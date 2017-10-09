Key Fitbit Updates

This article was originally published on my Marketplace site, Invest With A Stacked Deck. It was published Friday morning.

Over the past few days, Fitbit (FIT) has fallen from a recent high of around $6.90 per share. As my highest conviction pick, and largest allocation across my portfolios, I suggest that subscribers take advantage of this sell-off to either start or add to their positions. There was no significant news that should have led to this recent fall in the stock, and in fact, there are positive developments that have strengthened my conviction.

Be sure to check my prior updates, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) possibly exiting the smartwatch hardware segment. Today's update will focus on international growth potential, an update on channel checks, and a short interest update.

Fitbit Pay A Competitive Advantage In Australia

Recently, it was reported that Fitbit (FIT) has reached a deal with 3 out of the 4 major banks in Australia. Now, Fitbit Pay will be available for 45% of issued cards in Australia. For individuals that would like to use contactless payment, this represents a competitive advantage for FIT since Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay only has 1 of the 4 big banks signed up and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Pay only has 2.

Although I do not expect many consumers to make their smartwatch purchasing decisions based on the availability of contactless payments, it is another small advantage that the Ionic provides consumers relative to its big competitors in the smartwatch category. Moreover, this also shows that FIT's management is committed to ensuring the Ionic can be a success internationally as well and is not just focusing its efforts on domestic penetration. With US revenue being the largest share of FIT's business to date (as shown by the chart below), focusing on penetrating new, international markets can help FIT generate substantial top-line growth.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

Will China Become A Major Market For The Ionic?

During the DB Technology Conference call, there was further evidence of FIT's efforts to grow internationally. Previously, FIT partnered with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) to make a special branded edition of the smartwatch category, and during the conference call, FIT said that Adidas has 10,000 retail store locations in China alone. Leveraging this massive retail footprint can help generate substantial sales in China. It is important to note that they have yet to announce that the Ionic will be available for sale in these stores, but it logically makes sense as an extension of the partnership.

Channel Checks

Channel checks, although still early, continue to be positive for the Ionic. I've continued to call Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) stores to ask about sales, and from what I've heard, demand has been strong. Moreover, reviews on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remain positive, with reviews remaining 4/5 stars, with 61 reviews to date.

Over the weekend, the reviews continue to accelerate and there are now over 520. (Note: I've updated the channel checks along with other updates on Fitbit in an exclusive article provided to subscribers of my marketplace service, Invest With a Stacked Deck).

Source: Amazon.com

Moreover, I've been tracking the Ionic on Instagram by looking at the #fitbitionic hashtag and have seen the number of public posts grow quite substantially over the past few days. In fact, the number of hashtag posts has just broached the 1,000 level, with 1,108 to be exact. I've looked at the comments and messaged users about their Ionic watches and, so far, everyone I've talked to has been raving about the watch. The most favorable aspect of the watch that I've heard (and that I've experienced myself) is the incredibly long battery life. Although this is a self-selecting sample size, I am floored by the feedback I've received.

Short Interest Update

At this point, a significant share of FIT's shares have been sold short, with the latest report showing roughly 22% of its float being short. Although this is down a bit from June when it hit a high of 26.67%, I believe this figure does not represent the current short interest. The reason for this is because there is a lag in the most recent figures. The short interest tables are only updated every few weeks and the latest data we have is for September 15th.

Source: Gurufocus.com

However, by looking at data from NakedShortReports.com, we can get an indication of how heavily FIT's shares were shorted since the last short interest data was collected. As you can see from the chart below, a significant (and steadily rising) % of FIT's shares traded were sold short.

Source: Nakedshortreport.com

As such, I expect that FIT's short interest will show a big jump when the next short interest data comes out. With FIT trading near its asset levels, and channel checks on the Ionic sales (as discussed above) being positive, this could lay the foundation for a short squeeze to take place in which FIT would jump quite precipitously.

Conclusion

FIT has dropped in the past few days, but there is no reason for this recent sell off. I suggest that subscribers either initiate a position or add to their positions, as channel checks remain positive, international growth can be a significant driver, and the foundation for a short squeeze may be forming. FIT remains my highest conviction pick.