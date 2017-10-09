GLD: The Bull Market Is Very Much Alive And Well

The strength in FNV and RGLD are also a great sign for this gold bull market, but I expect other producers to outperform.

The best way to play this bull market is via the mining stocks, and they have been absolutely stellar since the January 2016 bottom.

What amazes me about this bull market in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the precious metals stocks, is few believe we are even in one. Every decline in GLD results in many claiming that gold has topped and it's headed back down to the late 2015 lows again.

As of now, there is nothing bearish about the gold market. Just because there is a correction taking place doesn't mean that the sector is about to crash again. The vicious decline that took place after the 2011 top really did a number on the psyche of precious metal investors. Many remain skittish and every dip seems to cause heart rates to rise and stomachs to churn.

Even the bears haven't figured out that the tide turned almost 2 years ago. They are looking backward not forward - expecting history to keep repeating. But they have been fighting an upward moving market since December 2015. Needless to say, they are losing. Just like the bulls were continually fighting (and losing) from the August 2011 peak to the trough that was hit over 4 years later.

The chart below shows that GLD formed a clear low in 2015, and since then has steadily moved to the upside. All the while, proving the bears wrong and breaking the massive 5+ year overhead resistance in the process. The latest decline is meaningless and doesn't alter GLD's course. It still remains above that key breakout level - which is now support. There is also a series of higher lows in place since the bottom (which is another bullish sign) and the monthly MACD (shown below the chart) remains positive.

(Source: SCHWAB)

As I stated earlier last month:

The trend changed a while ago, yet many still don't realize the transition. The time to be bearish on gold has passed. Anybody that fights this trend is going to continue to be proven wrong. Unless key technical levels are broken to the downside, it's best to stay long. Trying to call tops/time pullbacks (i.e. be "cute") is going to result in busted trades and many getting left behind during this bull market.

Anything can happen in the short-term. GLD might have more downside before it bottoms, but I wouldn't get concerned unless 115 was broken. Having said that, there was a reversal on Friday as GLD opened lower and many assumed it was about to break down hard. Instead, it did a 180 and finished in positive territory for the session. If it can get back above 123 in the short-term, then the bears need to be very careful because this could get out of control again.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The Notion That GLD Will Decline In Q4 Is A Fallacy

A popular call on gold over the last few weeks has been for the metal to have a vicious decline for the rest of the year. The reasoning put forth is that over the last several years, gold has dropped (sometimes precipitously) in Q4.

From October-December 2016, GLD plunged 12.8%.

GLD data by YCharts

In fact, over the last 6 years, GLD hasn't had a single positive showing in Q4. The logic is that it will be no different this year. But it's a poor argument, one that completely overlooks the fact that gold was in a bear market from the late summer of 2011 until mid-December 2015.

Here is what GLD returned in Q4 during years 2002-2010 - when it was in a bull market. Not one negative showing in the whole lot. As a side note, for the years prior to 2005, I'm using the performance of physical gold, as GLD wasn't in existence until Q4 2004.

It's safe to conclude that GLD performed so poorly in Q4 during each year from 2011-2015 because it was in a bear market. Is that so shocking though? The majority of quarters in a bear market are going to be in the red. Just like the majority of quarters in a bull market are going to be in the green.

Of course, GLD had a dreadful fourth quarter showing last year, and my argument is that the sector was in a bull market during that time. Two things about that: 1. GLD was being 100% influenced by the result of the U.S. Presidential election, which caused severe turbulence in all markets. General equities were bought heavily after Trump won the office, while gold tanked. 2. Even if the election would have been a non-event, it's not a guarantee that GLD would have finished the last quarter of 2016 with a gain. In other words, it's probably just a coincidence that EVERY Q4 during the 2011-2015 bear market was negative and every Q4 in the previous bull was positive. It's safe to assume that some years could go against the trend, no matter if it's a bull or bear. The majority of the time I expect Q4 to go with the trend.

I believe that Q4 might surprise many who are currently calling for a decline. I consider all of these predictions a contrary indicator. Ultimately, though, I will let the charts dictate if these bearish calls are potentially correct or not.

Miners Are Still The Best Way To Play The Gold Bull Market

Since before this bull market began, I stated many times that I would be investing exclusively in this sector via precious metal stocks. The reason why I wasn't interested in buying the physical metals was that I felt gold (and silver) miners were incredibly undervalued. The real carnage in the sector during the bear market occurred in the metal producers and explorers. They have been absolutely stellar since the January 2016 bottom, far outpacing even the strong gains in general equities.

