Yes, Virginia, Bitcoin Has A Value: Part II

Forbes just ran an article on the continued controversy of Bitcoin: Fraud or Future? Jamie Dimon’s “fraud” claims have been countered by Goldman Sachs’ recent investigation into investing in the cryptocurrency world.

I’m a modest bull for Bitcoin. I think it does have value, but not as much as many suggest. The purpose of this two-part series is to explain how to value Bitcoin objectively (so that it’s more than just whatever people are willing to pay for it). I’ll also conclude with a tentative projection based on the data: for the next year, Bitcoin is probably somewhere between dead money and a 60% increase. That’s admittedly wide, but I’ll explain which conditions affect that assessment (and it is a volatile asset, so you shouldn’t expect something more precise). Here's the concluding chart of the article.

[Image Source: My Own Chart Data: blockchain.info]

Background

In the last installment (Part I), I reviewed the rationale for valuing Bitcoin, and other digital currencies, by means of their network value, expressed in Metcalfe’s Law. There were three primary reasons.

The approach indirectly measures an accepted method of valuing currencies. Bitcoin is in fact a network, so using a network value seems appropriate. The network value of Bitcoin also captures the broader network effects Bitcoin has in the cryptocurrency world (e.g. it’s often the only way to own other digital assets).

The network value is expressed in the following formula, where V is the value of N, the network, and k is an amplifying constant used in finding the appropriate regression for a set of data:

V(N) = kN2

In the last piece, I also explained why this makes sense, what the motivation for a N2 value is when assessing networks. Finally, I suggested that the Metcalfe value of a network may be understood to express an “objective” value for Bitcoin, along the lines of the book value of a publicly traded firm. As a result, it can be used to determine when Bitcoin is in a bubble, or whether a price decline is rational. Here’s the resulting chart using data from blockchain.info for average prices and unique daily users.

[Source: My Own Chart]

But who cares about where Bitcoin is? What we really need if we’re going to assess it is a good sense of its potential for growth or (as many have worried) decline. That’s the purpose of this piece.

What I am going to suggest is two-fold. First, I develop an analogue to the more familiar Price to Book Value of a firm. Bitcoin trades at a premium to its Metcalfe value much of the time, and that looks to be acceptable…but we need a number for identifying bubbles. Second, I’ll look at three areas that affect Bitcoin’s future adoption, i.e. growth.

Bitcoin’s “P/BV” Ratio

The basic suggestion is that the Metcalfe value of a network expresses something like the book value of a firm. There is no reason to think, then, that it would be fairly priced at 1 rather than some multiple of the network value. Firms in which we have strong confidence, and for which their business is largely divorced from manufacturing equipment, for example Google, trade at about 4.5x their BV. Something similar would appear to hold for Bitcoin. Here, then, is the chart that overlays the price of Bitcoin (BTC) on the historical ratio of Metcalfe value.

[Source: My Own Chart]

One will notice rather immediately that the P/MV was over 500 by mid-2010, but has fallen precipitously since then. Bitcoin was pure speculation at that point. Next, one notices that the bubble period in 2014 hardly registers, so let’s “zoom in” to these later periods to get a better sense of what was going on.

[Source: My Own Chart]

This one shows quite clearly that BTC was in a bubble in the 2014 period, with the P/MV shooting up over 25 at points, though on the 20-day moving average it “only” broke 15. At present, the P/MV 20-day simple moving average is at about 3.81. Here’s the relevant data organized into a chart:

20-Day Simple Moving Average for Price to Metcalfe Value (P/MV) Price Jan. 2017 1.04 $940 July 2017 2.51 $2,700 Today 3.89 $4,200

There has thus been a multiple expansion for BTC over the course of 2017. It’s not a bubble like 2014, but is there a reasonable basis for it? How much optimism is baked into the recent price increase?

Three Challenging Areas Facing Bitcoin

To my mind there are three primary areas where Bitcoin faces broader adoption problems (and so problems growing its user base): technological, legal, and lingering scandals.

Technological Challenges

No 1. The greatest challenge facing Bitcoin right now is that the current technology just won’t support broader adoption…meaning that it’s literally impossible at present. For comparison, Visa is able to process 1500 transactions a second, but BTC can do 3 or 4 at most, while Ether can do 5 at best. Vitalik Buterin (lead developer of Ethereum) has claimed that the Ethereum network should reach the Visa benchmark in about 24 months, I’ve read no similar comments for Bitcoin—though both use the same solution, so a similar time frame is reasonable.

The solution is to implement what has been called the Lightning Network (for Bitcoin). What this does is move some of the transactions off the main block chain, to speed up the remaining transactions on it (as I explain in more detail here). Once this is accomplished, mass adoption is possible. Until then, we might still see some increased institutional investment, but I wouldn't expect more.

Verdict: Because this is the focus of the development community, I’m rather optimistic that the basic components to this framework will be implemented in the next 24-ish months, and we will see the first steps within the next 12 months. Each step provides a reasonable basis for expecting an increased user base, so increased value growth. This is good news, but a longer wait than most are expecting.

No 2. The next greatest challenge is the user interface/user experience challenges facing Bitcoin. Presently, there are a multiplicity of wallets and exchanges that are overwhelming for a new adopter. An analogy for traditional investments might be the following: the situation is so bad that it is like needing a different account with a different broker for nearly every stock one wants to buy.

Coinbase hoped to simplify that, but the price for that ease of use is that you never get to own any coins—they own them, but you get some rights to their use (imagine if your broker never allowed you to own any stocks!). We are seeing some better choices (Exodus wallet and exchange), but the process is still too complex, and needs to be simplified even more dramatically.

