FMC Corporation - Time To Buy

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) are up nearly 84 percent over the past year, and 17 percent over the past three months. its currently trading with a market cap exceeding $12 billion and a forward P/E ratio around 18. Earnings released this past August showed a profit of $75 million ($0.56 per share) in Q2 2017. After selling their Health and Nutrition unit [in a sale with DuPont (DD)], I want to focus this article strictly on their two remaining (and thriving!) sectors: Agricultural Solutions and Lithium.

WHY IS THE AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS UNIT GROWING?

We have to start here because it's the Agricultural Solutions unit that remains as FMC's core business. The Agricultural Solutions unit grew 6% year-over-year and showed a profit of $96 million in that same time. Recently, FMC received their final jurisdiction approval from their acquisition of DuPont's Crop Protection unit. DuPont had to divest this unit to comply with the European Commission's anti-trust ruling in order to merge with Dow Chemical. The deal is planned to close November 1, 2017. The assets acquired include DuPont's global cereal broadleaf herbicides, global chewing pest insecticide portfolio, and a substantial portion of DuPont's global crop protection R&D capabilities. In 2017, FMC expects this acquired business will generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue. Along with the acquisition of Cheminova's agriculture business, FMC immediately becomes a larger player in areas like Europe and Asia.

WHY IS THEIR LITHIUM UNIT IMPORTANT?

According to the Freedonia Group in their 2015 published report, "Global battery demand is forecast to rise 7.7 percent per year to $120 billion in 2019" with lithium-ion batteries being the quickest growing segment. Think electric cars (specifically Tesla), consumer electronics, gigafactories, etc. being built worldwide. However, lithium is a scarce resource that is always in high demand. We're now seeing smaller, competing companies attempting to advance lithium extraction technologies to compete with larger companies, such as FMC, further showing the demand for lithium is growing exponentially. FMC's Lithium unit revenues rose 17 percent to $74 million, showing a 47 percent growth year-over-year. FMC is now projecting revenues in the range of $340-$360 million, up from their initial $325-$365 million expectation for the Lithium unit in 2017. FMC's guidance increase for its Lithium unit is just another example that expectations within this sector are booming and FMC has been at the forefront of lithium technology for decades.

CURRENT PRICE MOVEMENT

With earnings expected out November 6, it's necessary to analyze FMC's stock price movement from previous earnings reports. Since February 2016, FMC's earnings have surprised five times and disappointed twice. I point out that date because that's when FMC entered this bullish trend that has seen a 172 percent increase in stock price. Clearly, we're looking at a strong company with strong fundamentals that has streamlined its core business while acquiring better technologies.

But has this lithium-ion battery powered car run out of gas? The answer: absolutely not! Recently, Bank of America upgraded FMC from "Underperform" to "Buy" citing a price target of $103, 13 percent higher than its current price. That upgrade comes on the news that Agricultural sales are now projected to increase a nominal amount rather than decrease. Loon Capital and Nomura also cite "Buy" ratings at their respective institutions.

FMC's dividend may not be the most attractive quality to owning this company but it speaks volumes that it's offered. FMC annual dividend yield of 0.72 percent was increased to that amount in March 2015 after being initiated in December 2012. I can only project this dividend to continue at the current yield due to the company's acquisitions and expansions.

BOTTOM LINE

FMC is absolutely a "Buy" for me and will continue to perform well in a steady pattern. Don't expect major jumps, either way, from this company. We should continue in this bullish pattern up to $100 (a 9.8 percent increase) but may see some heavy resistance breaking through that psychological number. The stock price is at historically high values, so, we don't have embedded support and resistance marks. Knowing that, I suggest you buy now, prior to earnings release, with the belief there may be a little difficulty getting past $100 in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.