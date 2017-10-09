Can Kroger Survive? Or Are We Just Panicking For No Reason?

One of the companies getting a lot of attention right now on Seeking Alpha is Kroger (NYSE:KR). This is not very surprising as the stock was hit hard in recent months. In June, Kroger lowered its own non-GAAP EPS guidance from a previous range of between $2.21 and $2.25 to a range of only $2.00 to $2.05. Only a day later, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it would buy Whole Foods Market and obviously investors assumed that Kroger would suffer heavily from the acquisition and sent the stock down again. In the next few weeks, whenever there was news about Amazon and Whole Foods, of all the retailers, Kroger’s stock was punished the most and consequently questions like "Should I sell Kroger stock?" and even questions like "Can Kroger survive?" or "Will Kroger go out of business?" generated a high search volume.

In the last few weeks, there have been many articles on Seeking Alpha, but a clear sentiment is missing. Some advise investors to stay away from Kroger and see it as a value trap while others see Kroger as a bargain at current prices. The decisive question is one, we have asked many times before: Is the sell-off justified and is Kroger really in trouble and the stock a value trap, or do we have a bargain at our hands? In the following article, I will take a quick look at the numbers and then look at possible competition that could decrease Kroger’s market share but also examine the moat surrounding the company and analyze if it could prevent customers from switching.

The Past: Mostly Great

If we purely look at the numbers, investors can mostly be satisfied with Kroger. Since 2008, revenue increased from year to year with a CAGR of almost 6%, and in the last quarter, the company’s revenue was $36.3 billion, and for the last 12 months, reported sales were $117 billion. Earnings per share doubled from $0.84 in 2008 to $1.65 in the last 12 months (for the full-year 2016, Kroger reported earnings of $2.05 per share). Kroger - like many other retailers - has always had very low net income margins. In the last decade, the net income margin has mostly been between 1% and 2% (Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has similar margins as Kroger, and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reported at least a net income margin over 3% in the past years). Also typical for retailers are the very high capital expenditures - almost 75% of operating cash flow is used for capital expenditures in any given year (Wal-Mart or Costco didn’t have such high capital expenditures).

One of the most important numbers is the identical supermarket sales that declined in the last two quarters (0.7% and 0.2%) for the first time in more than 50 quarters. Overall revenue was still increasing 5.5% and 4.9% in the same quarters, but the current picture looks rather grim. Identical supermarket sales growth has been declining since Q4/14 (being even negative right now), and net income margin was 2.14% in Q4/14 and has declined to only 0.84% in the last quarter (worst net income margin since Q4/11). Only overall revenue growth has been increasing in the last quarters, but couldn’t reach similar high numbers as in the previous years. Excluding fuel, the company expects flat to 1.0% identical supermarket sales growth for the whole year of 2017.

Source: Own work (Numbers from SEC filings)

What I really don’t like about the company’s balance sheet is the about $14 billion debt and only $6.2 billion stockholders' equity which leaves us with a D/E ratio of 2.12. In the last decade, Kroger always had a D/E ratio of between 1.3 and about 1.8. Although a lot of that debt is not due in the next few years, I still would like Kroger to reduce the debt levels to not have the additional burden of high debt levels in times where the company needs to be flexible and use the generated cash to invest whenever necessary and not for interest payments. And $819 million in cash and cash equivalents may also be not enough to stay flexible, although the company doubled the number since the last quarter. Kroger also has a share buyback program and decreased the number of outstanding shares from 1,396 million in 2008 to 948 million right now. The company also announced another $1 billion share repurchase program - money that might better be spent on reducing the outstanding debt.

Aside from the high debt levels and the recently declining net income margin as well as declining identical supermarket sales growth, Kroger can be described as a well-managed company and a good investment. The question it all comes down to right now is very simple: Is Kroger able to grow in the future? Growth rate fluctuations seem to be normal - in 2012 and 2013 identical supermarket sales have been lower than the quarters before, and in 2015, overall revenue growth was almost non-existent. Are we currently just seeing another fluctuation or is Kroger’s business model in serious trouble? Basically Kroger will have to defend itself against competitors that are trying to gain market shares (in this case Amazon, Lidl or Aldi) and try to gain future market shares itself. And will Kroger be able to defend its second place in the grocery sector without having to lower prices and reducing the already low margins?

Kroger vs. Amazon - A bit exaggerated

The PwC Total Retail study is showing that mobile as a shopping channel is getting more and more important, but in-store shopping is still almost as popular as in 2013 and has gained acceptance again since 2015.