Verdict: Honestly, it doesn’t really matter until the scaling problem is fixed, but we’ll probably see better integration and improved user interface platforms over the next 12 months. This might add modest value over that time.

Legal Challenges

No. 3. Before major institutional investors can adopt Bitcoin, we need better legal infrastructure. Specifically in the US, we need two things: a futures market, and Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC has repeatedly denied attempts to start Bitcoin based ETFs because there is no existing futures market, but the CFTC has given the “green light” to do just that. LegerX will release futures for Bitcoin within the next few weeks. The result will be both that people will be able to hedge for BTC draw-downs, and that ETFs will be possible.

Verdict: We should see Bitcoin ETFs in the next 12 months, since futures will become available by the end of October, 2017. This will be a significant positive source of value increase for Bitcoin.

No. 4. A next set of institutional/legal features that we need will be better IRS guidance on BTC gains. Presently, if I buy coffee with BTC, and the price is higher than when I bought BTC, I have to pay taxes on the gain. There is a proposal in the US to change this state of affairs, so that anything under $600 will be exempt, but it’s not presently the case.

Verdict: I don’t think this will happen over the next 12 months. It will be a headwind, at least for investors in the US.

No 5. Worldwide, we need to see nations adopt clear guidelines about how they are going to treat BTC. They don’t all have to be as positive as Japan, where BTC is considered legal tender, but they do need to afford rights to owners of BTC for theft and related damages. China has recently given BTC virtual property status, for example, and that’s quite helpful. We need to see more of this, so that there is an existing global legal framework. India, for example, has just stated that Bitcoin won’t be legal to own without regulation.

Verdict: Generally, I think we will see an improved global framework over the next 12 months, but the ride will be bumpy—China will not be the last country to negatively affect Bitcoin’s value through legal action. In short, this front looks mostly positive, but will also be a significant source of volatility.

Lingering Scandals

No 6. Bitcoin was initially used to make untraceable transfers of money, often for illegal purposes. It’s become much harder to use it for those purposes, and that’s why new coins like Monero were developed. Still, the black-market use case exists, and it’s not helping either the image of BTC or its institutionalization. This needs to be stamped out for BTC to gain broad appeal.

Verdict: I think this front will be a significant source of near-term head-winds as each new corruption case won’t help. Longer term, say over 36 months, regulation here will help Bitcoin.

No 7. There is the related problem that one of the largest BTC exchanges, Bitfinex, might be engaged in a large-scale scam using Tether to cover its debts. If this is true, it’ll be another China-like blow to the adoption rate of Bitcoin, both because it will scare away new users, and because it will temporarily limit the number of users on the network (hence directly affecting the network value of Bitcoin).

Verdict: This is not priced into Bitcoin right now, and it would reasonably halve the value of Bitcoin for a period of time (say a month or so). Longer term, I don’t think that the collapse of one exchange will prevent the broader adoption of Bitcoin, but it is something to watch.

No 8. The third sort of scandal problem facing BTC is one that emerges every time a new technological implementation introduced to the underlying blockchain technology: hard forks. We’re going to see another one of these later in October with the introduction of Bitcoin Gold (see my explanation of SegWitx2 here). Each time these occur, existing BTC holders get a new coin, but the network has historically lost users too—likely as some move over to the newer coin. In some ways, one might think of coin forks as a kind of “dividend” for BTC holders, as they can sell the newer coins for money, but they also pose risks to the stability of the network. Each will have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Verdict: While a source of confusion, I think hard forks are net neutral for Bitcoin holders. The technological advances are needed, but each fork can slow adoption and growth.

The Value of Bitcoin

Taking all those points into account, how fast is the BTC network likely to grow? Well, in 2017 it grew about 25%, though it had been growing much faster before (about 56% in 2016). The reason for this slow-down in growth is likely because of (1) technological concerns and (2) China’s activity. Given that similar difficulties are likely to follow BTC into 2018 (for the reasons noted above), I think it reasonable to assume a 25% growth rate from the present average of about 500k/daily. I’ll also model the more optimistic 50% growth rate. Finally, I’ll keep the P/MV to a lower value of 3, but model with a value of 4 in case that is a more reasonable standard. At present, we don’t have enough information to know whether 4 is too optimistic, though we do know that 15 is a definite sign of a bubble and 1 is a bargain. The following is the result from these assumptions:

Daily Users Metcalfe USD P/MV Today 500000 1000 $4,200.00 4.2 User Growth 25% Est. 2018 625000 1562.5 $4,687.50 3 User Growth 25% Est. 2018 625000 1562.5 $6,250.00 4 User Growth 50% Est. 2018 750000 2250 $6,750.00 3 User Growth 50% Est. 2018 750000 2250 $9,000.00 4 2014 Bubble 125000 62.5 $1,000.00 16

So it looks like the current pricing has a 20% network growth rate already priced in at a P/MV of 3. That’s why I hold that the current value is “optimistic.” It’s not a bubble, but it is optimistic if one is expecting an enormous price increase. I think this assumes greater legal regulation so that institutional investors have access to BTC is a regular way (challenge no. 3 above is addressed).

For the 50% growth rate to be reasonable, I think we need to see some fairly broad adoption of the Lightening network by the end of 2018 (challenge no. 1), and that could happen. Institutional support will also be greatly helped by that. Using conservative numbers, under that scenario BTC would rise roughly 60% in value.

Final verdict

BTC is unlikely to lose significant value over the next year, but also is unlikely to see more than a 60% price increase.

That’s it for now! Look forward to your comments!