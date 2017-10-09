Google Expands In The Smart Home Business By Introducing The Home Mini

Why Google Home Mini is a smart strategic decision

This article is an attempt to examine the strategic move by Google to gain market share in the smart home business. On October 4, 2017, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced that they will begin to sell Google Home Mini. The motive is to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s Echo Dot. Both devices are equally priced at a competitive $49 price tag.

Currently, the Google Home Mini is a smaller comparison to Google Home, which retails for $129. However, the Home Mini is not designed to explicitly play music. Rather, Google’s intention is to make it easier for the consumer to get news and schedule updates, listen to podcasts, and send instructions to other Google-connected products. Ultimately, the consumer will be obtaining hands-free help in any room they are in. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions. Amazingly, when you ask the device for help, it can distinguish your voice from others for a more personalized experience. The power of Google is at the tip of your tongue.

(No, these aren’t macaroons. These are the new Google Home Mini!)

Unlike Amazon’s Echo Dot, the Home Mini does not have a 3.5mm jack. As a result, consumer may find it frustrating as they can’t be plug into a traditional audio system for playing music and instead must pair with Chromecast. At the Google Store, “small and mighty” is the branding for the new Home Mini. Google is attempting to portray a sleek and simple device for average consumers. The new Home Mini will be released on October 19th, and will be available from major retailers in all seven current Home markets.

Google’s Home Mini Advantage

Not all consumers care about listening to music. Some may buy the Home Mini product for other reasons. For example, some people enjoy quickly asking questions to Google, such as “what is the weather like today?” Ideally, the mission is to implement the Home Mini all over your house, just to make sure you're fully covered with Google assistance. Google seems to be imagining this as part of a multi-room setup with this device in the bedroom, while the larger regular-sized Home or Home Max sets up shop in the kitchen or living room.

Figure 1 shows the top uses for smart speakers. As you see, 60% are general questions and 57% ask about the weather. Some investors may argue that it is not necessary to even own a smart speaker. This is due to the actually usefulness of the device. For example, someone may simple just type their general question onto any search engine while on their smart phone. As well, they may search the weather application on their phone. In any case, the smart speakers are still in their early stages. Google wants to apply their presence in this space and continually steal market share from competitors.

(Figure 1 – Source: comScore)

Figure 1 shows that only 8% of uses are used to order food. This means that there is the potential for Google and other partners to expand in this area. Imagine being at home and you can just tell the device to order food for you without even moving out your bed or calling on your phone. As Google obtains more partnerships in the food area to use their device, this will surely grab the attention of more consumers. Also note that only 11% order products as well. This is actually quite low and present a possible area for marketing. Click here to view a list of partners that are included in the Google Home mini. Potential partnerships with other companies will only increase revenue stream for Google. Google may request a 20% royalty for products sold through the Home Mini. Consumers are currently able to schedule a ride with Uber and even order delicious pepperoni pizzas from Dominos!

Google faces competition from Amazon’s Echo Dot

According to Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Echo Dot has become the most popular selling smart speaker. The Amazon product have surpassed its competitors, even pushing ahead again Google’s Home products. Google’s Home product was the top selling product in the smart speaker section until late last 2016. As of 2017, Amazon’s Echo dot managed to become the top selling intelligent speaker. The Echo Dot has been a massive success for Amazon.

Adobe mentioned that the market for intelligent speakers ‘isn’t particularly massive’ at this point in time, but it is growing rapidly. As a result, investors should take note of this area of growth. In other words, these smart speakers are not yet common household items, but hold the potential due to their beneficial use. Online sales grew 39% year-over-year, and spiked during the holiday season such as Christmas. Three out of four speakers were sold during the holiday season per Adobe. As consumers approach the fourth quarter in 2017, investors should understand the cyclical nature of smart speakers. These products make for excellent holiday gifts and will surely provide a bump in revenue for both Google and Amazon.

Growth opportunity will likely increase for Amazon’s Echo Dot

Amazon's voice-controlled speaker Echo and the Alexa software that powers the device could be on the brink of opening up another huge business opportunity. According to a note by investment firm Mizuho, the revenue generated by the two services could exceed $11 billion by 2020. The firm believes that $4 billion would come from the sales of the Echo device itself. The other $7 billion would come from all the commerce transactions derived from those devices to Amazon.com. Figure 2 shows the annual projections from 2017-2020. The Amazon Echo revenues continues to increase due to the belief that the general public would gradually participate and also accept having smart speakers in their home.

(Figure 2 – Source: Mizuho)

Mizuho estimates there will be about 8.6 million total Echo devices sold this year, but that would jump to 41.3 million units sold in 2020 alone, bringing in roughly $4 billion in device revenue that year. This is almost a 500x in Echo device sales! In aggregate, Amazon would be selling “roughly 113 million total Echo devices over the next 4 years.” Now assume, that Echo users are using the product to make purchases on Amazon. If they spend $100 on average per year, that would equate to over $10 billion in revenue for Amazon. Figure 3 shows that over 75% of consumers have almost never or have never ordered an item using Amazon Echo. This represents a significant area of growth for Amazon, which they will likely address as the technology improves. Similar to Google, it is important for Amazon to have a key list of partnerships in various industries to drive consumer spending using the smart speaker.



(Figure 3 – Source: RBC Capital Markets)

Risk

Google’s Home Mini popularity may not rival Amazon’s success

with Echo Dot. Since Google is still yet to release the Home Mini, consumers and investors do not have a clear sense of the potential market that Google may capture. Although, Figure 4 shows that Google may have a lead over Amazon by 2021, investors should still note that this projection is subject to heavy assumptions. For example, the model assumes that home smart speakers will relevant in the future, and not just a trendy, short-term fad. Also, Amazon may lower the prices of Amazon Echo Dots to below $49, which may put pressure on Google to reduce their sales margin.

(Figure 4 – Source: Strategy Analytics)

Data privacy risk may fend both Google and Amazon’s consumers and investors away. In an article published earlier this year, these smart speakers are able to track and record everything we telling them. Therefore, investors should be cautious should Google or Amazon ever decide to sell this recorded information to other companies for marketing reasons. The whole notion of “Big Brother” and being spied on by the technology is a risk that some are not willing to take. Also, there is nothing stopping an intruder such as a hacker from breaking into these smart speakers and stealing potentially sensitive information. This is a big risk that still needs to be addressed by the company before mass market adoption.

Conclusion

The smart speaker space is still early in development. As a result, investors should understand the nature of their investment in this space. Google and Amazon have both done a great job in keeping consumers interested, but more tweaks will continue. Currently, some analysts will argue that the smart phone is enough and the speaker is just an unnecessary add-on. However, the Google and Amazon’s vision is to smart-up our home. This means being hand-free and actively chatting with the smart speaker. More upgrades will occur in areas just ordering food from local restaurants and also ordering products online. The Google Home Mini is coming at the ideal time, right before holiday season. The price of $49 is attractive and will compete with the Amazon Echo. In conclusion, the smart home concept is quite interesting and producers may see mass production in years to come.

Author's note: Please click the "Follow" button if you enjoyed this article. If you post a comment or send me a private message, I will respond to you. My goal is to offer my research to as many regular folks as possible who might not otherwise receive it. Thank you!



Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.