B. Riley Financial: We're Adding This 7.50% 'Baby Bond' To Our Trading Portfolio

Peer and sector comparison in order to get a better idea of where our favorite stands.

Despite trimming our portfolio for the incoming PFF rebalancing, we figured that this product might be too good to ignore any longer.

Having figured out what the yield curve for preferred stocks looks alike, at least according to our methodology, there is absolutely no reason why we would skip this baby bond from a company as interesting as B .Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY). In case you are curious as to what we usually look for, here is a quick link to our CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: CORR) article.

The Issue

B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 2027, RILYZ, is a tiny issue of 2.1M notes issued in June this year. Before we continue, let's quickly take a look at its metrics.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

RILYZ pays a non-qualified fixed interest at a rate of 7.50%. The notes mature in 10 years, while they are subject to optional redemption on May 31, 2020. RILYZ is currently trading at a price of $25.59 and has a yield-to-worst ratio (equal to its yield-to-call ratio) of 7.04%. If the notes are held to maturity, the best yield we can get is 7.38%. Last but not least, the stripped price and stripped yield stand at $25.21 and 7.46%, respectively, now. That is probably as good as it is going to get in the short term.

To illustrate, you can see the YTC curve on the chart below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Since most of the aforementioned metrics are calculated using the market price of the baby bond, it would only be appropriate to see where we stand relatively to the small sample of historical performance:

Source: Barchart.com - RILYZ Daily Chart (since the IPO)

The Company

As per Reuters' summary of the company's business:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. is an independent investment bank. The Company's segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. The auction and liquidation segment utilizes a scalable network of independent contractors and industry-specific advisors to tailor its services to the needs of a multitude of clients, logistical challenges and distressed circumstances. The valuation and appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms and other providers of capital. The principal investments-United Online segment consists of businesses, which has been acquired primarily for attractive investment return characteristics.

Let us see how our dear friend, Mr. Market, has valued the company's performance over the last few years:

Source: Barchart.com - RILY Weekly Chart (5 years)

Despite the roller coaster ride observed since August 2016, RILY does look pretty good. Perhaps it's worth exploring one degree further?

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This is some pure Excel madness right here, covering the last five quarterly reports by the company. As an absolute value, the company has paid out $3.17M in dividends to common shareholders the last quarter. While it's not obvious here due to the time frame, the aforementioned have enjoyed a healthy increase in dividends.

Delving much further into financials and derived metrics would make no sense, as per this article's purpose. Therefore, we will proceed with a review of RILY's capital structure.

Capital Structure

It's worth noting that, according to B. Riley Financial's latest 10-Q, there are 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock authorized and zero outstanding. So we can assume that the picture below is subject to change, should the company need to tap into the extra cash.

Source: Data taken from Morningstar.com

The Peer Group

B. Riley Financial has one more outstanding baby bond: B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 2021 (RILYL). It also pays a non-qualified interest at a rate of 7.50%, like RILYZ. These notes are callable after a year and mature on Oct. 31, 2021. For more relevant information, take a look at the charts below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The 2021 notes have a yield-to-worst ratio (equal to the yield-to-call ratio) of 5.37%, while the best you can get from this security if it's held to maturity is 6.90%.

RILYZ is clearly the better choice right now.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image above contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the asset management sector (according to Finviz.com) by their yield-to-call and yield-to-maturity ratios.

Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) has two outstanding baby bonds -- MDLQ and MDLX -- that are right up there as well. But only one look at the company's market price and capital structure is enough of a turnoff. The sector-wise screening confirms that RILYZ represents a good opportunity.

Conclusion

As we mentioned above, we are not loading up our portfolio right now. However, we continue to screen for fixed-income products of interest on a daily basis. While RILYZ is not a baby bond that we discovered yesterday, I believe that the time to acknowledge its existence and superiority has come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RILYZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.