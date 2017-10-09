Can Noble Corporation Survive?

Credit metrics likely to weaken in FY18 and improvement in credit health in FY19 only likely if industry conditions improve meaningfully.

The company's current credit metrics are decent but weak as compared to peers such as Transocean and Diamond Offshore.

In the recent past, I have focused on few names in the offshore drilling sector with the analysis aimed at judging the prospects of survival of these companies in the next 12-24 months.

I wrote on Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO) with a conclusion that these two companies are well positioned from a credit perspective. Even if industry recovery is very gradual (likely), these companies will remain strong from a balance sheet perspective.

This article will discuss Noble Corporation (NE) with a balance sheet, cash flow and broad credit view to conclude on the company’s prospects of surviving the downturn.

Based on the analysis, the conclusion is that Noble Corporation has decent credit metrics, but industry recovery needs to be meaningful in FY18 for the company’s credit health to remain robust.

With industry sentiments still remaining uncertain, I am of the opinion that fresh exposure to Noble Corporation can be avoided.

Straight To Balance Sheet And Credit Metrics

The table below gives some of the key balance sheet and cash flow metrics for Noble Corporation.

While Transocean and Diamond Offshore have the leverage of 4.7 and 3.1 respectively, the leverage for Noble Corporation is significantly higher at 7.4. At the same time, EBITDA interest coverage for Noble Corporation is 1.9 as compared to 3.1 and 6.2 for Transocean and Diamond Offshore respectively.

Clearly, relative to peers, Noble Corporation has stressed credit metrics even when there is no debt servicing concern in FY17.

Slimming Order Backlog

When I discussed Diamond Offshore and Transocean, credit metrics were supported by the fact that both these onshore drillers have front-end loaded order backlog. This ensures decent EBITDA and cash flow for FY17 and FY18 to service debt and potentially create cash buffer.

For Noble Corporation, this is one area of concern. For the remainder of FY17, Noble Corporation has a backlog of $468 million and for FY18, the company’s backlog is just $825 million.

Considering an 18-month backlog of $1,293 million and 1H17 EBITDA margin of 43%, the EBITDA visibility for the next 18 months is $550 million.

For the same period, the company’s interest expense is likely to be $360 million. In other words, the EBITDA interest coverage can potentially decline to 1.5 by the end of FY18.

The critical point to note here is that the company’s backlog for FY19 is just $651 million. Unless there is meaningful industry recovery in the next 12-18 months, the slimming backlog can be a big credit concern for Noble Corporation.

Amidst these concerns, the positive is that Noble Corporation has no speculative capital expenditure and it is likely that maintenance capital expenditure will remain below $100 million in FY18 and FY19. The free cash flow will potentially be used to repay the debt that is maturing in the next few years.

Through FY20, Noble Corporation has $620 million in debt maturity and as of June 30, 2017, the company’s cash & equivalents were $603 million. Therefore, current liquidity buffer and operating cash flows can be used for debt repayment and capital expenditure.

Rigs Going Off-Contract

There are some points of concern when looking at the company’s rig status report as of September 14, 2017.

The company has 9 rigs in the United States with three rigs that went off-contract between January and March 2016 already cold stacked. Further, two rigs that went off-contract in May 2016 are warm stacked. The point is that Noble Corporation would be actively marketing rigs that are warm stacked and the company has failed to secure orders.

The rig Noble Paul Romana is ending its contract with Hess Corporation (HES) on December 2017 and there is no news yet on re-contracting.

Besides this, the company’s rig Noble Hans Duel that is operating in the United Kingdom and contracted with Shell is also going off-contract in November 2017. Noble David Tinsley rig is also going off-contract on December 2017 and is currently in UAE.

While the rigs going off-contract not new news and is discounted in the order backlog, I believe that as a larger number of rigs fail to secure new contracts, the stock sentiment will remain depressed. Therefore, in the next 2-3 months, the stock is likely to remain lower unless there is a flurry of new orders (unlikely).

Conclusion

Based on the points discussed, I would prefer to remain on the sidelines with oil again declining in the recent past. While there are onshore assets that still deliver attractive IRR with oil at $50 per barrel, I believe that for a meaningful recovery in the offshore drilling segment, oil needs to sustain above $60 per barrel.

For Noble Corporation, the order backlog beyond FY18 is a concern and the market will discount that factor being already in 4Q17.

