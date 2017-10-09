Gold Stocks Heat Up Below The Surface

Gold has had to contend with strong headwinds since early September. An explosive rally in U.S. equities, combined with a strengthening dollar, has served to diminished gold’s safe-haven bid. Investors have forsaken gold, Treasuries and other safety instruments in favor of risk assets as the U.S. and global economic picture has improved.

While gold has suffered in the past four weeks, its prospects may soon change. It’s unlikely that October will be without its surprises for investors, and the month has been benign for gold in recent years. The most important clue that gold’s fortunes are about to change, however, is the recent behavior of listed shares of gold mining companies. Gold stocks often serve as a leading indicator for the price of gold, and if the latest action of the gold stocks is any indication then investors could be in for a pleasant October surprise.

Let’s start by examining the recent hindrances to a gold price rally. Gold’s latest weakness was exacerbated last when the U.S. dollar index rose to a 2 ½-month high after data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in August as exports of goods and services rose to a more than 2 ½-year high, while jobless claims fell more than expected.

The latest ADP National Employment Report showed an increase of 135,000 in September, which was above the consensus expectation of 160,000. Elsewhere, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Index for September rose to 59.8 from 55.3 in August. The consensus among economists seems to be that the latest reporting provides support for a Fed funds interest rate increase in December. The data encouraged stock investors as several benchmark equity averages rose to new all-time highs last week.

Expectations of monetary tightening have also hampered gold’s near-term outlook since investors view higher yields as competition for non-yielding bullion. The consensus for a Fed funds rate increase by year’s end was supported by comments made by Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker last week, who said he expected one more rate increase this year and three more in 2018. Safe havens including gold, Treasuries, and the yen currency, were largely shunned by traders in the wake of this sentiment.

Meanwhile average U.S. hourly earnings, which have been slow to increase despite a tighter labor market, easily beat expectations, showing an increase of 0.5% (versus the consensus of 0.2%). Consequently, the CME FedWatch Tool placed on Friday the chances of a December rate hike at 94%, up from 77.5% on Thursday.

Despite the economy-related headwinds against gold right now, there are signs that things are heating up for the yellow metal below the surface. I’m referring mainly to the outlook for the actively traded gold stocks. The internal improvement recently evident in several major gold stocks isn’t yet reflected in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), below, but it looks like the near-term prospects for gold stocks could change for the better later this month. Here we’ll examine the clues.

The XAU index has become quite oversold technically on a short-term basis as evidenced by the 12-day price momentum indicator shown in the above chart. The momentum indicator has been rising in the last few days, though, which indicates that the XAU’s downside price momentum is in the process of reversing. What’s more, the XAU has now closed two days above its 15-day moving average, which by my reckoning formally breaks the immediate-term (1-4 week) downtrend which held sway since early September. The chances are now improved that the bulls will regain control over many of the actively traded gold shares which comprise the XAU in the immediate term.

As previously intimated, there’s an intriguing development taking place just under the surface of the market for gold mining shares. What’s happening is that beyond the very short term, there are some encouraging signs of improvement taking place for gold stocks internally.

For example, I use a series of internal momentum indicators to measure gold’s overall path of least resistance. These indicators are based on the new 10-week highs and lows for the actively traded mining shares. Essentially this series of indicators shows the rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-new lows across various time frames. Since the new highs-new lows are considered by many traders to be one of the best measure of incremental demand for equities, it stands to reason that when the momentum of the new highs-new lows improves, it should lead to buoyant gold stock prices.

Right now, the longer-term (200-day) internal momentum indicator for the gold stocks has been remarkably resilient throughout the September correction in the XAU. As shown below, the long-term momentum indicator is still remarkably in a rising trend. What’s more, the rate of change for this indicator has been accelerating lately. This could provide enough upside pressure on gold stock prices to force the sellers to back down and encourage the bulls to regain control over the main interim trend at some point this month.

Also encouraging is the improvement show in the intermediate-term component of the gold stock internal momentum indicator series. Shown below, this indicator reflects the 90-day rate of change in gold stock new highs-lows. It suggests that the intermediate-term outlook for the gold stocks may be far brighter than many traders currently assume.

Historically, it has been shown that relative strength in the XAU (as compared to the gold price) has often served as a leading indicator for gold. That’s why it will be important to monitor the activity in the XAU in the next several days. All of this is moot, however, until the gold price confirms a reversal of its 4-week downward trend. Below is a chart of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), which I use as a gold proxy. I’m using the 15-day moving average as my preferred gauge of the immediate-term trend.

A 2-day close above the 15-day moving average for IAU would confirm the reversal based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. This should also ideally be accompanied by the 12-day momentum indicator (shown below) pushing above the zero level and back into positive territory. This in turn would tell us that the price momentum for IAU, and gold by extension, has turned positive once again. Until such technical improvement becomes apparent, however, it should be assumed that sellers still control the immediate-term gold trend.

