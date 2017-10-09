Why Activision Is Now Expanding To Social Casino Games

Slots players have the highest average LTV (Lifetime Value) on smartphones, $324. King Digital’s first social casino game is called Royal House Slots.

The social casino games industry is expected to generate $4.4 billion in revenue this year. The social casino genre is clearly a fast-growing opportunity for Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Look at the chart provided below by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC. The social casino market size has been growing at a CAGR of 30% since 2012. It explains why Activision’s subsidiary, King Digital is now beta testing its first social casino mobile game.

Activision wants a piece of the social casino market that’s long dominated by Playtika, ICT, and Zynga (ZNGA).

(Source: Eilers/CGA)

The future economic benefit of Activision muscling in on social casino games is easy to guesstimate. We only have to remember that South Korean games publisher NetMarble tried to buy Playtika last year for $4.3 billion. Unfortunately, for NetMarble, a Chinese consortium won the bidding for Israel-based Playtika with its $4.4 billion offer.

The $4.4 billion purchase of Playtika last year is a compelling reason for any major video games publisher to be more serious in social casino gaming. As of March 2016, Playtika enjoyed a 26% market share in social casino games. If Playtika retains its 26% share this year, its projected revenue for 2017 would be $1.14 billion. It’s a 10-figure top line booster that Activision ought to replicate.

(Source: Statista)

Why The Social Casino Genre Can Be A Future Bonanza

Unlike other freemium video game genres where a notably smaller population of players spend real money, freemium social casino games tout a majority share of spenders. Check out the chart below by Newzoo. The survey covered the top 3 countries/markets for social casino games. It says 53% of social casino gamers spend real money.

Activision has long-term benefits if King Digital can build a base of 1 to 5 million loyal spenders in its social casino games. As per SuperData Research, the average monthly spend of a social casino gamer is $39.87. If we guesstimate that King Digital can attract 3 million social casino spenders, the potential monthly contribution is $119.61 million. That’s a substantial amount of new monthly bookings.

My guesstimate of $119.61 million from social casino games can offset any future weakness in Activision’s PC games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

King Digital’s ‘Royal House Slots’

The first social casino game of King Digital is Royal House Slots. It is still under soft launch (or beta testing status) and is available only in Malaysia and The Netherlands. Choosing the slots theme as its first mobile casino game is clever. Slots is the most popular type of social casino games. It is played by 53% of social casino gamers.

(Source: King Digital)

Focusing first on mobile is also timely because 85% of social casino customers play on smartphones. Royal House Slots can also benefit from the fact (from SuperData Research) that a slots player is with the highest LTV (Lifetime Value), $324.

King Digital can promote Royal House Slots to its tens of millions of Candy Crush Saga players. Candy Crush Saga is an energy-based game so players who ran out of energy points will have to play something else.

The expansion into social casino games is an excellent reason to go long ATVI (or buy more shares). On hindsight, Activision might have made a blunder when it allowed a Chinese consortium to buy Playtika - the leader in social casino gaming. Activision was cash-rich enough last year to buy Playtika. I guess Activision was too busy raking in the Overwatch money last year to notice the fast-growing opportunity in social casino gaming.

Now that Overwatch is no longer among the top-5 grossing PC/console games, Activision needs King Digital to generate more revenue from mobile gamers.

(Source: SuperData Research)

King’s 5-year-old match-3 puzzle genre-based Candy Crush Saga is persistently among the 10 top-grossing mobile games. However, King Digital needs the social casino genre to expand its total addressable market. If marketed properly, Royal House Slots can augment Candy Crush Saga’s monthly net revenue of $70 million.

(Revenue Charts from SensorTower)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.