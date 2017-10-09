Diana Containerships Proposes Additional 1-For-10,000 Cumulative Reverse Split

On Friday, Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) filed a 6-K with the Securities Exchange Commission for a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the scope of future reverse splits. Per the proposal, the future reverse splits would be at the company's discretion and between 1-for-2 and 1-for-100, with the total cumulative reverse splits not being more than 1-for-10,000. The meeting is to be held on Oct. 26 where super voting series C shares will also be voting alongside common shareholders.

Background

A little background on Diana Containerships may be in order to explain why this reverse split proposal is being presented to shareholders in the first place. The underpinning is that on March 21, 2017, Diana Containerships entered into a securities purchase agreement with an entity named Kalani Investments Limited to sell up to $150M worth of convertible preferred shares and warrants to Kalani. These include:

- 3,000 Series B-1 preferred at $1,000 each.

- Warrants for 6,500 Series B-1 preferred to be exercised, one preferred share per warrant, at $1,000 each.

- Warrants for 140,500 Series B-2 preferred to be exercised, one preferred share per warrant, at $1,000 each.

These Series B-1 and B-2 preferred shares are convertible to common shares under a few potential conversion prices as follows:

Each preferred share could initially be converted at $7/share.

An alternate conversion price at 92.25% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the previous five days leading up to the conversion or $0.50, whichever is higher, subject to adjustment via events such as reverse splits.

A catch all at any variable conversion rate on which the company and Kalani agree.

By now, the first two are no longer applicable...but the conversion price will always be lower than the market price. As Kalani exercises warrants and converts the preferred shares to common shares, Kalani either sells the common shares immediately on the market as it receives the shares or more likely sells the shares first then receives the shares which it delivers upon settlement three days later. This continuous dilution has decimated investors as more and more shares were sold onto the market at lower and lower prices.

Diana Containerships last reported about a month ago that there were 136,500 warrants still available under the current financing, which equates to $136,500,000 remaining out of the original $150M. So as of a month ago, the highly toxic equity financing is only about 10% complete. The $13.5M indirectly raised through the market so far caused Diana Containerships' share price to drop by a factor of about 4,000 since the financing was announced on March 21st.

To maintain the share price above $1.00 for NASDAQ listing requirements and to keep the share price from dropping to an untradeable fraction of a penny, Diana Containerships has effected a number of reverse splits. However, the company's previous cumulative reverse split maximum of 1-for-1,000, which was approved by shareholders on June 29, 2017, has already been exhausted with the reverse split combination of:

1-for-7 on July 5

1-for-6 on July 27

1-for-7 on August 24

1-for-3 on September 25

These reverse splits cumulatively reflected a 1-for-882 reverse split which precludes another reverse split under the 1-for-1,000 maximum. Once again, Diana Containerships can't continue to dilute common shareholders without driving the price to an untradeable price so more reverse splits will be needed to keep the price higher. The approval of the new proposal for an additional cumulative 1-for-10,000 reverse split would allow this dilution with reverse splits to continue unabated for a while longer.

Presenting this proposal for the vote on a cumulative 1-for-10,000 reverse split strongly signals the Diana Containership's intentions to continue with the toxic financing. While it's true that holding a vote for another cumulative reverse split doesn't automatically mean shareholders will get screwed again, the company has already dimmed the lights and started streaming a Barry White album.

Should You Trade the Stock?

Diana Containerships' high book value obviously keeps investors in the game. At last mention by the company on September 8, shareholders' equity was listed at $129M while, on September 26, there were about 1.08M shares outstanding. That calculates to a whopping $120 per share of book value. For shares which last traded on Friday after hours at $0.39, that's a book value per share of about 300 times the share price. It's a testament to Diana Containerships' investors that they only poured in about $15M during the last six months, astutely shunning the tempting book value bait. When Kalani did a comparable type of equity financing with DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), eager investors were fleeced out of around half a billion dollars during a similar time frame.

Where Diana Containerships goes from here is anyone's guess. The float is likely still extremely low even if the share count inched up from the stated 1.08M shares over the past couple of weeks. Diana Containerships' entire market cap is probably around half a million dollars and, based on this tiny market cap, could easily swing upwards. Likewise, the company could decide to cancel the dilution, leaving an astounding book value per share.

On the other hand, since Diana Containerships is signaling its intention to continue with its toxic financing, the current shares might once again end up near worthless. The low market cap and share price don't prevent continued selling by Kalani from driving the price down even further and this heavy dilution could be continued even before the vote on a new cumulative reverse split on October 26th.

