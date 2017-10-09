My recommendation is to hold long term and enjoy a highly safe dividend while the oil industry turns bullish again.

Investment Thesis:

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry, which is divided in three major sectors:

E&P - includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and NG fields, etc.

Midstream.

Downstream.

Two simple cases of this general study:

Integrated oil & gas companies. Independent oil & gas companies.

In the "Integrated oil & gas companies," I will study seven different companies:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Chevron (CVX)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)

Total SA (TOT)

BP Plc. (BP)

ENI (E)

Statoil (STO)

Case 3: Royal Dutch Shell - Stock Analysis

RDS-B shows an ascending channel pattern (lower trendline is not shown on the graph above, but can be mentally the 58 - May line.

"It is also known as Bullish Channel pattern as the price is moving up. It consist of two trendlines parallel to each other having point forming higher highs and higher lows hence resulting in bullish channel or upside channel."

Note: Difference between RDS-A and RDS-B.

RDS-B provides the "dividend access mechanism", while the RDS-A shares do not.

RDS-B shareholders are allowed to forgo withholding tax -- 15% under Dutch law, verified by the Dutch Revenue Service and you will receive the whole dividend. Conversely, you'll effectively receive 85% in a net dividend payout, if you invest in RDS-A (unless you are in a non-taxable account).

I chose arbitrary RDS-B for my article.

Financial Table (10 quarters).

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A RDS.B) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 68,85 73,95 69,18 60,18 49,73 60,27 62,94 67,09 73,31 72,70 Net Income in $ Billion 4,43 3,99 −7,42 0,94 0,48 1,18 1,38 1,54 3,54 1,55 EBITDA $ Billion 10,82 10,71 3,56 5,56 5,88 7,83 9,00 9,91 12,32 9,66 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 6,4% 5,4% 0 1,6% 1,0% 1,9% 2,2% 2,3% 4,8% 2,1% EPS diluted in $/share 1,38 1,24 −2,34 0,30 0,14 0,30 0,34 0,38 0,86 0,38 Cash from operations in $ Billion 7,11 6,05 11,23 5,42 0,66 2,29 8,49 9,17 9,51 11,29 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 6,22 6,21 6,41 7,30 5,32 5,80 5,28 5,71 4,31 5,66 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion 0,89 −0,16 4,82 −1,88 −4,66 −3,50 3,21 3,46 5,20 5,63 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 19,87 26,98 31,85 31,75 11,02 15,22 19,98 19,13 19,60 23,99 Long term Debt in $ Billion 43,84 52,94 55,59 58,38 80,87 90,33 97,83 77,62 91,63 90,35 Dividend per share in $ RDS-A + RDS-B 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 0,94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3,19 3,19 3,20 3,21 3,62 4,03 4,05 4,09 4,11 4,15 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K boep/d 3166 2731 2880 3039 3661 3508 3595 3905 3752 3495 Global liquid price ($/b) 46,41 55,84 45,22 38,81 29,49 39,31 40,43 44,54 48,36 45,62 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 5,62 4,44 4,98 4,23 3,89 3,21 3,42 4,03 4,29 4,22

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

Analysis.

On July 27, 2017, Europe's largest oil firm Royal Dutch Shell beat analyst expectations, reporting profits for its second quarter that were three times larger than last year.

Low oil prices continue to be a drag to the sector with crude trading now just above $50 a barrel. Shell promised to "remain very disciplined" to avoid seeing earnings impacted by the low prices of oil that will probably linger for a long while. It was due to a strong performance of its downstream refining and petrochemicals business mainly and overall better oil prices.

The extra free cash flow this last quarter added to cash pocketed from divestments, has allowed the company to reduce debt built up from the acquisition of the gas producer BG Group PLC, for $70 billion in April this year. The Shell - BG merger increases Shell's reserves by 25% and its output by 20%. The merger places Shell from third to the second largest public oil producer by capitalization after Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Upstream divestments completed during the quarter totaled $8.2 Billion and included the sale of Shell's oil sands and in-situ interests in Canada. Also in July, Shell announced the sale of its interests in the Corrib gas venture in Ireland, for $1.23 billion.

The net debt fell by roughly $8.7 billion to $66.4 billion at the end of June, compared with $75.1 billion a year earlier. Nonetheless, we can see that Shell net debt is now 2.77 times higher than in 1Q'15, which is threatening the dividends solidity albeit Shell has never cut or suspended its dividend in 40 years. Shell is paying currently 6.1% annually.

CEO, Ben van Beurden said in the conference call:

So, we have more than covered the cash dividend for the fourth consecutive quarter. We have reduced net debt by almost $9 billion. We have reduced the gearing to 25.3%, that's from a 28.1% level a year ago. So, I think these are great measures of the progress that we are making, and that show that our strategy of delivering a world-class investment case is working. They also show that we are transforming Shell through the reshaping of the portfolio, as well as through structural changes in our culture and our ways of working.

However, oil production has declined for three consecutive quarters in a row. This is one weakness that should be addressed soon.

Conclusion.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of my preferred oil majors, mainly because of the potential arising from the BG merger -- BG group is profitable -- which will improve the bottom line and supports the company in its struggle to pay high dividends even with an oil price around $50 a barrel.

RDS-A or RDS-B has enjoyed a rally in the last 30 days and a healthy correction should be happening unless oil prices can miraculously rally above $60 a barrel which is unlikely, let's face it.

My recommendation is to hold long term and enjoy a highly safe dividend while the oil industry turns bullish again.

However, I am a firm believer that it is safer to trade about 25% of your position when clear sell/buy signals are flashing, using the RSI (14).

Thus, It is perhaps time to take some profit off the table (~$62) and wait for $58 or lower to buy back again.

