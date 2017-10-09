Asset Allocation, Real Growth And Income Inequality:  Tying Up Loose Ends

Until the debt stocks of the bottom 90% are reduced, growth will continue to be in the 2% range -- with risks tilted to the downside.

In a previous article (see here), we argued that rising income and wealth inequality have slowed the rate of real growth in the US economy since the crisis “ended” in 2009. Inequality between the bottom 90% and the top 10% of the distribution has risen persistently over the past thirty years, but for a time this trend was obscured by the rising tide of debt and asset prices. Then the crisis hit. In the post-crisis period, growth in household debt has slowed and real growth has remained in the 2% range. Let's take a closer look at potential causes of the slow rate of growth.

Before turning to the Survey of Consumer Finances, we want to clarify why we will focus on the median of the distribution and not the mean. In a positively "skewed" distribution (one where there are many observations at the top), the median is below the mean. For example, assume we want to compare two economies, each of which consists of five people that earn the incomes below:

In Economy 1, the median (middle observation) and mean (average of all five observations) equal ($300). This distribution has no skew. However, in Economy 2, individual 5 earns much more than the other four. This introduces positive skewness to the distribution. This raises the mean to $600, though the median remains at $300. In this case, given the skew (e.g., top 1%), the mean is not always the best measure of the middle of the distribution, so we will use the median.

Next, we take a look at the Survey of Consumer Finances that was released last month by the Fed.

Income Distribution: 2013 to 2016

First, the good news – median incomes increased by 10% from $48,100 to $52,700 from 2013 to 2016. Mean incomes also increased by 14% from $89,900 to $102,700. Increases in both of these numbers partially reversed declines from 2007-2013.

Next, the bad news -- income inequality increased from already skewed levels from 2013 to 2016. Note in particular the differences between the mean and median in each year. Perhaps the best way to examine the skew is by dividing the mean by the median, which increases from 187% to 195% over the three year period.

The distribution of wealth reveals a similar pattern. Median wealth increased by 16% from 2013-2016 from $83,700 to $97,300. The mean increased by 26% from $551,300 to $692,100. The mean divided by the median increased from 659% to 711% over the three year period. Not surprisingly, the skew in wealth is much larger than it is for income.

So while some of the data is encouraging (namely that income and wealth have increased across-the-board), income and wealth inequality have both continued to deteriorate.

We believe that inequality is directly linked with the slowdown in the rate of real economic growth during the post-crisis period. Lower income households tend to consume more than high income earners. Henry Ford, to his credit, recognized that it was not sufficient to produce cars -- after all, someone needed to purchase them, so he provided wages sufficient to ensure that his employees could afford to do so. And purchases by the bottom of the income/wealth distribution historically have provided key support to aggregate demand and real economic growth....up until 2007.

So What Happened?

In the economic Golden Age of capitalism, from 1946 to the mid-1960s, the US government focused on maintaining full employment as wage increases were closely linked with productivity growth (for more about this period, see here). This environment facilitated robust growth and declining income inequality (see chart below).

What is most striking about the chart above is that the bottom 90% were the chief beneficiaries of economic growth from 1946 to 1976. This trend reversed direction in the 1980s. In fact, from 1983 to 2013, the share of total wealth going to the top 10% has increased from 68% to 77%. And 99% of net increases in wealth and 103% of all income between 1983 and 2013 went to the top 20% (see Table 2 here).

What prompted this dramatic change in the income distribution and why was there not a populist outcry much earlier? Beginning in the late 1970's and continuing throughout the 1980's, major sectors of the economy, including finance and the labor market, were deregulated, liberalized and increasingly subject to global competition. Labor income declined sharply, especially in manufacturing industries. However, given liberalization of finance, households could more easily access credit to supplement their declining income. Much of this credit found its way into purchases of real estate, boosting both house prices and wealth for the bottom 90%.

Rising household debt and house price appreciation provided a surrogate source of funding for consumption, given declining incomes. And this was sustained for some time with the assistance of an asymmetric monetary policy ("Greenspan Put"). However, there were a number of mini-crises, including the stock market crash in 1987, the thrift/banking crisis in 1990-1991, Russia/Long-Term Capital Management in 1998, and the tech bubble in 2000. However, ultimately borrowing in lieu of income generation was not sustainable. The buildup of these imbalances ultimately unraveled when the global financial crisis hit in 2007-2008. House prices fell 30%, access to credit dried up, aggregate demand collapsed, and the US economy, for the first time in postwar history, experienced negative growth.

The Fed engineered extraordinary measures to support the financial system, but the government did not assist highly indebted households (for more discussion, see The House of Debt by Amir Mian and Atif Sufi). Debt stock for the bottom 80% remains at more than 100% of income today. Facing downward wage pressures and excessive debt levels, these households are no longer able to fuel aggregate demand (remember the reference to the practical benevolence of Henry Ford). As long as these issues are not addressed, real economic growth will remain weak.

In fact, implementation of quantitative easing policies by the Fed did little to address this challenge. Instead, these policies inflated asset prices further increasing wealth for the top 10% (since more than 75% of all financial assets are held by this group). Higher rates of real economic growth are difficult to achieve today, given the inability of the bottom 90% to stimulate aggregate demand today.

The risks to multi-asset class portfolios, in our view, more than nine years into this so-called recovery, are on the downside, especially given the impact of QE, the uncertainty associated with the Fed, to say nothing about current valuations. No one seems to see a recession on the horizon, but the “recovery” is increasingly long in the tooth and all of us know it cannot continue forever.

Conclusion

In a speech delivered to the American Economics Association in January 2004, Maestro Alan Greenspan, then Chairman of the Fed, took a victory lap, claiming that his decision to conduct "mop-up" operations had been successful. Little did he know that four years later, the US economy would be hit by a severe crisis that a decade later is still with us.

Greenspan failed to learn from history, choosing instead to base his analysis on what he later called a "flawed" ideology. It may be difficult to fathom that the post-crisis period today continues to reflect conditions that began more than thirty years ago, but unfortunately, it does. Secular cycles take time to work through the economic system.

Given the balance of risks, including valuations, we have reduced our exposure to US equities (locking in gains) in favor of dividing the funds evenly between cash and non-US (developed and emerging) stocks. One thing appears certain for us -- this cycle cannot end well, and we would prefer to get ahead of it rather than playing a game of musical chairs.

