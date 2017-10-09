The Curious Case Of Refineries

This article illustrates why crude oil refinery input is set to recover substantially in the coming weeks.

In last week's report, the EIA reported that crude oil refinery input declined, contrary to expectations of recovery following Hurricane Harvey.

Last week the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") reported that total oil inventories declined by 7.1 million barrels, including the strategic petroleum reserve ("SPR") release of 1.0 mb in the week.

This was a significant draw, but it could have been more significant.

Crude Oil Input To Refineries Dropped

The following table shows that the crude oil input to refineries decreased by 145 kb/d week over week and remained flat year over year:

The drop in crude oil input to refineries was unexpected as refineries were expected to continue to come online following the recent hurricanes, and product inventories are at normal levels, as the following graphs from EIA's full weekly report illustrate:

It's important to note that gasoline and distillate inventories have declined more than seasonal trends in the year-to-date period, even though crude oil refinery input has remained high throughout the year, as domestic product demand and product exports have both reached record levels in 2017:

Product inventory levels remain normal in absolute levels and low in terms of days of supply as demand has increased this year. I expect crude oil refinery input to increase back significantly above last year's levels in the coming weeks, and through year-end, leading to continued significant declines in crude oil inventory levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.