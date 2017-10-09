Catabasis: Breakthrough In Duchenne And Case For Accelerated Approval

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) recently announced results from its open-label extension (OLE) of the MoveDMD trial. In my view, the results are a huge step forward in understanding, and more importantly, providing major hope for boys suffering from the devastating impacts of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). But the market has abruptly sold the news, likely aided by the typical deleterious comments from Adam Feuerstein and clueless sell-side analysts.

When you consider the totality of the data presented thus far, along with FDA guidance and a better understanding of DMD, I think you’ll realize that Edasalonexent (Edasa) is a legitimate foundational treatment for DMD. No, it’s not a cure and appears unlikely to significantly improve conditions associated with DMD, but stabilization of the disease still represents a big step forward in providing hope for a longer and better life for the boys (and families) suffering from this devastation. And that hope deserves accelerated approval from the FDA.

MoveDMD Trial

Let’s first start with details about the trial design and some history. The trial is broken into 3 parts, with Part B being the 12-week placebo-controlled portion with the trial’s primary endpoint, and Part C is the on-going OLE.

Back on January 31, 2017, Catabasis announced that the trial missed its primary endpoint of MRI T2 compared to placebo. While the 100 mg/kg dose appeared to be performing, it was clear that the 67 mg/kg dose did not. Note that the study was only statistically powered for the pooled data.

Needless to say, the stock price plummeted and most people outside of the company, boys’ families, and investigators appeared to write off the drug as worthless. The company did note that there were signs of efficacy, particularly with the 100 mg/kg dose, and given the very clean safety profile, the study warranted continuation (there were very few, if any, discontinuations due to lack of efficacy or adverse events). Therefore, all the boys in the trial were switched over to the higher 100 mg/kg dose for the on-going OLE.

The switch to the higher dose wasn’t just a hail mary attempt either. Slide 176 from Catabasis’ investor day shows a clear dose-response for NF-kB inhibition and related gene response:

This background helps provide insight into the recent OLE results presentation. The only data provided by Catabasis were for the cohort that had originally been on the 100 mg/kg dose. Therefore, half of the trial participants and related data were excluded from the analysis.

Excluding data and then claiming “positive” results through a press release is just about the biggest red flag a management team can waive to investors. However, in this particular case, the market is wrong with its reaction and closer inspection is warranted. As per the draft FDA guidance (June 2015) for developing drugs to treat DMD, early trials to assess dose response are encouraged:

Sponsors should explore the relationship between exposure (drug concentration in plasma or other biological fluid) and efficacy and safety endpoints collected from clinical studies. Exposure-response relationships using biomarkers from early dose-finding studies can help identify dose/dosing regimen(S) for confirmatory studies and the need for dose adjustment for various extrinsic/intrinsic factors such as drug-drug interaction and age, among others. Importantly, these relationships can also contribute to evidence of effectiveness from confirmatory studies. The response variables used in the analyses should include prespecified primary and secondary endpoint(S), as well as results involving biomarkers collected in the studies for efficacy and safety.

In this vein, you can understand why Catabasis designed the MoveDMD trial the way it did. MRI T2 is an objective and quantitative biomarker in DMD and is increasingly being used in clinical trials and confirmed as a surrogate for disease progression; it’s also an early biomarker.

To be able to use an early biomarker with multiple doses seems to perfectly fit the intent of FDA guidance, even if the lower dose makes it more difficult to claim “positive” results on the primary endpoint with a press release announcing top-line results. And I believe, this headline of a “failed” trial - based on the primary endpoint of an early biomarker - is the sole reason that Catabasis is currently sitting with a stock price of $2.50 in lieu of much higher.

Deep Dive Into Data

Let’s go back to the investor day presentation (which was prior to top-line data for the primary endpoint) for more detail on the trial design. In particular, you’ll notice that all the data that Catabasis has provided thus far was pre-specified and the baseline changes have been documented.

Additionally, the MoveDMD trial was largely designed to mimic the Imaging DMD trial, which is especially convenient (more on this later).

This means that the data presented and now being claimed as “positive” were not discovered through retrospective analysis or through subgroup analysis. Yes, I understand that excluding the 67 mg/kg data could easily be considered data mining and subgroup analysis, but remember, the whole purpose of the study was to determine dose response and the appropriate dose for a confirmatory study (phase 3 registration study). Catabasis is now armed with these data, and the 100 mg/kg data are clearly the pertinent data in determining the probability as to whether the phase 3 trial will be successful.

All this said, what’s most important right now are the OLE data, and the results are definitely encouraging. A very clear trend is emerging as treatment is extended beyond 12 weeks, which is that Edasa appears to halt – or at least substantially reduce - the disease progression in these boys.

In the typical nature of orphan drugs, and in particular DMD, there has to be controversy over the data. In this case, the controversy is related to how Catabasis is claiming success based on the assumption of linear decline from the control group. In this case, the control group is the exact same boys in the trial, whether that’s from the time period prior to initiation of dosing or in the placebo arm of Part B. And again, this practice is in perfect alignment with the FDA guidance:

For drugs that may reduce further clinical decline, but are not expected to improve or reverse preexisting muscle dysfunction, it may be useful to consider prognostic enrichment (i.e., the use of inclusion criteria to select patients with characteristics that predict a sufficient degree of clinical decline during the planned study). Such criteria might include a history of rapid deterioration before study entry, or more severe functional deficit at enrollment.

