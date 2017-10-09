5 Years From Now, You Will Not Regret If You Made An Investment Today In Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill Resources’ (NYSE: TRQ) share price has been quite low for many years. Some investors think that since the company will require a long time to achieve a break-even in its operations, hence it is not adequate value for money. However, I have reason to argue such myopic opinion.

Some might have overlooked the extent of development in the company’s critical mine; Oyu Tolgoi. The company is fast meeting its development and production targets and things seem to be in line with long-term plan. It really is a matter of time before the share price beats all expectations once the company achieves the desired sustainable production target (expected in 2021).

About the Company

Turquoise Hill Resources, the mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada has the exclusive rights to conduct exploration and extraction of high-value minerals at Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi mine, which is acclaimed to hold one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits. The terms of agreement share ownership between TRQ and Mongolian government (66%: 34%).

In a recent divestment in 2016, TRQ disposed off its shareholding in SouthGobi Resources Ltd., to concentrate on its direct operations in the Oyu Tolgoi mine. The construction of the mine commenced in 2010 whilst 2013 saw the production of the first batch, yielding approximately 5800 tons of copper.

Production forecasts and markets

With an expected life of more than 50 years, the mine’s annual copper production is projected to be around 3% of the global demand- that becomes around 470,000 tons of copper per year. On the other hand, the company’s forecast predicts that the on-going period from 2017-2025 is very critical in terms of development; during which the annual production is likely to increase threefold.

This looks like a win-win situation for both; the Mongolian Government will reap the benefits in the form of GDP boom, employment for the Mongolian people as well as multi-billion dollar development in the country. For TRQ, this is pure gold, and I mean gold (that includes copper as well).

In the long-term, TRQ will enjoy economies of scale, when it completes the installation of shafts to carry out underground mining. Furthermore, the company will not bear to care overly much about shipment costs, as the major customer is Mongolia’s neighbor, China- only 50 miles away from the extraction site. China needs the copper for its expanding industries, and currently has an excessive capacity of copper smelting. This places China as a major market for the mine’s production.

Bearing in mind that the company derives around 80% of its revenue from copper and 20% from gold, the present forecasts for copper and gold extraction are:

Year Copper (‘000 tonnes) Gold (‘000 ounces) 2017 145 120 2018 142 156 2019 156 256 2020 149 397 2021 175 475 2022 264 221 2023 450 369 2024 583 522 2025 622 669

Source: TurquoiseHill

On completion, it is expected that copper production will increase by around 320% (gold: 450%) compared to the current production levels. Also, an analysis of the above chart reveals that in 2018 we can expect a temporary deficit in the copper market. The production balance will be restored in 2019 but that restoration would be short-lived because copper market is expected to hit a deficit again in 2020. However, from year 2021 onwards the copper production and demand is expected to see significant growth.

Even though current production levels are not very impressive, but they are supported by improving copper price (as depicted in the chart below):

Source: DailyFx

Prices have increased since mid of June and the situation is likely to be stable in the coming years.

Catalysts for growth

The Q2 FY2017 results are published reflecting that earnings beat expectation by $0.03, with QoQ revenue shrinking by around 14%. However, TRQ’s CEO Jeffrey Tygesen explains the decline in revenue as,

For reference, first quarter revenue benefited from higher gold production in the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2016.

Other indicators in favor:

Annual savings of around $200 million in operating costs (since 2014) contributing towards positive operating cash flows.

About 80% of the mines total value lies in the underground pits, which are currently under development.

Shaft 5 underground sinking rate increased by 40% as compared to the first quarter, and completion is expected in2019.

Around 1.4 equivalent kilometers of underground lateral development were completed in Q2 FY 2017.

Developmental milestones in the pipeline

I think investors need to pay attention to the rapid development in progress on site. TRQ management expects to complete Shaft 2 by the end of this year, or early 2018. Also, Shaft 5 will be completed in early 2018 leading to increased production volume.

The underground development status of all five shafts is presented below:

Source: Turquoise Hill

By the end of 2025, the mine is expected to reach peak production with volumes as high as 550,000 tonnes of copper per annum. This production volume has been forecasted for the period ranging from 2025-2030.

About the share price

The share price of TRQ has promising potential for the mid-term to long-term period. Only 5 years ago (in 2011), the share was at its historical high; trading near the $30 range. At present, it is about one-tenth of that value. It could be argued that the market has adjusted for a correction in price, but future growth prospects are in the offing. Have a look at the comparison between the past 10-years and the last 5-day’s price charts.

10-year price chart showing price peaked near $30 Weekly price chart average price around $3

Source: Seeking Alpha

Advice for the investors

Our study of this company indicates that the share price may rebound to regain its lost charm, but that may take some time. This stock may not suit your portfolio if you are a short investor. Still, it promises high growth and considerable gains if you are unaffected by short-term price movement and willing to hold it for a longer period; say 3-5 years.

I would conclude that TRQ has a certain market (China), with predictable demand. It has the resources for expansion, and it is demonstrating its capability to blow up its production and there are stacks of potential for price increase.

Moreover, there are some rumors circulating the market regarding Mongolian government’s permission to continue the development on-site; however I believe such rumors are trash. The agreement signed in 2009 for development of this mine provided for an initial 30 year period extendable for a further 20 year upon mutual consent. So far the company is performing healthy operations and there is no apparent reason to believe that the company may not be able to continue as a going concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.