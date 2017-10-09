Brookfield Property Partners: World-Class Real Estate At Fire-Sale Prices

Increased focus on opportunistic opportunities and real estate funds makes the balance sheet more opaque and increase risk, but also creates the possibility for higher returns.

Retail has been a drag on performance, but it could be an opportunity going forward.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) had its investor day recently and gave a great presentation with a lot of insights from management. In this article, I will provide additional information and my opinion on BPY, which might be relevant for investors evaluating the company.

Retail

While Brookfield Property Partners is primarily known for its office buildings, it has sizable exposure to retail properties through GGP, Inc. (GGP). This exposure to retail declined from 52% a year ago to only 39% currently.

Source: Brookfield Property Partners

This decrease in exposure was primarily caused by the strong decline in the shares of GGP, in which BPY has a 33% interest.

BPY data by YCharts

GGP is an operator of high-quality malls that can be compared to the largest player in this space, Simon Property Group (SPG). It should not be compared to lower-quality names such as CBL (CBL), which has a different risk/reward profile.

Given this strong decline in the retail space, the performance of BPY is actually surprisingly good. This can be seen in the following slide:

Source: Brookfield Property Partners

It's clear that the changing retail landscape has hurt the performance of BPY, but it also creates new opportunities. Now that valuations have come down significantly, this has decreased the future risk of the portfolio and increased its yield. In addition, now that the current prices are lower, alternative uses become an attractive option. This changing landscape creates the need for redevelopment and allows Brookfield's skill set to stand out and create outsized returns for unitholders going forward.

Unit Buybacks

Buying units below their intrinsic value does wonderful things to the valuation of individual units. BPY has bought back $230M worth of units, resulting in a roughly 4% reduction in units outstanding. This is a clear signal from management that they consider the units undervalued and a reason why I like this name more than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (you can read my recent article on BIP here).

While buying back stock might be a normal practice for blue-chip stocks, REITs -- and especially externally managed REITs -- usually focus on issuing units to grow the business even if the units are undervalued. This is a terrible business strategy that is way too common. My analysis is that the primary reason many REITs do issue units is to grow the scale of their paycheck instead of increasing the value of individual units. That BPY is not doing this while seeing opportunities to invest in shows that management is capable, trustworthy and focusing on individual units. BPY is externally managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which is also an interesting investment opportunity.

Opportunistic Investments

Brookfield Property Partners is moving more resources into their opportunistic strategies. While it makes sense to seek the highest returns and use their specialized knowledge, this also increases the risks involved. The reasons that those projects generate higher returns is that they have execution risk. Management at Brookfield has a great track record in that regard, but when a sudden recession hits I would imagine that those opportunistic assets are more vulnerable. In addition, investments in opportunistic funds and developments make it more difficult to value BPY since their cash flows are distorted.

Valuation

Brookfield Property Partners is more difficult to value than most property REITs because of its significant investments in opportunistic funds and developments. Both of those investments are not considered when you use a traditional FFO calculation. This means that the current payout ratio of 90% seems very high. When incorporating cash flows from funds, it's actually closer to a conservative 60%.

BPY has a 5% yield and aims to increase this yield to 8%. This is done through rent increases of 2%-3%, completion of active development projects, and recycling of capital into higher-return opportunities. This seems manageable, but the aim to increase the cash flow from operations 8% to 11% is a bit optimistic in my view. I think a midpoint of around 8% is better to use in a conservative valuation. Even using those more conservative numbers, a yearly total return of 13% is very attractive.

In addition, unitholders can benefit from a revaluation of the units since the net asset value (NAV) per unit is currently around $29, while the unit price is only $23.72. Personally, I would argue that BPY is worth around $30 a share. From that valuation, the forward return is a bit above 10%, which is reasonable given the risks associated with investing in real estate using significant leverage.

Conclusion

Retail and office properties are currently not popular among investors and that's why BPY is trading at a significant discount to NAV. For contrarian value investors, this is an opportunity to get outsized returns in an extended bull market. With a 5% yield and 8% growth from rent increases, plus completed developments, total return could be 13% a year without the potential benefit of a smaller discount to NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.