Retirement Strategy: Facing Reality Might Be Shocking

What are you going to do at age 65 if you haven't even thought about all of this?

Everyone knows that I am a dividend growth investor who strongly believes in saving as much as you can for as long as you can as soon as you can. I also believe that reducing ALL debt before retiring is an essential part of a sound plan for a more secure financial future and retirement.

Between the two model portfolios I have put together - TARP and TARP II - there has to be something to consider whether you are close to retirement or have 20+ years to go. That being said, let me make this as simple as possible, and mathematically accurate:

If you save about $200 per month beginning at age 20, and invest in the S&P 500 index and simply do nothing but let it compound, based on the average rate of historical return of about 10-11% you WILL have over $1 million bucks in 40 years.

You can do the numbers yourself, but take a look at this chart:

The trend forever has been UP. Through good times and bad, it has always gone up. I have zero reason to believe that this trend will EVER change, although how we get there is what we debate here. That being said, what happens to those folks who do not have a plan and spend everything they earn without saving for the future?

Are YOU one of those folks? I don't think so because you are reading Seeking Alpha! However, you absolutely do know people who are living in their own little dream world and have not even given appropriate financial management a second thought, aside from finally paying a late minimum credit card payment!

Financial Security And A Sound Retirement Is Up To You

I am writing this because I felt it was time for a reminder, and I urge my own readers to get someone else's attention who simply has no clue. Perhaps sit them down and do a budget for them, or show them that the way they are living now will simply disappear if they do not plan for a financial future.

I believe that if we have a financial plan, no matter which approach is chosen - or at the VERY LEAST we simply save as much as we can, for as long as we can, as soon as we can, and eliminate debt along our journey, without investing in stocks (there are also CDs, Treasury Bonds and other viable options) - then we will have the simple basic foundation of a livable later stage of life. If you think that you will simply work forever, you are just deluding yourselves. Yes, some folks might be able to do a little something at age 85 to make a few bucks, but let's face facts: The vast majority of folks will be hard-pressed to find gainful employment after the age of 75 and probably would not be able to do the same job as they did when they were 40. Think about this and face reality. If you don't, you're going to wind up living in your kids' garage and placing a burden on them!

One more thing: A retirement plan is NOT about buying a lottery ticket every week, folks!

So What Do I Believe Is A Decent Way To Avoid Becoming Destitute

Forget about chasing yield, or looking for the next best thing, because that just might not work out very well. Why not consider the following:

Save money forever.

Eliminate debt while you can.

Spend less than you have coming in, forever.

If you decide to invest, think about the best of the best stocks that pay you just to own them, and even give you raises every year without lifting finger.

It is not that difficult to find the most shareholder-friendly stocks around these days, and since we have no crystal ball and only have history as a guide, dividend aristocrats - or better yet, dividend kings -could be invested in on a regular basis with far less risk than just about any other equity (or bond) investment. Risk-free? Unfortunately not, but to have a shot at a secure financial future and retirement, consider investing in these stocks:

American States Water (AWR)

Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dover Corporation (DOV)

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB)

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Hormel Foods (HRL)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Lancaster Colony (LANC)

Lowe’s (LOW)

3M (MMM)

Nordson (NDSN)

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN)

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Vectren (VVC)

As of late 2016, these 18 stocks have paid and increased their dividends every single year for at least 50 consecutive years. Check out this website for a deeper understanding, but let me toss up one of their charts that is compelling to me at least:

Company Name Ticker 10 Year Growth American States Water AWR 126.00% Cincinnati Financial CINF 58.87% Colgate-Palmolive CL 149.50% Dover Corporation DOV 50.95% Emerson Electric EMR 44.48% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMCB 12.15% Genuine Parts Company GPC 144.80% Hormel Foods HRL 303.30% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 97.93% Coca-Cola KO 100.10% Lancaster Colony LANC 235.30% Lowe’s LOW 187.20% 3M MMM 152.90% Nordson NDSN 95.16% Northwest Natural Gas NWN 70.40% Parker-Hannifin PH 139.30% Procter & Gamble PG 50.66% Vectren VVC 83.90% S&P 500 N/A 70.00%

As of July 30th, 2016, I’ve pulled out their stock returns vs. the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. I’ve selected this period to see what happened to these companies during a crash (2008-2009) and during a bull market (2009-2016). I wanted to compared the added value to one’s portfolio on top of the dividend payment.

As you can see, out of 18, only 5 companies underperformed the S&P 500 and 7 dividend kings doubled the S&P 500 return. In percentage, this makes 72% companies outperforming the market, and 39% of them have returned more than double the market performance to their shareholders. This is without counting the ever-increasing dividend payments during this period. To the question "Are dividend kings better than the stock market?" the chart above sends a strong answer.

This does NOT mean that an investor will get the same results, of course, but is it such a bad approach to at least consider? Oh, and what about diversification? Well, I will borrow the chart from that website, which says it all:

Just for THIS moment, forget about valuations, yield, dividend growth rates, and whatever else you want to evaluate after considering investing in the above stocks. Just look at the results and consider what might happen in the NEXT 10 or 20 years. You can set yourselves up to fail by just ignoring everything and doing absolutely nothing, or give yourselves a very decent shot at having a more secure financial future.

The choice is always yours: Read, Decide, Invest (or not)!

The Bottom Line

I wrote this after reading the above-noted website so that I can reach many more folks with what I consider to be reality. You need to be the masters of your own financial destiny. I don't care if you use index funds, or ETFs, or mutual funds that contain these stocks. Doing something is better than doing nothing at all, even if it is simply CDs or Treasury Bonds.

