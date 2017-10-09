LTC Properties - A Monthly Dividend Payer Recently Added To John And Jane's Portfolio

I have advised John and Jane to enter into a new position in LTC Properties based on its recent fall from a 52-week high in July.

Investment Thesis

With the majority of John and Jane's taxable portfolio established, I have been patiently researching the finishing touches for holdings on their account. One reason why my strategies/recommendations work is that I believe there are a time and a place for purchasing shares of great companies. After all, who wants to purchase shares of a company that is fully-valued, or worse, potentially overvalued?

The most recent addition to John and Jane's portfolio is LTC Properties (LTC) as the company has recently fallen from its 52-week high after being downgraded by BMO to underperform from market perform. Fortunately, we have contributors like Brad Thomas who wrote his article titled "A Monthly Dividend-Payer You Can Buy" that does an excellent job of reviewing some of the headwinds that led to this downgrade (more to come on this in the following section).

The goal of this article is to provide an in-depth look at LTC and develop the case for adding shares to John and Jane's portfolio. By the end of this article, I plan to establish why BMO's downgrade is ultimately irrelevant and why this has created a strong margin of safety and entry point into LTC.

The Facts Behind BMO's Downgrade

Anthem Memory Care is LTC's sixth largest operator and accounts for approximately 6% of LTC's annual income (based on operator). LTC currently holds a master lease with Anthem that covers 11 memory care facilities, of which nine are currently operational into are under development (as of June 30th).

Brad Thomas covered the most recent earnings call perfectly as he pointed out that three communities, in particular, are responsible for the majority of anthems problems. The CEO, Wendy Simpson, elaborated that she is making weekly calls to the principal in charge of these facilities in order to address the situation at hand. Based on the August 10th transcript, Wendy made it clear that progress is moving in the right direction:

1. Tinley Park - 25% Occupancy (June) to 29% (July).

2. Burr Ridge - 42% Occupancy (June) to 47% (July).

3. Westminster - 80% Occupancy (June) to 88% (July).

Wendy also pointed out that the same facilities were up another five, three, and six more residents, respectively, for the first nine days of August. I agree with her that this is a positive trend, but it does not immediately solve the problem at hand.

The second problem comes from two communities in Kansas that were taken over by Anthem post-acquisition. Anthem soon realized that turning around existing properties is not one of their core competencies and so LTC and anthem are in negotiations to transfer these two communities to a different operating partner. At a minimum, this would alleviate Anthem of additional stress that has arisen from its growing pains.

The primary way the LTC has addressed this problem is by reducing the total rent payments from anthem from $2.6 million per quarter down to $1 million per quarter. Wendy clarifies in the Q&A section of the call report that anthem is still on the hook for the $2.6 million of rent per quarter and that they expect payments will increase proportionally to the actual amount that they can afford (specifically as occupancy increases and the two facilities in Kansas are transferred to a new operator).

Another important concept is to remember is that all of Anthem's properties are tied together under a master lease which means that anthem cannot default on properties that are underperforming while keeping the properties that are performing. As a result of this, it is in Anthem and LTC's best interest to figure out the best way to proceed. With this problem broken down to its core, I believe that it is a temporary issue at best and therefore the downgrade from BMO is ultimately a small bump in the road.

Even with these less-than-positive developments, LTC is now forecasting funds from operations (FFO) of approximately $3.03 to $3.05 per share. Given the current dividend of $.19/mo per share, this results in an estimated yearly payout ratio of approximately 75%. Ultimately, the dividend is well covered and has created a buying opportunity for John and Jane.

Healthcare Trends Demand LTC's Facilities

It would be difficult to ignore the increasing number of Alzheimer's dementia patients in the United States (and across the world for that matter) because there is a clear trend that as a person ages their chances of developing Alzheimer's dementia increases significantly.

Barring the discovery of a cure for Alzheimer's dementia, the increasing number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia appears to have no end in sight (largely because the US demographics show that persons over age 65 are going to continue to increase drastically in the next few decades. In the most recent investor presentation, LTC points out that the annual trend will increase to 615,000 new diagnoses by 2030 and almost 1 million new diagnoses per year by 2050.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation (Sept 2017)

Simply put, LTC's facilities remain relevant due to the fact that it is an absolute medical necessity for an aging population (65+) that will increase from 48 million to 88 million by the year 2050.

Debt Maturities

One of the most important things I look for in a REIT is that it has properly spaced debt maturities. For a REIT to grow it is necessary to use debt, but some REITs try to grow too quickly or irresponsibly, leading to debt maturities they can quickly derail an operation. Much like the average person the more money you have in savings/cash flow coming in the better chance you have of handling unforeseen circumstances. Because REITs must distribute 90% of the net income, cash flow is an especially important metric for all REITs.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation (Sept 2017)

LTC comes with a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.3x as of Q2-2017 which means that they can fully cover their principle and interest debt payments 5.3x over. I consider anything over 5.0x coverage to be exceptionally strong and representative of a company that is well-positioned to grow instead of being stuck in survival mode.

Lease and Interest Income Maturities

In addition to debt, the way lease contracts mature is also very important since it dictates when revenues can potentially expire. LTC's current weighted average remaining lease term is 9.4 years and only 15% of LTC's annual income is up for renegotiation in the next three years.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation (Sept 2017)

At this point, 72.4% of annual income isn't due until after 2024. This gives LTC a significant advantage and overall financial flexibility because they are unburdened by any major threats to their portfolio. LTC has also established strong relationships with many of its operators, which makes it more likely that an operator will renew its contract.

LTC Dividend Maintenance/Growth

LTC comes with a current yield of 4.86% and has grown the dividend over the last five years. LTC's track record is stronger than the last five years of growth would suggest because they have not cut their dividend since 2002. During the last 15 years, they only had one year in 2009 where they did not increase the dividend. In other words, LTC has increased the dividend 14 of the last 15 years and maintained it at the same level in the only year that did not have an increase.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation (Sept 2017)

Conclusion

John and Jane have added 100 shares of LTC to their portfolio based on my research and recommendation to do so. The research above is intended to show that LTC runs a smooth operation and that the recent negative news has been helpful for allowing John and Jane to enter into a position that has a high margin of safety and an increased dividend yield of approximately 4.85%.

I personally believe that BMO's downgrade is nothing more than a temporary change that will be resolved in time. While capital preservation is always important, the primary reason for adding LTC to John Jane's portfolio is that it has a 15-year history of paying at least consistent, or in most cases, increasing dividend payments on a monthly basis.

For income-seeking investors who are looking to add to their existing monthly dividend-paying stocks, it would be hard to ignore LTC as it provides an outstanding yield and positive growth trends that are extremely likely to continue improving for decades to come.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock or your portfolio please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen. I truly appreciate thoughtful feedback and would love to create content that is meaningful for my followers.

John and Jane are currently long the following: Eaton Vance Floating Bond Fund (EAFAX), Apple Inc (AAPL), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), AT&T (T) Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Altria (MO), Apple Realty Trust (APLE), British Petroleum (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Clorox (CLX), Emerson Electric (EMR), EPR Properties (EPR), General Mills (GIS), Grainger (GWW), Helmerich Payne (HP), Interdigital Inc. (IDCC), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), LTC, New Residential (NRZ), Old Republic (ORI), Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG), Stepan Inc. (SCL), Smuckers (SJM), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), Verizon (VZ), WP Carey (WPC), Washington Trust (WASH).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I am personally long both SGENX, SKT, and ABR in my personal investing portfolio.