Despite the fact that over 90% of customers shop at Amazon and about 45% start their search for a product with Amazon, I think that Kroger doesn’t have to fear Amazon or Whole Foods in particular. I personally can’t image buying groceries online - and it seems I am not the only one. Of all the different product categories, grocery is the one where preference to buy in-store is highest. 70% of customers still prefer to buy grocery in-store. Especially fruits and vegetables I want to select myself and not get the products somebody else chose and I am left with no choice but to accept as returning it is probably too expensive and takes too long (I need groceries right away and not in a few days).

There might be one aspect Kroger has to fear. Amazon could put Kroger under pressure, because it is Amazon’s business model to grow its own market share and put pressure on competitors by lowering prices and therefore decrease margins. Kroger has a competitive advantage over other retailers and groceries because of its cost advantage and the ability to offer low prices and still be profitable (we will come back to this aspect). It is however very hard to compete with a company that doesn’t care about profitability and is willing to burn money in order to serve the long-term goal: gaining customers and destroying competition. Margins in the grocery sector are already extremely low and Amazon probably will attack these already low margins.

Kroger vs. Aldi/Lidl: The bigger threat

Much more than Amazon, Whole Foods or other online retailer, Kroger has to fear the competition of a discount-retailer like Aldi and Lidl. Those two are not just the biggest discount store chains in the world (according to a Deloitte study), but both of them also want to conquer the US market and expand the number of stores in the United States. Right now, the market share of discount groceries is extremely small in the United States - while Wal-Mart has a market share of over 20% and Kroger has a market share of about 10%, Aldi’s market share in 2016 was only about 1.1%. According to different studies in 2016, the market share of discount stores overall was only 2% in the United States and about 10% in the United Kingdom, but about 40% in Germany (the homeland of Aldi and Lidl).

But does Kroger have to fear Aldi and Lidl? Well, on the one hand, both companies managed to disrupt the UK market pretty heavily and put Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) and Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) immensely under pressure.

TSCDY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

But we also know on the other hand that it is not easy to enter a new market. Target (NYSE:TGT) failed to enter the Canadian market, Wal-Mart failed to enter the German market, and it also won’t be easy for the two German discount stores to expand in the United States, because Kroger and the other US groceries won’t give up without a fight. Companies entering new markets are faced with a few difficulties like making themselves popular (which often requires a lot of advertisement) or building up a distribution network from scratch, which is also not an easy task.

An important factor for the success of discounters like Aldi and Lidl seems to be the economic environment of a country. Maybe Aldi and Lidl could be so successful in the United Kingdom in the last years, because after the recession in 2008, the GDP per capita (in USD) had a hard time recovering and didn’t reach the 2007 high. Factors like high unemployment rates or low household income influence the buying behavior of consumers. And the strength of discounters like Aldi over many years was being able to offer essential everyday products very cheap so people with lower income could afford these products as well. However, in countries with high household incomes and especially in times of GDP growth, people can afford not to go to discount stores, but shop at supermarkets and pay a little more for similar products. Because of that, the success of Aldi and Lidl in the United States might also depend on the economic environment in the years to come and another recession with less money to spend might help the discounters to expand as customers will not only just cut down on non-essential goods but also buy essential goods at discounters for cheaper prices.

Moats Matter

Amazon, Aldi and Lidl can attack Kroger mainly by lowering prices and putting pressure on margins (if Kroger also has to lower prices). Aldi and Lidl can be a threat, because they have proven in Germany and other countries that both can lower prices very far and force competitors to do the same; Amazon can be a threat as it doesn’t care about profitability and will lower prices to a point where margins are almost zero. But is price the only factor that matters? If I ask the question like that, you probably know the answer - no, it is not. You can’t attack competitors just by lowering prices. People’s buying decisions are not just depending on which store offers the cheapest price, but many other factors play a role (customer loyalty, convenience, brand, etc.).

Even Aldi in Germany had to acknowledge that price is not the only thing that matters. While Aldi’s revenue was growing at an annual rate of 8.0% between 2010 and 2015 and the revenue of the Schwarz Unternehmenstreuhand KG (the parent company of Lidl) grew 7.4% between 2010 and 2015, lately both companies had to acknowledge that price is not the only thing that matters. Aldi - for example - is still in the process of remodeling its stores to attract customers again because revenue was stagnant or even slightly declining in the last quarters. Till 2019 Aldi will remodel all its stores to get away from the “discounter look” as it lost customers to competitors Edeka and Rewe, which are not as cheap as Aldi or Lidl but offer a nicer shopping atmosphere. The product variety Edeka and Rewe offer is another aspect that is driving customers away from Aldi and Lidl: While the discounters often have “only” about 2,000 different products they offer, the supermarkets like Edeka and Rewe offer more than 10,000 different products. And in the past years, customers in Germany witnessed how Aldi continuously expanded the product variety and included brands like Coca-Cola (KO) in its assortment.