Additionally, we have the benefit of using the results from the Imaging DMD study to help determine if some type of bias was introduced or if the OLE results overstated the rate of decline to give the false appearance of “positive” results. This is extremely important, as the lack of placebo arm beyond 12 weeks is being cited by the stock’s bears as to why the results are unreliable.

The actual results of this comparison are stunningly consistent. To explicitly show this, let’s go back to the top-line results from the “failed” Part B portion of the study, paying close attention to the placebo.



Based on this, we can see that the placebo cohort had a change of about 0.45 ms after 12 weeks, which averages out to 0.15 ms per month (assuming 4 week month); also of importance, note that the 67 mg/kg cohort performed much worse than placebo. This indicates that not only did the 67 mg/kg dose provide no benefit, but that those boys were also likely facing a much steeper decline going into the trial, which is consistent with being at a less advanced stage from the baseline demographics.

In addition to the MRI data from the lower legs, Catabasis also provided the change in MRI T2 of the Vastus Lateralis (which is an upper leg muscle, typically abbreviated as VL and important in the 4-stair climb).

Once again, the same trends can be seen, with the 100 mg/kg stabilizing while placebo and 66 mg/kg increases. The placebo cohort had a change of about 1.1 ms, which averages out to 0.367 ms per month.

So how does this compare to data reported from the Imaging DMD study? The slide below shows the 1-year change in MRI T2 for various muscles:

Note that these data are from 97 boys with an average age of 8.7 years. What does the rate of change for the pooled data of the same 5 lower leg muscles average out to? 0.15 ms increase per month, which is the exact same rate of change seen in the placebo portion of the MoveDMD trial. Almost unbelievably, the upper leg muscle VL also had the exact same rate of change between the two trials, registering in at 0.367 ms increase per month.

Therefore, in my opinion, linear declines in the expected rate of change is absolutely the correct way to baseline and judge the MoveDMD open-label results. The slide below shows the OLE results for the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), which is planned to be the primary endpoint for the phase 3 confirmatory trial.



For those wondering, NSAA is specifically recommended by the FDA guidance as a good efficacy endpoint:

In ambulatory children from ages 4 to 7 years, the North Star Ambulatory Assessment can be a useful measure of gross motor function, as are timed function tests such as time to climb 4 stairs or time to walk or run 10 meters, among others

Accelerated Approval

FDA Guidance states the following about accelerated approval:

In dystrophinopathies, biomarkers that reliably reflect the health and amount of skeletal muscle at a biochemical, cellular, or tissue level may be useful in the drug development process, including use as prognostic, predictive, pharmacodynamic, or, in some instances, if supported by sufficient scientific evidence and acceptable analytical methods, as surrogate endpoints to support accelerated approval.

Based on the statistically significant improvement in the MRI T2 rate of change seen in Catabasis' MoveDMD trial - which was performed in accordance with FDA guidance - I believe this serves as an appropriate "surrogate endpoint to support accelerated approval".

And remember, while I have focused primarily on MRI T2 data here, the totality of the data point to a significant slowing of disease progression, including all the functional tests. Combine all this with the well-documented relationship between MRI and fat infiltration, which ultimately leads to loss of ambulation, and Edasa deserves accelerated approval – with one caveat: that 1-year data continue trends from 36 weeks and don’t abruptly fall off. I consider this unlikely as Catabasis has already stated that they’ve been given the approval to extend the OLE beyond 1 year, but is still a point to consider.



Sarepta Collaboration

Catabasis and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) recently announced results from its joint research on edasa and exon skipping agent AVI-4225. As indicated in the poster, edasa was found to enhance protein translation and sarcolemmal expression of dystrophin in mdx mice. This is another huge step forward in finding a true cure for Duchenne and suggests the potential for combination treatment.

Anecdotal Evidence

Lastly, any good story has to end with something to engage your emotions. For this, I direct you to the inspirational story of brave Ryker and his battle with the DMD monster, and also currently enrolled in the Edasa OLE. If your heart doesn’t jump into your throat and tears swell in your eyes as you watch the video of him climbing stairs with both legs for the first time ever, then you belong with the Adam Feuersteins of the world.

Conclusion

Due to the amount of moving parts and wild assumptions that would be needed to develop a price target right now, I’m not going to even try. Yes, Catabasis desperately needs cash and that’s part of the reason I wrote this article. While I have nothing against short selling and bashing a company that may deserve it, Catabasis certainly does not fit that bill. As such, I want to spread the word and provide actual facts, in case it may help advance drug development where it is certainly needed.

I will say, however, that the market is still assigning practically no value to edasa or the pipeline at Catabasis, and that makes the stock a strong buy. It’s the same approach I used the last few years with another drug company that rose from the "busted trial" ashes in Aerie Pharma (AERI), and that worked out quite well.



