Weekend Fireworks And The Implications For Markets

Needless to say, that has serious implications for stocks and even more serious implications for the dollar and the reflation narrative.

One analyst thinks the fireworks we saw over the weekend may have significantly reduced the chances that anything gets done on the tax front.

In light of recent events, you need to reconsider the prospects for tax reform in the U.S.

Ok so in light of recent "events" (if that's what you want to call them), I'd be remiss if I didn't follow up on the piece I published over the weekend on possible upside for the S&P (SPY) in the event tax reform passes in one form or another.

As a brief refresher, here is Goldman's attempt to quantify the EPS impact of the Trump plan as is and of a revised plan that the bank thinks has a more realistic chance of flying on Capitol Hill:

(Goldman)

You can read the details on that in the original post linked above, but as far as the outlook was concerned, I said the following:

I'm not sure there's a bull case outside of those projections. Is there a plausible scenario that would somehow be more bullish than the White House plan? Some progress was made this week, but it was largely procedural and it by no means removes all of the impediments.

Well needless to say, one of those "impediments" is the rocky relationship between the White House and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As usual, I have to provide you with a disclaimer here: there is nothing partisan about that assessment. The relationship is indeed "rocky" and if you need proof of that I can point you to a couple of hundred tweets from the President's official, verified Twitter account.

Speaking of tweets, over the weekend Trump got into what one Cowen analyst aptly describes as "one of the more surreal public correspondence exchanges in recent memory."

As you are no doubt aware (because frankly, it's the biggest political story in America on Monday) that "public correspondence" involved a truly contentious exchange between Trump and powerful GOP Senator Bob Corker. I'm not going to get into the details here, but suffice to say it culminated in a New York Times interview published Sunday evening that was nothing short of scathing.

You can (and probably already have) drawn your own conclusions about who's "right" and who's "wrong" there, but from the perspective of an investor the reality is that this is yet another example of how a dispute between the White House and lawmakers is undercutting progress on the former's agenda. And do note that Bob Corker is a Republican - so this isn't about Democrats versus the GOP. Trump needs Corker and after yesterday, some analysts are suggesting that tax reform may now be D.O.A. Here's Cowen's Chris Krueger:

Tax euphoria may break this week, with the Senate budget back to zero-margin on vote as President Trump, Sen. Bob Corker feud. Without a budget, tax is dead. Full stop. Passing FY 2018 Senate budget has some eerie parallels to health care, as no Democrats will vote for the budget [while] Sen. Rand Paul is expected to vote no because it doesn’t cut spending fast enough [and] Sen. John McCain also sounds like a no as it doesn’t repeal sequester, which disproportionately hits the Pentagon. That means GOP can only afford one more defection, with Corker, a deficit hawk, engaging in one of the more surreal public correspondence exchanges in recent memory. Either Trump realizes that Corker can sink the remainder of the Trump/GOP legislative effort and is upset by that reality, or he didn’t/doesn’t know and just made it a reality. Either way, we see ZERO upside for the budget process/tax reform in this Twitter tantrum with the policy downside limit-down.

If you don't believe that, well just ask Art Cashin, who said this on Monday morning:

I do think it makes [taxes] somewhat more difficult. But we never have a weekend without a surprise out of Washington. This market — the rally — has been living on hope and the hope is you'll actually get something done in Washington. It's hard to believe. They look they couldn't agree on what time of day it is.

Again, if what you're concerned about as an investor is your prospective upside in U.S. stocks from tax reform, it matters not what you think about Trump and/or Bob Corker. Rather, the only thing that matters is whether this latest feud ends up imperiling tax reform.

Remember what I said over the weekend? To wit:

Now that's not to say that anyone who has bought stocks recently on the assumption that tax reform in one form another will get done is a silly person. Rather, it's just to say that if that's what you're betting on in terms of capturing further upside for U.S. equities, it's incumbent upon you to at least try and quantify whether the price you're paying now is lower than what the price would be if tax reform gets done and the expected benefits of that legislation materialize.

Implicit in that is the risk that you bought ahead of this and tax reform doesn't get done at all. Remember what the dollar (UUP) and yields (TLT) have done since early September:

Quite a bit of that is predicated upon tax reform "hope." If that "hope" turns out to be just that ("hope"), well then some of that dollar strength and reflationary euphoria is going to get priced out.

The implications of that for stocks are not entirely clear-cut, but this is something you need to be acutely aware of.

One thing's for sure: Gary Cohn's job isn't getting any easier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.