Take Kinross (KGC) for instance. Year-to-date, the stock is up 37.62%, compare that to the S&P 500 Total Return Index which is up just over 15%.

KGC data by YCharts

It was the same story in 2016, as KGC returned over 70% for the year, while the S&P performance was just a fraction of that gain.

KGC data by YCharts

KGC is just one example. Some mining shares are showing gains of 50% or more YTD, far exceeding not only gold's performance but also the major U.S. Indices. Yet despite that fact, investors are still falling all over themselves to buy general equities.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD), which are large-cap royalty companies, are up 32.51% and 38.67%, respectively. Compare that to the "hot" Nasdaq which is sporting a gain of 22.42%.

FNV data by YCharts

The strength in FNV and RGLD are also a great sign for this gold bull market, as FNV is typically a sector leader. While the HUI is still well below its 2016 high, FNV has broken above its previous peak. The recent decline is just a simple back-test of that breakout.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

It's the same for RGLD, as it too has surpassed its summer 2016 highs, and is now re-testing this new support (which flipped from resistance a few months ago).

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The royalty companies appear to be leading the way and their performance is a bullish signal. Having said that, I don't consider these stocks the most effective use of capital at the moment - given their valuations compared to other miners in the sector.

Precious metal royalty/streaming companies should trade at a premium to your typical gold or silver mining stock because they are high-margin producers with lower risks. That's the nature of their business model, as they don't own the assets and they aren't the operators. All they do is provide upfront capital and sit back while the cash flow rolls in from their mining royalties and streams. The problem is the valuation gap is extreme at the moment in these two names.

Using KGC as an example again, it currently has a market cap of $5.25 billion - compare that to RGLD which has a market cap of $5.74 billion. Given the valuations of these two companies are in the same neighborhood, you would think they are similar in terms of financial metrics. But that's simply not the case, as KGC has a massive edge.

Kinross produces about 2.6 million ounces of gold per year, RGLD "produced" 350,000 gold equivalent ounces in the last year. Of course, RGLD is a high margin producer, so they must make up that difference in cash flow, right? Hardly, as Kinross generated almost $1 billion in OCF over the last year, while Royal Gold's Operating Cash Flow was about 1/4 of that amount at $265 million. It's the same story when analyzing Free Cash Flow, as Kinross had $200 million in FCF over the last 4 quarters and Royal Gold generated $62 million in FCF over that same time period.

KGC Cash from Operations (ttm) data by YCharts

Some might think that Kinross must be some debt-laden behemoth, and that's why it's priced below RGLD. But that's not the case either, as net debt for the two companies is similar as well (KGC's net debt is $673 million while RGLD's is $500 million).

RGLD Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Why pay more for RGLD when KGC produces 7-8x the amount of gold, generates 3-4x the cash flow, and has virtually the same amount of net debt?

I could've used other names in my comparison besides Kinross and come to the same conclusion. This isn't really just about KGC vs. FNV/RGLD. The point is, FNV and RGLD aren't the best values right now, and while they have done well this year and appear to be leading the sector, I expect that other solid producers will beat the pants off these two. There is simply too wide of a valuation gap, and it should close.

Long-term (5-10 years out) RGLD and FNV might be the better performers, but in the short-term, I see the actual "producers" generating much stronger returns.

I will say that there are a couple of small-cap royalty stocks that I consider compelling investments at the moment. I just highlighted Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF) in a recent PRO article. While not exactly cheap, it has tremendous expansion in output ahead and should rapidly grow into its current valuation.

The key is to focus on the small to mid-cap explorers, developers, and producers. Those are still the stocks in this sector that I want to invest in during this bull market.

In Summary

I still believe gold is in a bull market, despite the recent correction. The charts aren't showing any red flags at the moment, and the fact that many investors are expecting a Q4 decline is a contrary indicator.

The best way to play the bull market continues to be via precious metal shares, which are far outperforming not only gold since the start of 2016, but also the major U.S. indices.

The large-cap royalty companies have broken out above their summer 2016 peaks, which I consider a bullish sign for the gold sector. Their continued rise helps to confirm the bull market is still alive and well. Their valuations, though, are excessive compared to the rest of the group. I'm focusing on the small and mid-cap gold and silver stocks as I still see incredible value and upside potential. That includes a few small-cap royalty/streaming companies.

