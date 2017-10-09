Albemarle: Lithium Miner Caught In Bull-Bear Tug Of War

Albemarle (ALB) has been a tremendous performer thus far in 2017. The global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, refining catalysts and applied surface treatments is up nearly 60% YTD. On Friday, the stock was down 1.8% on ~50% increase in trading volume after Goldman Sachs removed the stock from its Conviction Buy list by cutting it to Neutral. Meantime, an article in this week's Barron's magazine quoted Mark Stoeckle - the portfolio manager of the Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) - as saying "Albemarle’s secular advantage is that it has a great deal of lithium to be mined and they are really good at it." So is ALB a buy or sell?

The main investment thesis here is that Albemarle is one of the world's biggest producers of lithium - the base element required to make lithium-ion batteries for everything from small bluetooth handsets to large-format batteries for electric vehicles. As a result, the company is believed to have clear visibility to a long-term runway for growth, and therefore should trade at a premium to the broader materials sector.

Earnings

From the Q2 EPS report:

As shown above, over the first 6 months of 2017 total revenues grew 10%, adjusted EBITDA grew 12.5%, and adjusted EPS/share grew 16%. While these numbers are certainly solid, they aren't typically representative a "high flyer". That said, the Lithium and Advanced Materials Segment reported net sales of $317.9 million in Q2 - an increase of 36.2% from second quarter 2016 net sales of $233.4 million. However, note that this segment represented less than 45% of total net sales.

Guidance

Source: Q2 Presentation (available here).

Full-year 2017 guidance remained unchanged except for a $25 million decrease in estimated cap-ex and a corresponding $25 million increase in adjusted free-cash-flow.

Valuation

Given the midpoint of the company's adjusted EPS guidance ($4.30/share) and Friday's close at $137.19, the forward looking P/E=32x. That appears on the high side given the relatively mediocre growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA. Still, adjusted EPS/share growth of 16% is nothing to sneeze at considering the bullish secular growth expected in the lithium mining space.

The is conservatively managed and had - at the end of Q2 - only $1.7 billion of gross debt (excluding JV debt not guaranteed by the company) and $1 billion in cash. That works out to a net-debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of only 0.9x. However, free cash-flow, adjusted for a $255 million tax and repatriation payment related to the sale of the Chemetall business, has actually fallen to $170 million YTD from $238 million over the first 6 months of last year.

Outlook

While lithium sales are certainly a bright-spot for Albemarle, it appears as though the other two segments (Bromine Specialities & Refining Solutions) are not keeping up. The Bromine segment is expected to post single-digit growth in EBITDA this year, but slower growth is expected in the performance catalyst solutions and heavy oil upgrading businesses.

Summary & Conclusion

The forward year-end 2017 P/E based on the midpoint of guidance is 32x. That is a 75%+ premium to the overall specialty chemicals sector. With a less than compelling dividend yield of less than 1%, I am going to have to agree with Goldman Sachs on this one: Albemarle appears priced to perfection. With the overall market and the company's stock at all-time highs, it appears ripe for a fallback. That said, ALB is generally considered to be a low-cost producer and has a diverse product portfolio of lithium derivatives - including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. In addition, the company's very conservative balance sheet is positive. All that said, the modest growth rate does not seem to justify a 75% premium to the peer-group. But the company is on my watch list if it were to fall back to the $100-$100 range. That is because Albemarle is the global leader in lithium supply and the market outlook for EV battery growth is excellent.

Meantime, a true high-flyer in the lithium-ion space is battery maker Highpower Tech (HPJ). Over the first 6 months of this year, Highpower's net income was up more than 4x as compared to last year. Q2 sales were up 40% yoy and EBITDA grew by 67%. See more on HPJ in my article China Likely To Follow The U.K. & France To Legislate A 100% EV Future.

