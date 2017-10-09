Why This Top-Shelf 8.2%-Yielding Healthcare REIT Is A Strong Buy

Omega Healthcare Investors has a shareholder-friendly dividend policy and aims for a $0.01/share quarterly dividend increase. This translates into great dividend visibility and points to a growing "yield on cost."

Omega Healthcare Investors is poised to benefit from an aging U.S. population and a rise in healthcare spending, long term.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is a top choice for income investors who want to bet on the fast-growing healthcare REIT sector. Senior-related healthcare spending is projected to rise significantly in the coming decades, making an investment in Omega Healthcare Investors appealing from both an income and a growth perspective. Omega Healthcare Investors is committed to raising its dividend each quarter, and shares are far from being overpriced. An investment in Omega Healthcare Investors yields 8.2 percent.

Megatrend: Senior-Related Healthcare Spending

Healthcare spending is projected to rise consistently over the next couple of decades. The driving factor: People live longer lives thanks to advances in the medical field, better nutrition and safer work environments. The Congressional Budget Office projects that federal spending on healthcare programs such as Medicaid and Medicare will almost double in the coming decades when measured as a percentage of GDP.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

In addition, the share of elderly people as a percent of the U.S. population will rise dramatically in the next several decades. As a matter of fact, the 85+ age cohort is expected to be the fast-growing demographic until 2050.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Omega Healthcare Investors rides this trend by catering to elderly U.S. citizens in need of medical/living assistance through its large portfolio of skilled-nursing and senior housing facilities [Source: Investor Presentations]:

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

The projected increase in the number of SNF residents (85+ age cohort) is a positive, long-term catalyst for Omega Healthcare Investors. The demand-supply dynamics are in favor of big, diversified healthcare REITs like Omega.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors’ occupancy rates have consistently been better than the industry average. Above-average growth in the 85+ cohort SNF segment is likely to have a positive impact on Omega Healthcare Investors’ occupancy rate in the future.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Aggressive Portfolio Investments

Omega Healthcare Investors has aggressively invested into the megatrend of rising senior-related healthcare costs and into the expansion of its SNF portfolio. Since 2004 the healthcare REIT has invested $5.8 billion into its property portfolio.

Source: Achilles Research, Company Financials

Strong Recurring Cash Flow Position, Low F/AFFO Payout Ratio

Omega Healthcare Investors pulls in a decent amount of cash flow from its healthcare real estate portfolio on a recurring basis. The growth trend in adjusted EBITDA and AFFO is a reflection of Omega’s aggressive acquisition of new properties.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Importantly, Omega Healthcare Investors has consistently achieved excess dividend coverage with FFO and AFFO in the last eight quarters, leaving room for both investments into its property portfolio and a higher cash dividend for investors.

Source: Achilles Research

Omega’s FFO payout ratio averaged 75 percent in the last eight quarters, and its AFFO payout ratio averaged only 70 percent. As a result, the dividend is very safe in my view, even though Omega’s high dividend yield of 8.2 percent suggests otherwise on first glance.

Here are Omega Healthcare Investors’ (stable) payout stats over time:

Source: Achilles Research

High Degree Of Dividend Visibility

Omega Healthcare Investors targets a $0.01/share dividend increase each quarter, which lends a high degree of dividend visibility to an investment in the healthcare REIT. Omega Healthcare Investors raised its third quarter dividend by $0.01/share to $0.64/share in July, which marked the 20th consecutive quarterly dividend raise.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Omega Healthcare Investors?

Omega Healthcare Investors is reasonably priced.

The healthcare REIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $3.42/share and $3.44/share in 2017. Since shares currently change hands for $31.15, income investors pay just 9.1x 2017e AFFO for Omega’s growing dividend stream.

On a BV basis, Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the cheapest healthcare REITs in the sector.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors is poised to profit from an aging U.S. population and higher senior-related healthcare spending with its portfolio of skilled-nursing facilities. Strong projected growth in the oldest age cohort could potentially boost Omega’s already industry-beating occupancy rate. The healthcare REIT has no problems covering its dividend payout with A/FFO and an investment comes with a high degree of dividend visibility. Thanks to the REIT's commitment to raising its dividend each quarter, investors' "yield on cost" will continue to rise. Omega Healthcare Investors is cheap on an AFFO basis and has a relatively low book valuation, too. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

