline of a few areas to watch for in the bank's Q3 earnings report due out on Thursday.

October 12th Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports earnings:

Here's the EPS estimates for Q3 and Q2 results.

Estimates of $1.30 EPS from consensus forecasts; was $1.28 in Q2 and a beat.

As a result of the earnings beat and a hawkish Fed, Citigroup has performed nicely since the close of Q2.

Q3 might be a tough quarter for banks:

Gerspach spoke about a potential decline in trading revenue, a rise in the bank's efficiency ratio, and his outlook for dividends and share repurchases.

In this article, we'll focus on those three areas since oddly enough, the bank's CFO didn't get into lending at all and barely touched on credit cards. His thoughts on share repurchases versus dividends was interesting and overall he expects Q3 to be challenging, but the bank remains on pace to reach its $100 target price in the long-term.

Given the typical slowdown in lending in the summer months, it may be tough for big banks to meet their Q3 earnings targets. Exacerbating the situation, was the anemic volatility in the yield curve creating a challenging trading environment. However, it's possible that Citigroup's trading revenue may not be as bad as Gerspach had previously warned.

Fixed income trading revenue to be down 15% in Q3.

In my prior article, we looked at short-term yields after bank CEOs came out and told the world that trading revenue was likely to miss their Q3 targets. Gerspach joined the chorus of playing down trading revenues.

"We're currently expecting our total Fixed Income and Equity Markets revenues to be lower year-over-year, perhaps around 15%." - Barclays Investor Conference

Of course, a 15% drop in trading revenue is significant, but we must remember it's only for one quarter. However, I believe we might see a surprise improvement in Gerspach's revenue forecast.

From the CEO and CFO warnings, I created the chart below showing the basis point moves for the 2-year Treasury in Q3 . We can see that the volatility in yields for Q3 was very low with only three times the yield moved more than 10 basis points (or roughly 10%).

. We can see that the volatility in yields for Q3 was very low with (or roughly 10%). At around the time, Gerspach issued the warning the 2-year was at 1.37% as seen below.

Q3 yield volatility versus Q2:

To give you an idea of how Q3 yield volatility stacked up against Q2, the chart below compares the number of double-digit basis point moves in each quarter.

In Q2 the 2-year yield had six moves of greater than 10 basis points (or roughly a 10% move).

the 2-year yield had (or roughly a 10% move). Q3 has had only three 10+ basis point moves, and two of those moves occurred in September.

In September, the red arrows on the far right of the chart show volatility prior to the Fed meeting whereas the yellow arrow shows the extension of the current rally in yields from 15 bps to 18.5 bps at the peak.

the red arrows on the far right of the chart show volatility prior to the Fed meeting whereas the shows the extension of the current rally in yields from 15 bps to 18.5 bps at the peak. Why is this move significant? The September move is the largest since the February to March move of 25 bps. The move Q1 also created the YTD high for the 2-year yield.

A positive revenue surprise in the works?

Although news outlets picked up on the fact that Gerspach said revenues would be down by 15%, but they didn't include the condition he had mentioned in his following statement.

"The whole third quarter, though, you really don't know what happens until you figure out what the operating environment is in September. So, a lot will depend on what really happens the rest of this month." - Barclays Investor Conference

Although, it's unlikely that September's boost in volatility will be enough to offset the low volatility of July and August. However, I believe the forecast of a 15% drop in trading revenue might be improved when earnings are released on October 12th.

Please bear in mind, I'm looking at the 2-year and there are a number of fixed income investments besides Treasuries, but I believe short-term Treasuries can give us a good sense of fixed income market volatility.

Efficiency ratio to be slightly higher in Q3:

Another point of discussion about Q3 earnings was the bank's efficiency ratio.

With the challenging revenue environment mentioned earlier with fixed-income trading and yields being low for most of Q3, Gerspach had this to say about the bank's efficiency ratio:

"You're going to get changes quarter to quarter to quarter. And as you think about, normally, the third quarter would be your revenue-challenged quarter. Our operating efficiency ratio will probably be a little bit higher this quarter just given the revenue environment." - Barclays Investor Conference

However, the good news for long investors is that Gerspach is "still comfortable with the 58% for the full year." My take on Gerspach's comments is that he expects Q3 to be slightly challenging but the bank should bounce back nicely in Q4.

Buybacks versus dividends:

According to Citigroup's capital plan, $60 billion will be returned to shareholders over the next three years. For this year, the bank got approval to return $18.9 billion.

"We feel pretty good about our ability to deliver." - Barclays Investor Conference

Whether shareholders would benefit more from the capital being returned in the form of dividends or share buybacks is always a hot topic. Gerspach believes that share repurchases are a better alternative than dividends for shareholders and for the bank's chances of reaching his $100 target price.

"Of that $18.9 billion, we anticipate $15.6 billion being returned in the form of stock buybacks." - Barclays Investor Conference

When a company purchases a number of its shares back from the market, the goal is to reduce the total number of shares outstanding, making their balance sheet more attractive. The benefit to the bank is typically higher EPS since there are fewer shares outstanding any earnings is magnified in EPS.

In my opinion, it appears Gerspach is comfortable with a low dividend and may disappoint investors looking for higher payouts going into 2018.

"Now, we're not completely oblivious to the importance of dividends, we're doubling the dividend each and every quarter. So, we've gone from a $0.16 per share dividend in each quarter, now to $0.32 a share."

However, it appears that future dividend payouts may be either in line or slightly below peer banks.

"We've gotten the dividend now up to I think a level where we're somewhat in line with our peers, somewhere in that 2%, maybe 2.5% yield. This last dividend increase sort of puts us just a shade below 2% now. So, we're in line and I think that's really where we need to be, somewhere in line with our peers."

However, I believe Gerspach's plan has more to do with boosting ROE through improving profits and share buybacks. With share buybacks, ROE gets lifted since the cash used for the repurchases reduces the overall balance sheet. As a result, the ROE goes up without any improvement in the financials of the company. In theory, with an improving ROE, share prices will rise as investors rush in to buy the stock due to the improved financial ratios.

During the investor conference, the audience was asked if they owned any Citigroup shares and the majority of the attendees answered no. I believe this response ties in with Gerspach's share buyback plan.

"As ROE goes up, those numbers of “no” shareholders should go down."

I believe Gerspach's goal is to boost ROE through profitability and share buybacks with the goal of attracting new shareholders. Gerspach put a positive spin on the fact that few members at the conference were Citi shareholders by saying:

"That's why we still think we've got a chance to get to that $100 share price."

Takeaways:

Whether Citigroup hits Gerspach's target of $100 will depend on a lot more than share buybacks. The bank's consumer lending, credit card, institutional investing, and international banking divisions will also have to outperform. Citigroup has an enormous global presence. As a result, emerging market growth will be a significant opportunity for growth in Q4 and in 2018.

The good news for Citigroup investors is that the overall economic backdrop favors financials with expected stronger economic growth and a tapering Fed. That backdrop should push yields higher and spur trading volatility.

The Q3 earnings report should provide insight as to how the bank is performing, but the quarter is likely to be a challenge. As a result, I'm not putting too much stock in this quarter's numbers because I believe the guidance outlook for Q4 and 2018 will be far more important for long-term investors.

In summary, the short-term might remain a challenge, but given the global economic outlook, a global bank like Citigroup should fare well in the medium to long-term.

