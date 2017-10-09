bluebird bio Achieves Favorable Interim Data In Fatal Brain Disease In Children

bluebird bio is flushed with $1.2 billion in cash, and expects its funds to last until 2020 making it safe from dilution.

The current treatment option for these patients with CALD of allogeneic stem cell transplantation runs the risk of complications such as graft versus host disease, infections and other potential issues.

Recently, bluebird bio (BLUE) announced the publication of a Phase 2/3 trial treating patients with a rare disease known as cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). These results were published this past week in the New England Journal Of Medicine (NEJM) under the title "Hematopoietic Stem-Cell Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy."

In my opinion, this is another good set of results for bluebird bio. It has been leveraging its gene therapy to help produce treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. Although this was interim data it is highly encouraging, and it changes the scope of treatments for this disease. More about these results changing the scope of treatments will be explained below.

Phase 2/3 Data

The Phase 2/3 trial is known as the Starbeam Study, which recruited a total of 17 patients. At the time of this interim analysis for data, only 16 out of 17 patients completed the specified cutoff time. What that means is that the results were only prepared for 16 patients. Because the disease affects those with a genetic mutation of the ABCD1 gene, the trial recruited 17 boys into the study. That's because this genetic mutation only affects boys, and it starts at a very young age.

The genetic mutation of the ABCD1 gene leads to a deficiency of the adrenoleukodystropy protein (ALDP). Once the deficiency of the ALDP occurs, there is a buildup of accumulation of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFA). This buildup occurs on the brain and spinal cord leading to problems. The patients recruited into the trial though, have a more severe form of this problem known as cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

When this severe form occurs there is a breakdown of myelin. Myelin is a protective sheath of nerve cells on the brain. When these are destroyed, it causes these boys to lose their thought process and loss of control of muscle functions. The primary endpoint of the study is the amount of patients who are alive, and have no major functional disabilities (MFD) 24 months after treatment. What is an MFD?

Major functional disabilities include:

Being wheelchair dependent

Cortical blindness

Total loss of voluntary movement

Needing the use of a feeding tube

Total incontinence

Loss of ability to communicate with others

The results of the trial were clinically meaningful at the cutoff time for analysis as of April 25, 2017. At least 15 out of the 17 or 88% of patients (remember one was excluded from cutoff time) infused with treatment of Lenti-D remained alive and were free of MFDs 24 months post infusion. This was clinically meaningful data because of the 95% confidence interval level that was achieved, which was narrow in scope (64% to 99%).

This is meaningful because even on the low end of the interval, at least 64% of patients were alive and remained free of MFDs after being infused with Lenti-D treatment. The only downside to these results that I can see, is that the sample population of 17 patients is too small. Therefore, more testing will be needed in order to completely confirm the efficacy of Lenti-D in patients with CALD. For now, Lenti-D has the possibility to become another treatment option for these patients.

Current Treatment

The clinical data to date is encouraging, and my hope is that it continues to work for these patients. That's because the only current treatment option for these patients is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. If CALD is caught early, treatment has a better chance at succeeding. There are just a few major problems with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. That first problem being is that patients should have a matching sibling donor.

This is not entirely necessary, as unmatched donors can sometimes potentially be used for transplantation as well. The issue is that treatment success is more likely to be successful with a matched sibling donor in my opinion. Secondly, there is a chance that undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can lead to complications, which may be fatal.

These complications include graft versus host disease (GVHD), graft failure, pulmonary complications, Hepatic veno-occlusive disease (liver obstruction of small veins), and potential increase of infections. Such infections are more likely to occur in those patients who are treated with an unmatched donor, or donor who is not a sibling.

CALD Disease

CALD disease is also known as Lorzeno's Oil disease. Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) affects up to 21,000 male birth worldwide. The more severe cerebral form of the disease, CALD, is very fatal. CALD involves the breakdown of protective myelin sheath of nerve cells in the brain. That causes patients the ability to lose their thought process and muscle movement. Children with this devastating disease die before the age of 10. More newer treatment options are needed for these children so that they can survive and reduce MFDs.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, bluebird bio had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2017. According to the company's filing, it has sufficient cash to fund operations until 2020. What that means is that there shouldn't be any risk of dilution in the near term. Especially, since bluebird bio raised cash back in June of 2017. It did an offering of 3,810,000 shares of its common stock at the price of $105.00 per share. Net proceeds from that offering (before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses) was $400 million.

Risks

There are quite a few risks here with respect to the posted positive Phase 2/3 results. For starters, the trial was done with a small sample of patients. To really see if Lenti-D improves these patients there has to be a larger patient population tested with this infusion therapy. Still, 15 out of 17 patients being alive and not having MFDs is highly impressive with such a fatal disease. The second risk would involve having to get this therapy approved by the FDA.

The results thus far are good, but there is a possibility that more data will be needed in order for bluebird bio to file for approval. The FDA must be satisfied that bluebird bio established efficacy using Lenti-D in CALD patients. In my opinion, a patient population size of 17 patients is too small. Which is why I believe further testing must be done to conclude whether or not this treatment is truly effective in most if not in all these patients.

Conclusion

Interim positive Phase 2/3 data in patients with CALD leads to the conclusion that Lenti-D may become an alternative treatment option for patients with CALD. More testing will needed to be done to confirm these findings. Patients with this rare brain disease don't have many options. Matter of fact, those who are treated with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation have the risk of many complications as described above.

Treatment with Lenti-D was safer with no engraftment failure, no graft versus host disease (GVHD) observed or life-threatening infections induced after receiving treatment. With all that in mind, bluebird bio has a lot going for itself. It is still in good shape to achieve clinical success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.