At this point another important aspect comes in to play - the moat of a company. One aspect of Kroger’s moat is the company’s brand and brand loyalty is hard to compete with. While globally 61% of customers would describe themselves as loyal customers, who know the products and brands and buy them regularly, in the United States, even 71% of customers describe themselves as loyal. New competitors have to find a way to gain these people as customers, which is usually very difficult.

A second important aspect is the already mentioned cost advantage. If Kroger has to compete with companies that will lower prices below profitability, the cost advantage is not a moat anymore, but compared with most other companies, Kroger is able to offer products comparably cheap and can lower prices itself to put competitors under pressure.

Usually companies with a wide or narrow moat don’t have to worry about competition, no matter who the competitors are, because the moat will protect the company from competition. According to Morningstar, the intangible assets (brand) and cost advantage are no wide moat, but at least they attribute Kroger to be a narrow moat company. There are a few different indicators that underline the moat like the inventory turnover ratio. Kroger’s ratio is currently 14.7, and the number increased during the last years (competitors like Wal-Mart, Target, Amazon, Safeway (NYSE:SWY) or Costco have a much lower inventory turnover ratio between 5.8 and 11.4). Kroger also has a return on equity that is consistently above 20% (with a few exceptions) and a return on invested capital that is in most years above 10%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The last time the stock declined more than just a few percent, Kroger has removed the long-term growth target of 8-11% growth and decided it will not provide long-term guidance anymore. Immediately another company comes to mind that was in a similar situation not too long ago. Although operating in a completely different sector, the situation reminds me a bit of Novo Nordisk (NVO). The company didn’t remove its long-term growth target, but dramatically lowered it two times in a row - from 15% to 10% and then again from 10% to 5%. The stock tanked, but Novo Nordisk is an exceptionallygreat company and has turned around and looks rather bullish again. Like Novo Nordisk might have been very cautious with its own guidance and understated its long-term growth expectations, the fact that Kroger removed the long-term growth guidance doesn’t mean the executives expect no growth at all for the future and that the growth rate will fall to zero. Nevertheless, the stock is priced for a scenario where Kroger won’t really grow much over the next years.

Assuming that revenue will only grow about 4% over the next decade (compared to 6% in the years before) and also assuming that Kroger’s net income margin will decline to about 1.4% over the next decade, the intrinsic value of the company is $20.93 (using a 10% discount rate). I think this scenario is realistic and reflects the potential risks and turmoil in the grocery sector in the years to come. Therefore, Kroger is slightly undervalued right now, but still a bit too expensive to call it a bargain. If Kroger should decline about 20% again, it will reach a perfect entry level at about $16, a point where I would call it undervalued. The stock would also be supported by the 200-month simple moving average as well as the highs from 2007 and 2008 - both would constitute a nice support level for the stock.

At $16, Kroger would also yield more than 3% and considering that the annual dividend has grown at a compound growth rate of 13.0% since it was reinstated in 2006, the stock can also be interesting for dividend investors. The company is signaling very clearly that it will increase the dividend in the years to come, and with a payout ratio of about 25%, it should be no problem to increase the dividend during the coming years.

Conclusion

Finally, we can revisit those fearsome questions like "Will Kroger survive?" or "Will Kroger go out of business?" and can give a clear answer: Yes, Kroger will survive, and no, Kroger will not go out of business. Similar questions like "Is Kroger a buy?” or "Should I buy Kroger stock?” are a little bit more difficult to answer. The entire retail sector - not just groceries - is currently in radical change. In this situation, investors get chances to buy companies extremely cheap because the stock has been beaten down but the business model is still intact, and at some point, the stock price will rebounce. But investors also have to be very cautious and analyze the companies very carefully to not walk into a value trap because it is difficult to predict future revenue and earnings in turbulent times with radical changes. It happens very fast that an investor will overlook important factors that have a major influence on revenue and the whole analysis is wrong. Kroger seems to be one of the companies that will definitely survive the major shifts in retail, but it may be still a little bit too expensive to be called a bargain.

