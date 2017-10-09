Genworth: 50% Upside In This Merger Arbitrage Stock

Concerns over regulatory and CFIUS approvals have merit, but these risks are lower than the market is pricing in.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is a merger arbitrage stock trading at a 33% discount to the deal price of $5.43, implying a very low likelihood of completion. While this situation is subject to a number of uncertainties, the risk vs. reward is still attractive for an appropriately sized position, with a payoff that is likely to be completely uncorrelated to the rest of the market.

The likelihood of the deal clearing both Delaware state regulators and CFIUS is higher than the market assumes, and should the deal fail, the downside is likely to be limited given valuation support. With potential news from Delaware this week, there may be an imminent catalyst for rerating.

Background

Genworth Financial is an insurance company, operating in three segments – mortgage insurance, life insurance and long-term care. In mortgage insurance, it operates in the US through a wholly owned subsidiary, and through controlling stakes in listed subsidiaries in Canada and Australia. Its life operations are done through subsidiary GLAIC while long-term care is sold through subsidiary GLIC (which owns GLAIC). In October 2016 Genworth agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide Holdings (OTC:HHRBF). The market has valued the stock at a steep discount to the deal price from the get-go, given heightened uncertainty not only over whether or not the deal is likely to close but also what the business would be worth if the deal fails to close.

What is the likelihood of the deal closing?

A number of complex conditions to the deal remain unfulfilled, with a (already extended) termination date of November 30th looming. Chief among these are approvals from state regulators, principally Delaware, and CFIUS.

In the past month, both Virginia and North Carolina approved the transaction. While Delaware has approved certain reinsurance transactions precedent to destacking - the transfer by GLIC of all of its ownership of GLAIC to an intermediate holding company such that GLAIC is no longer a subsidiary of GLIC -final approval remains pending. GLIC is the loss-making, long-term care business, which currently owns GLAIC, the profitable life and annuity business; however, given the losses in GLIC, any distribution of profits from GLAIC is currently trapped and cannot be accessed by the holding company. The proposed unstacking would inject capital into GLIC and shift GLAIC into a holding structure where dividends can flow to the parent.

However, DealReporter reported on Oct. 6th that the Delaware Department of Insurance’s review may be resolved within the next week (the article is behind a paywall, but cites “a source familiar with the matter”).

While I have no special insights into the review, I believe approval is likely. At the core of the issue is the capital buffer for GLIC’s loss-making, long-term care business. Should regulators block either the unstacking or the takeover, there may be legitimate concerns over the capital adequacy of the LTC business. I believe regulators are likely to consider the risk of the business ultimately failing in the absence of a capital injection, and the impact such a failure would have on other insurers in their jurisdiction, and conclude that approval may be the only way to guarantee survival.

Regulators may push for a greater capital commitment to GLIC from China Oceanwide than the agreed $525m to clear the deal; with nearly $1bn spread between the market price and the deal price, there may be a scope for renegotiation of terms.

CFIUS (the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States), despite the heightened uncertainty, is also more likely to approve than block. The market has heavily discounted the likelihood of deals with Chinese acquirers gaining approval, with fears heightened after the recent block of Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) sale to Canyon Bridge. In addition, GNW and China Oceanwide withdrew and refiled their application with CFIUS on Oct. 2nd, which sent the stock down 13%. While the process is rather black box, I think ultimately approval will be forthcoming:

Any argument that the deal compromises national security is flimsy at best. While there is certainly heightened scrutiny on personally identifiable information, and financial information in particular, these fears can be addressed through imposing conditions (e.g., location and accessibility of information storage).

China Oceanwide is not affiliated with the Chinese government, and is likely to be viewed more favorably than Canyon Bridge for instance.

Refiling with CFIUS has become increasingly common of late - the primary reason is due to the backlog in CFIUS itself, which means that the process for all deals is taking longer (filings have increased significantly while a number of key positions remain unfilled). The commentary of the companies suggesting they are working with CFIUS should be seen as a good sign in this context.

What is Genworth worth if the deal doesn’t close?

The current market price I believe effectively values the Life Segment at close to zero. While the valuation for the life and LTC business is certainly contentious, and I hesitate to try to be too specific in valuation here, I believe at current levels assumptions are already overtly punitive.

I value US MI at $2.6bn, but based on peer multiples could easily make the case for a higher valuation. Canada and Australia are held at a 20% discount to market values.

I have limited confidence valuing long-term care. Despite improving fundamentals, e.g. premium increases granted, there remains tremendous uncertainty in the economic viability of the product. The rest of the life segment is fairly vanilla - life policies and fixed annuities. While earnings can jump around from quarter to quarter, I estimate a normalized run rate of ~$150-200m in earnings from these businesses; at an 8x multiple, they’re worth around $1.2bn (incidentally, this is pretty close to the sum of the $525m capital injection for GLIC and $700m unstacking purchase envisioned in the merger agreement). This value currently remains trapped below GLIC; eventual unstacking would probably be required to realize the value.

Sum of the parts valuation

Base Case Bear Case Metric US MI 2,610 2,610 1.2x P/B, 9.0x P/E Aus MI 1,271 1,271 Listed value less 20% discount Canada MI 455 455 Listed value less 20% discount US Life & LTC 1,280 - 0.2x P/B; assumes no value for LTC Runoff 427 427 0.8x P/B Corporate - 2,949 - 2,949 Net debt as at 30 June Total 3,094 1,814 Shares 501 501 Per share 6.17 3.62

Source: Genworth 2Q 17 Financial Supplement; Author’s estimates

Mortgage insurance peer valuations

P/B P/E MTG US 1.5 11.0 RDN US 1.4 11.3 ESNT US 2.5 13.2

Source: Bloomberg

The company has $600m in debt maturing in May 2018. Under the terms of the merger agreement, China Oceanwide will inject capital to address the debt maturity; should the deal fail, GNW would need to improve liquidity. Allen Cooke laid out a few options so I won’t rehash them, but between refinancing and asset sale options available, I think the liquidity event is largely a red herring. Yes, refinancing will be at higher rates and asset sales are likely to be from a position of weakness, so overall dilutive. But risk of default and bankruptcy is low.

Should the deal break, I think it would be naïve to expect the stock not to fall on the news, possibly quite significantly. However, from a fundamental perspective, valuation is supportive.

Conclusion

The Genworth deal is covered in warts - a Chinese buyer needs CFIUS clearance, multiple other regulators need to sign off soon, and a large chunk of the business is unprofitable. Despite these factors (or because of them), the market is overly punitive in its assessment of both the likelihood of the deal completing and the standalone value of the business. The stock offers an attractive risk/reward profile with a payoff that is likely to be completely uncorrelated to the rest of the market.

Do your own homework, and size appropriately.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.