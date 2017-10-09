GlycoMimetics Is An Exceptional Investment Opportunity Both For The Short Term And Long Term

I first heard of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from StockMatusow's research back in May 2017. StockMatusow did a fabulous job explaining the company, science, and potential of the Company as an investment. I was very intrigued by the story and have remained a shareholder for about 5 months. Though I have always been a bullish investor of GLYC for its long-term outlook, I think now is an interesting time to add/start a position in GLYC. Instead of being repetitive by explaining the story, I will highly recommend readers to read StockMatusow's piece on GLYC. This write-up is more of an update than a full initiation report on GLYC.

I truly believe that GLYC will be a fabulous investment both for the short term and long term largely for the following 5 reasons (these are very brief and straight to the point on purpose):

1. GMI-1271 shows impressive efficacy and safety profile (as of interim Phase 2).

Efficacy is meaningfully better than chemotherapy and Vyxeos. In Frontline AML population, GMI-1271 had 68% complete remission rate (as of interim P2) vs. 44% for 7+3 (chemo) vs. 48% for Vyxeos (Phase 3, Celator's AML drug, which was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and was recently approved by the FDA in Aug 2017). If the CRR remains above the 50% level through the remainder of Phase 2 and 3, GMI-1271 will play a role in AML.

GMI-1271 reduces adverse events when combined with chemotherapy. Usually, better efficacy is followed by worse toxicity. This has not been the case with GMI-1271. GMI-1271 significantly improves efficacy of chemotherapy while reducing toxicity of chemo.



2. GLYC has a cash balance of $119M, annual cash burn of ~$35M as of Q2'17, and yet they filed a $250M shelf offering on 9/29/2017. It is clear that they do not need to raise cash for at least 2 years. The most plausible reason why they filed the shelf offering now is either they are expecting positive Phase 2 overall survival data (which is to be announced in Q4'17-Q1'18) or they are announcing a partnership with big pharma companies on GMI-1271.

3. For the longer term, GLYC seems to have found an important biomarker that will allow it to expand into multiple tumor types (key opportunity is multiple myeloma - second largest blood cancer market) - significantly expanding its TAM. This will attract many players in oncology to partner/acquire GLYC once the company proves to be important in AML. In fact, GLYC is already running a Phase 1 trial in multiple myeloma with GMI-1271 and management has started talking about this opportunity.

Level of E-selectin ligand is predictive of clinical response and tied to greater likelihood of achieving remission of disease following GMI 1271 + chemo.

This is particularly significant as it's well researched that many cancers express high level of E-selectin ligand on their tumors (and in fact, those tumors have poor outcome and resistant to chemo).

4. FDA Breakthrough Designation (May 2017) supports the potential of GMI-1271 and will allow GLYC to develop the drug as promptly and efficiently as possible. I also just want to emphasize a point that it's rare for a biotech company in GLYC's size to receive a breakthrough designation from the FDA.

5. Smart institutional investors are behind GLYC as significant long-term investors.

NEA (New Enterprise Associates) has a very strong track record in biotech investing and they own 26% of shares of GLYC. Rachel King, CEO, has come from NEA (with background in Novartis (NYSE:NVS)).

Wellington, a mutual fund with very strong presence in pharma/biotech, owns 10.5% of GLYC.

While every biotech company has an inherent binary risk, GLYC stands out as an outstanding investment opportunity with exciting near-term catalysts and significant upside potential.

To end the article, I will highlight major risks associated with the investment in GLYC.

1. Even though it's highly unlikely and illogical to issue shares at the current price for more cash, management can dilute shareholders at this price. If this happens, this signals that management believes the current price is high/full and this is definitely not positive for the investment, at least for the near term. This may signal that upcoming data does not look great.

2. In fact, durability and overall survival data of GMI-1271 in Phase 2 may be disappointing. If GMI-1271 does not meaningfully increase the OS vs. chemo, this will cause concerns over the efficacy of GMI-1271. However, based on the data available from the Interim Phase 2, I expect OS data will be good.

3. Insider selling: This may signal that upcoming data might be negative.

